Turkey seeks to reconcile with Egypt, Saudi Arabia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Menekse Tokyay
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ankara — Turkey has gone on a charm offensive in Egypt and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to break its regional isolation and end a harmful economic boycott.

Why it matters: The response to these olive branches will depend on the extent to which Turkey is willing to fulfill Egyptian and Saudi demands in terms of its regional interventions and policies toward the Muslim Brotherhood and the Jamal Khashoggi case.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: For the first time since 2013, Turkey and Egypt held political consultations in Cairo last week to improve bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues, particularly Libya, Iraq, Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean.

  • Then this Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Mecca with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The meeting followed a call between King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

  • The outreach follows a bitter dispute over the 2018 assassination of Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul, after which Turkey expressed outrage and demanded the extradition of Saudi suspects.

The big picture: Ankara’s interventionist policies in the region’s hotspots have also long angered Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have condemned Erdoğan's "neo-Ottomanist" aspirations.

The backstory: Erdoğan said on March 12 that Cairo and Ankara had held “intelligence, diplomatic and economic” contacts, and he expressed his hopes for “strong” ties between the two countries after years of tensions.

  • These remarks preceded Turkey’s push to soften the critical coverage of three Istanbul-based dissident Egyptian TV channels, which stopped broadcasting some of their political shows — a reconciliatory gesture that was welcomed by Egypt.

  • The Turkish parliament also recently decided to launch a friendship committee with Egypt.

Yes, but: Egypt and Saudi Arabia are dragging their feet in terms of rapprochement with Turkey, awaiting concrete steps from Ankara to show its sincerity.

  • Turkey says it's not ready to hand over Muslim Brotherhood leaders who are sought by Cairo but have legal residence permits in Turkey.

  • Saudi Arabia will likely have some prerequisites of its own for ending its unofficial boycott on Turkish goods, which has been in place for two years.

  • And the recent Saudi decision to close some Turkish schools by the end of the academic year indicates that the path to normalization could be rocky.

Between the lines: Rising tensions between Turkey and Iran have been another factor in Turkey's push for normalization with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, according to Galip Dalay, a nonresident fellow at Brookings Doha.

What to watch: The Turkish government's statements and actions on the Muslim Brotherhood and the Khashoggi case will be a sign of how deep of a shift Ankara is willing to make.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Plot Las Vegas Residencies

    Quartet will be the first artists to kick off shows at the Strip's newest venue Resorts World Casino

  • Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

    VIENNA (Reuters) -"Fluctuations" at Iran's Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63%, higher than the announced 60% that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday. Iran made the shift to 60%, a big step towards nuclear weapons-grade from the 20% previously achieved, last month in response to an explosion and power cut at Natanz that Tehran has blamed on Israel and appears to have damaged its enrichment output at a larger, underground facility there. Iran's move rattled the current indirect talks with the United States to agree conditions for both sides to return fully to the 2015 nuclear deal, which was undermined when Washington abandoned it in 2018, prompting Tehran to violate its terms.

  • Two Barn-Stored Aston Martins Emerge and Head to Auction

    Two Aston Martins, stored in a barn for decades, are now heading to auction. Which would you pick to restore?

  • Russia pushes for 'Quartet' meeting on Mideast conflict

    Russia called Wednesday for a quick meeting of international mediators to help defuse the spiraling Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is necessary to call an urgent meeting of the so-called Quartet of mediators, which includes the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations. Lavrov made the statement after talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasizing that a quick ministerial meeting of the Quartet is “the most acute task now.”

  • A Palestinian journalist who was reporting live from the West Bank says Twitter asked her to delete her tweets

    Mariam Barghouti's Twitter account was also temporarily restricted, which the company said was an accident.

  • Governor gives in, signs deeply flawed property tax bill ramrodded through Idaho Legislature

    Update: Gov. Brad Little’s transmittal letter reads more like a veto letter, pointing out the bill’s flaws.

  • Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama

    An Alabama police officer convicted of murder for shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head has been taken off duty but will continue to be paid, the city of Huntsville said. Officer William Darby, who was initially placed on desk duty following the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018, can't continue working as an officer because of the conviction and went on leave Monday, city spokeswoman Lucy DeButy told news outlets. While Mayor Tommy Battle, a Republican, and Police Chief Mark McMurray have disagreed publicly with the jurors' decision, Alabama Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry criticized the city's move to keep paying Darby.

  • I paid $20 to fly America's newest airline and had an amazing experience for dirt cheap. Here's what to know about flying Avelo.

    Avelo flies 11 routes from Burbank, California, and will soon be bringing its cheap flights to the East Coast.

  • Mexico says U.S. to share AstraZeneca vaccine after testing

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines it was not using to other countries once they have been tested. Millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a U.S. plant that had a contamination issue that were previously shipped to Mexico were deemed safe and approved by two regulators, Mexico's deputy health minister said last month.

  • Editorial: Wake up, LAUSD. You have an urgent job to do: saving kids' education

    L.A. Unified's students weren't doing well before the pandemic and now they're falling further behind. What's needed is a blowout plan for educational recovery.

  • Oxygen Shortage in India Sparks Hunt for $1,000 Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- Raphael Koch, a retailer of medical devices in the small Swiss town of Wil, has been busy for the past two weeks fielding a flurry of phone calls. Most are from Indians or India-based companies looking for oxygen concentrators, with some even wanting as many as 500 at once.But Koch’s Oxymed store barely has any stock left of the little known machines that separate the critical gas from air and assist patients with low blood-oxygen levels. And he isn’t expecting fresh supplies from manufacturers at least until mid-June.“They’re desperate,” he said, referring to the callers he’s been speaking to lately. “They tell me about relatives dying on the streets, that there’s no space in the hospitals and that the few oxygen concentrators that are still available are being sold for up to 10 times the normal price.”After a new coronavirus variant unleashed a brutal wave of infections in India, taking thousands of lives and sending millions to overcrowded and poorly equipped hospitals, demand has shot up for the device. When health-care facilities are running short of oxygen tanks and beds, the portable machine is increasingly becoming a line of defense for those seeking to avert breathing difficulties while recuperating at home.Worst CrisisIndia has reported more than 300,000 daily infections for 21 consecutive days, highlighting the country’s slide into the world’s worst health crisis. One research model is predicting deaths could quadruple to 1,018,879 from the current official count of almost 254,200. Just as some countries needed ventilators in large quantities last year, India is now desperately seeking oxygen supplies and concentrators.The latest outbreak has seen oxygen requirements at Indian hospitals rise 10-fold, according to Abhinav Mathur, founder of the Million Sparks Foundation, which is part of efforts around Delhi to import the devices and donate them to healthcare facilities. A small part of this surge is being met by the concentrators, he said.To be sure, oxygen concentrators are useful only to those who don’t require intensive care. The machines deliver about five to 10 liters of the gas per minute, typically at about 93% purity, whereas those fighting Covid in hospitals may need as much as 60 liters per minute, which can be met only by liquid-oxygen tanks.Data tracked by the Indian Council of Medical Research between August 2020 and April 2021 show shortness of breath was reported by almost 48% of patients hospitalized this year, compared with about 42% last year. Oxygen utilization jumped to 55% in the second wave, from 41% during the first.Foreign AidIndia needs as many as 200,000 oxygen concentrators to meet the current demand, or five times pre-pandemic levels, Mathur said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on May 10 said it distributed 6,738 of them from the pool of foreign aid it received in recent weeks, underscoring the inadequacy of supplies and donations trickling in from countries ranging from the U.S. to China and Switzerland.Distraught families are looking to source the gadget -- which could set some back by as much as $1,000, or about half of India’s per capita gross domestic product -- from wherever they can. The cost is an additional burden for some Indians who face shrinking incomes after losing businesses and jobs to lockdowns. A study by Pew Research Center showed an estimated 75 million people slipped into poverty in India since the outbreak began.Some of the biggest manufacturers including Royal Philips NV are stepping in to help. The company has “significantly increased its global production and is making these products available in India to help save more lives,” Philips said in an emailed statement, declining to elaborate.Enough CapacityChinese maker Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. said in an investor call in April that “orders from India continue to grow.” The Nanjing-based company said its daily production capacity of 4,000 units is sufficient to deliver orders amounting to 18,000 pieces. Shares of the company have jumped 15% in the past month in Shenzhen, compared with the 1.6% gain in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index.Koch’s Oxymed website lists several oxygen concentrators. The EverFlo by Philips, for example, costs 1,550 Swiss francs ($1,715). Other devices have price tags ranging from 1,250 francs to 4,850 francs.Models imported from China may be more affordable at 25,000 rupees ($340), but because of high demand and price gouging, some in Delhi are paying 80,000 rupees for a piece. Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd. said it has airlifted more than 27,000 oxygen concentrators from the U.S., Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore.Until recently, India’s federal government used to levy an import duty of as much as 20.4% on the oxygenators, but the levies were scrapped temporarily in the first week of May after the red tape prevented life-saving equipment and medicines from reaching the needy.A relief fund set up by the prime minister last year is set to order 150,000 units of an oxygen supply system developed by India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation, the government said Wednesday.Demand for these oxygen concentrators are only likely to surge further, said Million Sparks Foundation’s Mathur. Home care, government-run facilities adding more beds and hotels getting converted into Covid care centers will fuel the demand, he said.“The next big worry is that the pandemic is clearly seen moving to semi-urban and rural areas,” he said. “The government should start to plan for improving the availability of oxygen in these areas to be ready to respond.”Meanwhile, in a tiny village about 20 miles east of Zurich, Dino Vivarelli runs MediCur AG, a specialist retailer of all things oxygen, ranging from therapies to air purifiers. He has never done business outside of Switzerland.But after the Indian embassy contacted him about two weeks ago to source large quantities of liquid oxygen, Vivarelli said he’s been getting inquiries from charities and the Indian diaspora in Switzerland and Germany. Until recently, he said he used to be able to order oxygen concentrators by the dozen by email and receive them the next day.“Those days are over,” he said by phone. “It started with a delay of a week. Now we’re already at about a month.”(Updates with PM relief fund ordering oxygen care units in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive-China planning new crackdown on private tutoring sector - sources

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China is framing tough new rules to clamp down on a booming private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country's birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters. The clampdown will also have the effect of cooling China's cutthroat tutoring market for kindergarten through to the 12th grade, or K-12 pupils, that has grown exponentially in recent years to around $120 billion. At least one major company providing tutoring services has put a billion-dollar private fundraising round on ice amid increasing scrutiny from Beijing and looming industry uncertainty, according to three separate sources.

  • Israel analysis: This latest cycle of violence will be hard to stop

    There comes a point in every conflict where violence takes on a logic of its own - the critical juncture where if rising tensions are not defused, they can lead only to all-out war. With two Israeli women and 31 Palestinians including nine children killed by Hamas rocket fire on Israeli towns and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - and ill-tempered protests continuing in Jerusalem - the conflict in Israel and Palestine is rapidly reaching that point. There is now a real chance of a fresh war in Gaza or even a third Intifada. Either would involve terrible human costs. The last Gaza war 2014 claimed the lives of 2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis. The previous five-year Palestinian uprisings in 1987-1995 and 2000-2005 left thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead. The UK has appealed for calm. The United States has called on both sides to “deescalate tensions.” Israel’s neighbours - including newly minted Arab allies like the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel just last year - have condemned the eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem.

  • The magic money tree: How your garden can save you a fortune

    Where there's muck there's brass.

  • Iran's former hardline president Ahmadinejad to run again

    Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday registered to run again in an election in June which is being seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers. Vilified in the West for his questioning of the Holocaust, Ahmadinejad had to step down in 2013 because of term limit rules, when incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, won in a landslide. "People should be involved in Iran's decision-making process... We must all prepare ourselves for fundamental reform," state TV quoted Ahmadinejad as saying after submitting his registration.

  • The 10 Best Succulents You (Yes, You!) Can Grow

    If you’re a tiny bit neglectful as a plant parent , we’ve got the solution: Why not try succulents? These low-maintenance plants don’t need babied and come in an...

  • Why Akshay Bhatia is important to Indian Americans like me, who never saw their names in sports

    My name is Akshay too.

  • South Africa's president suspends party secretary-general

    South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified the country’s anti-corruption drive with the suspension of his African National Congress party’s secretary-general, who is facing corruption charges in court. The decision made this week to suspend Ace Magashule and implement a policy that forces leaders charged with corruption to resign is largely seen as a victory for Ramaphosa against his political rivals. Ramaphosa succeeded Zuma as president of the ANC and of South Africa in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

  • U.S. steps up response to Israeli-Palestinian conflict after slow start

    U.S. backs Israel's right to self-defense but says military has an 'extra burden' to avoid killing civilians as scores of Palestinians die in Gaza.

  • Death of student in China triggers questions, protests

    On Mother's Day, around 9 p.m., a woman in Chengdu in southwestern China was told that her son, who she had dropped off at school just hours ago, had died. Distraught, she went to Chengdu No. 49 Middle School immediately, but could not even enter the school grounds, she wrote in a series of Twitter-like Weibo posts on Monday that were shared hundreds of thousands of times this week. People online called for justice for the mother and questioned the actions of the school, police and local authorities.