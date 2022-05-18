How Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden

Jonathan Spicer, Humeyra Pamuk and Robin Emmott
·5 min read

(Refiling to change meeting venue to New York from Washington, paragraph 23)

By Jonathan Spicer, Humeyra Pamuk and Robin Emmott

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -When Finland and Sweden signalled they were thinking of making the historic decision joining NATO, the alliance expected a tough response from Moscow, not from one of its own.

Yet at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers with their Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Saturday to celebrate the biggest shift in European security in decades, Turkey's participant darkened the mood.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was "in crisis mode", a NATO diplomat told Reuters of the evening meeting in Berlin. A day earlier Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, had shocked fellow NATO members by saying he could not support membership for either Finland or Sweden.

Cavusoglu not only set conditions for Turkey accepting the membership bids but raised his voice at Sweden's Ann Linde in what three NATO diplomats said was an "embarrassing" break in protocol.

"For us it was a historic moment and yet Cavusoglu said he was irritated at Linde's 'feminist policy', bringing so much drama," another NATO diplomat said, describing a very tense atmosphere in the German foreign ministry in Berlin, in which many allies opted for silence to calm the situation.

"We were trying to understand what our Turkish colleague wanted - you know, really wanted," said the diplomat, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. "It was embarrassing."

Ankara's main demands are for the Nordic countries to halt support for Kurdish militant groups present on their territory, and to lift their bans on some sales of arms to Turkey.

A Turkish diplomatic source said Cavusoglu had outlined Turkey's stance respectfully, rejecting what he said was an allegation from Linde that its opposition was due to Sweden's feminist foreign policy.

"Her comments are not helping Sweden's NATO bid, while the statements coming from Finland are carefully crafted," the source said. Sweden's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours.

Spurred on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both countries applied to join NATO on Wednesday.

Russia, which says the threat posed by NATO expansion was a major reason it sent troops into Ukraine, has played it cool.

While Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Finland and Sweden joining was a "grave mistake" with "far-reaching consequences", President Vladimir Putin said on May 16 their bids to join NATO posed no direct threat to Russia.

CONTACT MADE

The souring mood at Saturday's meeting was all the more surprising because NATO diplomats had told Reuters in early May that all 30 allies supported Finland and Sweden's accession to the alliance because of the security benefits it would bring.

NATO allies had wanted to seal their accession in record time as a way of solidifying their response to Russia, yet on Monday, Erdogan said the Swedish and Finnish delegations should not come to Ankara as planned.

On Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said a key Erdogan adviser had spoken with counterparts from Sweden, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom and United States. NATO membership progess was only possible if Turkey's expectations were met, it said.

One person close to the situation gave a more upbeat assessment, saying the conversation with Sweden was positive and opened the door for the delegation visits next week. Yet the calls on Wednesday came after five days of struggles by the Nordic countries to reach Erdogan's office, the person said.

"All this is muddying the waters, but not holding up the overall accession plan," the person said, under condition of anonymity.

Ankara says the arms ban - adopted by the Nordic countries in response to Turkey's 2019 military incursion into northern Syria against Kurdish militants - is inappropriate for prospective members of a security pact.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT said Sweden and Finland had not approved Turkey's request for the repatriation of 33 people with alleged links to groups it sees as terrorists. The chairman of the Swedish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Kenneth Forslund, said a solution could be found, but elsewhere.

"That Sweden would start expelling people who are not considered terrorists according to the terror lists the EU has, that’s totally unthinkable," he said.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Diplomats in European capitals say they have seen brinkmanship from Erdogan before leading to a deal. An unpredictable but strategically crucial NATO ally, Turkey under Erdogan has pursued an independent foreign policy but remains a big contributor to NATO missions.

The tension has clouded ties between Washington and Ankara just as they appeared to have improved following five years of disagreements on Syria, Turkey's closer ties with Moscow, and the erosion of rights and freedoms in the country.

Cavusoglu met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York later on Wednesday.

"We are seeing the winds of the Cold War again," Cavusoglu told members of the Turkish American community late on Tuesday.

The source close to the process said Cavusoglu is taking a hard line publicly, pushed by Erdogan, but that there is a risk foreign allies will isolate Turkey if he goes too far.

At home, Erdogan faces tight elections by mid-2023 and his jabs at Europe play to domestic nationalist sentiment.

The United States is still confident of a solution. Blinken told a news conference on Sunday talks were ongoing over the differences between Turkey, Finland and Sweden.

"When it comes to the membership process, I am very confident that we will reach consensus," he said.

(Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara and Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul, Sabine Siebold and Alexander Ratz in Berlin, Simon Johnson in Stockholm; writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finland and Sweden hold out hope Turkey's NATO objections can be overcome

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden voiced optimism on Tuesday that common ground can be found with Turkey over its objections to them joining NATO amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at smoothing their path into the 30-nation alliance. Turkey surprised many NATO allies on Monday by saying it would not support membership for Sweden and Finland after the two countries took the widely anticipated step of agreeing to apply to join the U.S.-led alliance this week. "Statements from Turkey have very quickly changed and become harder during the last few days," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said during an address to Sweden's parliament.

  • ESPN not too high on future defensive outlook for Penn State defense

    ESPN ranked the future defensive rankings. Where does Penn State rank over the next three seasons?

  • North Korea reports another fever surge amid COVID-19 crisis

    North Korea on Tuesday reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 and encouraged good health habits, as a mass outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population and military officers were deployed to distribute medicine. State media said the anti-virus headquarters reported another 269,510 people were found with fevers and six had died. The outbreak is almost certainly greater than the fever tally, considering the lack of tests and resources to monitor and treat the sick.

  • Wives of remaining Azov soldiers describe conditions

    STORY: One of the wives of a remaining Azov regiment fighter, Kateryna, said that she was afraid of how Russia would treat her husband once handed over to Russian troops."We hope for extraction. This is what we’re fighting for. I don’t see another way out for them."Yulia, who is married to an Azov soldier she says is still in Mariupol's steel plant bunkers, explained that some Azov members "weren’t evacuated. They were forgotten once again."All three wives that Reuters talked to said they still had hope that their husbands would make it out of the bunkers under the the Azovstal steel plant.Underlining the different perceptions of the Mariupol fighters in Russia and Ukraine, one Russian lawmaker called on Tuesday for the evacuated combatants to receive the death penaltyThe Russian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian servicemen who had been holed up in Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol had surrendered and that 51 of them were severely wounded - figures that Reuters could not independently verify.Ukraine's military said on Tuesday (May 17) it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.Russia has portrayed the Azov Regiment, formed in 2014, as a band of Russia-hating neo-Nazis.Kyiv says the Azov militia has been folded into Ukraine's National Guard - a military wing of the interior ministry - and that it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins and has nothing to do with politics.

  • Which countries are in Nato? Full list as Sweden and Finland poised to join alliance

    Finland and Sweden are on the brink of joining Nato in a historic policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • UK union threatens strike disruption to queen's Jubilee party

    A British trade union said on Wednesday a planned strike at two London underground stations next month would cause "significant disruption" to people wanting to join in celebrations in the capital for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) said it would hold a 24-hour walkout at the busy 'Tube' stations on June 3, in the middle of four days of celebrations to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne, unless action was taken against a manager it accuses of bullying. The strike would impact Green Park, one of the closest stations to Buckingham Palace where many of the celebrations are focused, and Euston, a major hub for visitors to the capital.

  • US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse, watchdog says

    The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction mirrors assertions made by senior Pentagon and military leaders.

  • DIAL Global Summit: Building and empowering diverse teams through inclusive leadership

    Panelists discussed the importance of ERGs, examining company legacy and role modelling as leaders.

  • With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

    Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP that's coming at a crucial moment as the war against the Russian invasion deepens. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid bill 81-11, pushing it toward President Joe Biden's desk by week's end to become law.

  • Austria's neutral status here to stay, foreign minister says

    The foreign minister of Austria said his country would retain its neutral status even as EU allies Sweden and Finland overhauled decades-long foreign policy stances to apply for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The situation for us looks a little different," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told German radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday, pointing to "overwhelming" public support for neutrality in Austria.

  • Russia says 959 Ukraine fighters surrendered in Azovstal so far

    STORY: The defence ministry said 694 Ukrainian fighters - including members of the Azov regiment - had surrendered in the past 24 hours, including 29 wounded.It said 51 of the fighters requiring medical assistance had been transferred to a hospital in Novoazovsk, some 25 miles east of Mariupol.Top-ranking Ukrainian commanders at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks are still inside the plant and have yet to surrender, local media quoted pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Wednesday.DAN news agency quoted Pushilin as saying that the hundreds of fighters who had given themselves up did not include any commanders of the highest level. "They have not left (the plant)" as of now, he said.

  • EU to upgrade trade ties with Taiwan

    The European Union will upgrade its trade and investment relations with Taiwan, as it looks to tap into Taipei's "role as a hi-tech leader". In particular, Brussels is keen to attract Taiwanese investment in its semiconductor sector, and sees increased political engagement as a way to help that along. A "modernised" trade and investment dialogue will take place on June 2, the bloc's trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and tr

  • Toyota to suspend day shift in one Japanese factory due to water supply

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp will suspend vehicle production at one of its factories after a major industrial water leak in central Japan disrupted supply, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The automaker will suspend the daytime shift operation at two lines of Toyota Industries Corp's Nagakusa plant on Thursday, which will cut by around 600 the number of vehicles produced, the spokesperson said. A decision about the night shift will be made Thursday, the spokesperson added.

  • Trump urges Oz to declare victory despite Pennsylvania Senate race being too close to call

    Former President Trump is urging celebrity physician Mehmet Oz to declare victory in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary even as the race remains too close to call. In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump founded last year, the former president said Oz should proclaim himself the winner of the contest, arguing that…

  • Free rapid at-home COVID tests: You can order a third round from the federal government — here’s how

    Americans can order 8 more COVID-19 test kits from the USPS, which will ship for free and come in two separate packages.

  • Chuck Schumer Sends Letter To Rupert Murdoch Calling For End To Amplification Of “Great Replacement Theory”

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Rupert Murdoch and other top executives of Fox Corp. and Fox News to stop the “reckless amplification” of the “great replacement theory” by some of the news channel’s hosts. The letter came following the deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo, NY, over the weekend, in which 10 people were […]

  • Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl and former German Chancellor Schroder to face sanctions pressure

    Members of the European Parliament are preparing to initiate the imposition of sanctions on former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder and former Aus-trian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, German news outlet Welt reported on May 18, citing its own sources.

  • Brief: Key witness against P.G. Sittenfeld cooperated after facing campaign finance charges

    Prosecutors say the local developer cooperated because he was “sick and tired” of officials seeking money in exchange for help on development deals.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed 11 attacks in the east, air defence shot down Russian aircraft

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 21:53 On the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, the Ukrainian military has repulsed 11 invaders' attacks in one day. Fighting continues at 3 locations. Air defence shot down an aggressors' Su-25 aircraft.

  • North Korea's COVID-19 crisis is quickly spiraling out of control — officials say more than 1.4 million people are now suffering from 'fever'

    The country's poor healthcare system, lack of testing capabilities, and dearth of vaccines created a perfect storm for an unstoppable outbreak.