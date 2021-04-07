Turkey sentences dozens to life terms over 2016 failed coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court sentenced dozens of people, including former soldiers attached to the presidential guard regiment, to life imprisonment on Wednesday over their involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A total of 497 defendants had been on trial since 2017 for attempting to seize the military headquarters in Ankara, occupying the headquarters of the state broadcaster TRT, and of forcing a television broadcaster to read out a statement on behalf of the coup-plotters.

The massive trial was one of hundreds of trials against suspected members of a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed attempt. Gulen, a former Erdogan ally, denies the accusation.

The court in the outskirts of Ankara sentenced 32 defendants to life, including six who received aggravated life terms without the possibility of parole, Anadolu reported.

Among those sentenced to the aggravated life term is a former lieutenant colonel who forced the anchorwoman to read the statement, a former colonel accused of giving the order for the takeover of the TRT building and a former major who led a team that attempted to take over the military headquarters, the agency said.

The court also sentenced one person to 61 years in prison while 106 defendants received terms ranging from six to 16 years. Other defendants were either acquitted or were not given prison terms, Anadolu said.

On July 15, 2016, factions within the Turkish military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow Erdogan. Fighter jets bombed parliament and other spots in Turkey’s capital. Heeding a call by the president, thousands took to the streets to stop the coup.

A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded. Around 35 alleged coup plotters were also killed.

The government has designated Gulen’s network a terrorist group, another claim he denies. He lives in the United States.

    Bristol’s police chief has announced he is stepping down from the role after the Colston statue chaos and violent Kill the Bill protests, saying it was the “right time” for someone else to take over. Andy Marsh, 55, the chief constable of Avon and Somerset police, would not seek to extend his contract when it expired in July following 34 years of police service, the force announced on Wednesday. Mr Marsh’s decision to step down follows him making “a number of mistakes” over the past year, a source close to the force said. Mr Marsh, who took up the role in 2016, is leaving in the wake of significant unrest in Bristol over the past 12 months, including recent protests against the new police powers bill which saw officers clash with protesters. Politicians criticised the “excessive force against protesters,” including a journalist who was pushed and hit with a baton.