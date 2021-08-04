Turkey slams US plan for Afghan refugees to travel to intermediary countries

Mike Brest
Turkey’s foreign minister said his country will not comply with the United States’s plan for certain Afghan refugees.

The U.S. announced earlier this week the expansion of its Afghan refugee program to include some who weren’t previously eligible, though they will be required to travel to a neighboring country before being able to come to the U.S.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic accused the U.S. of having suggested Turkey as a possible relocation spot “without consultation” on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The U.S. may directly transport these people by plane. Turkey will not take over the international responsibilities of third countries,” he added, noting that the U.S. plan could trigger a refugee crisis.

The State Department issued a “Priority 2” designation on Monday for Afghan nationals who worked with the U.S. but did not qualify for the special immigrant visa.

Employers have to refer employees to the program, and then those people will have to leave Afghanistan on their own before receiving assistance from the U.S. The adjudication process could take longer than a year.

Afghanistan is currently experiencing “increased levels of Taliban violence,” which prompted the decision, and the designation will provide others “the opportunity to permanently resettle in the United States to many thousands of Afghans and their immediate family members,” the agency said in the announcement.

The P-2 designation came in addition to the Biden administration's Operation Allies Refuge, which is meant to help ferry thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. out of Afghanistan before they are subject to retribution from advancing Taliban forces.

All U.S. troops will have to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31, an end date that was moved up from Sept. 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. With more than 95% of them having already departed,
the Taliban has continued to push against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who appeared to be "unready" for the Taliban offensive that "accelerated" in June and July, according to Special Inspector General John Sopko.

He described the situation in Afghanistan as "bleak" and said the "overall trend is clearly unfavorable to the Afghan government."

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

