Turkey, Spain discuss sale of aircraft carrier, submarine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that his country hopes to increase defense cooperation with NATO ally Spain through the purchase of a second aircraft carrier and possibly a submarine.

Erdogan said Turkey and Spain had already cooperated on the construction of a Spanish assault ship.

“The first aircraft carrier was not a large-scale one. We have agreed on the construction of a large scale (carrier,)” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“And perhaps, we will also enter (cooperation) for a submarine.”

“There is so much we can do in the defense industry, including (concerning) armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles,” Erdogan said without elaborating.

Erdogan and Sanchez earlier oversaw the signing of six agreements, covering cooperation in renewable energy, disaster response and sports.

Erdogan, meanwhile, refused to comment on reports that Russia had begun transferring technology to Turkey for its S-400 missile defense systems, following the controversial sale of the anti-aircraft missiles to Turkey in 2017.

The United States strongly opposed Turkey’s purchase of the Russian technology and pushed Ankara out of its F-35 fighter jet program. It also imposed sanctions on several Turkish defense officials.

Washington and Turkey’s other NATO allies insist that S-400s pose a threat to the F-35 project. Turkey rejects that argument.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Tests Iron Dome Missile-Defense System in Guam

    The U.S. Army is testing the missile-defense system known as the Iron Dome at a military base in Guam amid concerns from Washington about China’s rapid development of missiles. Image: Adam Falk/WSJ

  • Tougher U.S. stance on Taiwan urged by Congressional advisory body

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Urgent measures are needed to strengthen the credibility of U.S. military deterrence of any potential Chinese aggression against Taiwan, according to a report from a bipartisan advisory body to the U.S. Congress published Wednesday. The influential U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) included a range of recommendations about Taiwan in its annual report to Congress, amid heightened tensions between the democratically ruled island and China. The report said Congress should authorize and appropriate funds for Taiwan to purchase defense articles from the United States and finance the deployment of cruise and ballistic missiles and other munitions in the Indo-Pacific while increasing funding for surveillance.

  • Top military official discloses new details about China's hypersonic test

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten talks about China's long-range missile test last summer with CBS News.

  • Okaloosa darter, little fish native only to this area, wins upstream battle against extinction

    The Okaloosa darter, a little fish found almost solely in streams on Eglin Air Force Base, is to be removed from the Endangered Species List.

  • Israel's top court halts return of boy to Italy

    A six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped and taken to Israel by his grandfather, will remain in the country for the next seven days, Israel's Supreme Court said on Wednesday, as it reviews a request to appeal his return to Italy. Eitan Biran's maternal grandfather lost an appeal at a district court on Thursday against a family court's decision in October to send the boy back to his paternal aunt in Italy in a cross-border custody battle.

  • Estonia announces snap military exercise, will put razor wire along Russian border

    The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa and pushing them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for sanctions already imposed on Minsk. Belarus has denied deliberately fomenting the crisis. The EU neighbours of Belarus, which is a close Russian ally, have warned that the crisis could lead to a military clash, and have declared states of emergency and deployed military forces near their borders.

  • Exclusive-Germany may have been naive on China at first, Merkel says

    Germany may at first have been naive in some areas of cooperation with China, but should not sever all connections in reaction to growing tensions, Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Reuters. Merkel's strategy of engagement has seen China become Germany's top trading partner during her 16 years in office, and has shaped Europe's stance on Asia's rising superpower, even amid concerns about unfair competition and industrial espionage. Merkel, who did not stand for re-election last September and will leave office once a new government is agreed, said Germany and more broadly the European Union should nonetheless continue to cooperate with China, and could learn from one another.

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillElizabeth Holmes Fa

  • Two Exciting New Helicopters That Debuted at This Week’s Dubai Airshow

    Aviation's most important cross-technology platform rolled out new aircraft this week, with two standout helicopters in the biz-av category.

  • Why Xi Jinping is a great leader, according to a 36,000 word Communist Party document

    A new historical resolution—only the third in Communist Party history—mentioned Xi and his achievements more times than any other leader.

  • Pakistan opposition cries foul as parliament approves electronic voting

    Pakistan's parliament on Wednesday passed a law allowing electronic vote counting despite furious protests from the opposition which said it had been pushed through by the government to rig the next election. The government secured 221 votes against the opposition's 203. The government has for months been trying to pass the law that will allow overseas Pakistanis to cast their ballot online.

  • 'We don’t deserve this': Inflation hits Turkish people hard

    Market-stand owner Kadriye Dogru makes do with stale, sesame-covered bagels, known as simit, for lunch these days. The money that the 59-year-old earns by selling sweatpants and other garments at Istanbul's Ortakcilar market no longer lasts, and she is struggling to buy food, let alone anything else. Many people in Turkey are facing increased hardship as prices of food and other goods have soared.

  • Israel, Jordan and UAE to sign deal for huge solar farm

    Israel, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates are set to sign a deal on Monday, pushed along by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, to build a massive solar farm in the Jordanian desert, five Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: This is the biggest regional cooperation project ever undertaken between Israel and its neighbors. The plan calls for the UAE-funded solar farm to provide energy mainly to Israel, which will build a desalination plant on its Mediterranean coast to provide water to Jorda

  • India's coal demand likely to grow in absolute terms, phasing out difficult

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's coal consumption is expected to grow in absolute terms over the coming few years and phasing out the fuel could have severe repurcussions on the livelihoods of many Indians, government sources said on Wednesday. During this month's U.N. climate conference, India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for the "phase out" of coal-fired power. After a huddle between the envoys from China, India, the United States and European Union, the clause was amended to ask countries to "phase down" their coal use instead.

  • Aerosmith To Release ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ For Record Store Day 2021

    The rare and previously unreleased archival recording will be out on vinyl and limited edition cassette.

  • Church under fire in wake of Liverpool suicide bombing for helping asylum seekers to ‘game’ system

    The Church of England is facing questions over its role in converting hundreds of asylum seekers, including the Liverpool suicide bomber, to Christianity in an attempt to help them avoid deportation.

  • The top 10 movies at the China box office this year show how its rebound has been driven by local productions

    Local productions have largely helped the China box office surpass the US as the biggest in the world.

  • Ex-Chinese diplomat warns of 'Armageddon' if Australia joins US in protecting Taiwan

    A former Chinese diplomat has warned Australia against joining the U.S. in blocking China’s mission to reunify with Taiwan, saying it would result in an “Armageddon.” Driving the news: In September, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. signed a security pact called AUKUS, which would help Australia’s capital of Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The agreement comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Beijing’s aggression in the Taiwan Strait, which recently saw a record 150 warplanes breach the self-governed island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

  • Artemis I, most powerful rocket ever built, prepares for first test flight

    NASA has completed assembly of the Artemis I rocket, which will be used to launch the Orion crew capsule on an uncrewed mission around the moon in 2022. Mark Strassmann got an up-close look at the most powerful rocket ever built.

  • White House outlines 4 "buckets" for China policy after Biden-Xi summit

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the future of the U.S.-China relationship can best be categorized by placing future bilateral engagement into four "buckets."Why it matters: President Biden held a 3.5-hour, late-night virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Sullivan helped fill in the blanks with a public readout on the talks at the Brookings Institution.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Bucket No. 1: Working toget