Turkey steps up collapsed buildings investigation, orders 113 arrested

Daren Butler
·3 min read

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey vowed on Sunday to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country's devastating earthquakes nearly one week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of some of the thousands of buildings flattened in the 10 provinces affected by the tremors early last Monday.

"Detention orders have been issued for 113 of them," Oktay told reporters in a briefing at the disaster management coordination centre in Ankara.

"We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries."

He said the justice ministry had established earthquake crimes investigation bureaus in the quake zone provinces to investigate deaths and injuries.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum said that 24,921 buildings across the region had collapsed or were heavily damaged in the quake, based on assessments of more than 170,000 buildings.

Rescuers were still looking for survivors in the earthquake rubble six days after the disaster, which hit parts of Syria and Turkey. The death toll has exceeded 28,000 and is expected to rise further.

Opposition parties have accused President Tayyip Erdogan's government of not enforcing building regulations, and of mis-spending special taxes levied after the last major earthquake in 1999 in order to make buildings more resistant to quakes.

Erdogan has said the opposition just tells lies and spreads slander to besmirch the government, obstructing investment instead of facing up to corruption in the opposition-run municipalities.

In the 10 years to 2022, Turkey slipped 47 places in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index to 101, having been as high as 54 out of 174 countries in 2012.

State prosecutors in Adana ordered the detention of 62 people in an investigation into collapsed buildings, while prosecutors sought the arrest of 33 people in Diyarbakir for the same reason, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

It said eight people had been detained in Sanliurfa and four in Osmaniye in connection with destroyed buildings believed to have faults, such as columns being removed.

Police detained the developer of one residential complex which collapsed in Antakya at Istanbul Airport as he prepared to board a plane for Montenegro on Friday evening and he was formally arrested on Saturday, according to Anadolu.

The upmarket 12-storey residential complex was completed a decade ago and contained 249 apartments. There was no information on the casualties in that building.

The arrested man told prosecutors he did not know why the complex collapsed and that his desire to go to Montenegro was unrelated, Anadolu reported.

"We fulfilled all procedures set out in legislation," he was quoted by Anadolu as saying in his statement. "All licenses were obtained."

(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans,; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll in Turkey, Syria quake tops 28,000; Turkey moves against some builders

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled more survivors from rubble on Sunday, six days after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and started legal action over some building collapses. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939. Facing questions over his response to the earthquake as he prepares for a national election that is expected to be the toughest of his two decades in power, President Tayyip Erdogan promised to start rebuilding within weeks.

  • McConnell criticizes Sen. Scott for plan to sunset programs like Social Security and Medicare

    Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in an interview for his proposed plan to sunset all federal legislation in five years, including programs such as Medicare and Social Security. President Biden used the plan in his State of the Union address to advocate for keeping the entitlement programs. NBC's Ali Vitali reports..

  • Patrick Kane disappointed Rangers traded for Tarasenko: 'That was a team I was definitely looking at'

    It seems like Patrick Kane was on board with joining the Rangers.

  • ‘Shop Around’: The Miracles Pick Up Motown’s First Million-Seller

    ‘Shop Around’ is an absolutely vital part of the early development of Motown, and on February 12, 1961 it became their first million-seller.

  • Popular S.African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

    One of South Africa's hottest rap artists, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the southeastern city of Durban, his family said Saturday.South African gun violence famously claimed the lives of one of Africa's most beloved international artists.

  • Cuba country profile

    Provides an overview, basic information and key events for this Caribbean island nation.

  • Meet the brothers serving as co-captains of Celebrity Cruises' newest ship

    Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis will both helm Celebrity Cruises' upcoming ship, Celebrity Ascent, when it debuts later this year.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings

    Through February 9, the Nasdaq is up 12.6%, meaning it's on the edge of a new bull market, according to one definition, as cooling inflation and slowing interest rate hikes from the Fed have lifted growth stocks. Generally, stocks are considered to be in a bull market when an index is up more than 20% from a recent bottom over a sustained period, and the Nasdaq is up 15% from its closing low on December 28. If you're looking for a stock that is poised to ride the next bull market, one outstanding choice is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and buying it before it releases its fourth-quarter earnings report on February 14 looks like a no-brainer move right now.

  • Growing number of Catholics, Protestants support less strict abortion laws: poll

    A Gallup poll found that surprising number of Protestants and Catholics are supportive of less strict abortion laws in the United States.

  • Turkey to act against those involved in looting - Erdogan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region hit by this week's devastating earthquakesas the issue of security there came into focus. "It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he said. It was not clear what incidents of kidnapping Erdogan was referring to.

  • Palestinian driver ploughs into bus stop killing two Israelis

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two Israelis including a child were killed by a Palestinian driver who rammed his car into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli police said. The driver, a 31-year-old from East Jerusalem, was shot dead at the scene by officers, police said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced, and the U.S. Office of Palestinian affairs said it was working with both sides to prevent escalation.

  • ‘There is death everywhere’: The White Helmets saving lives in Syria after the earthquake

    After 11 years as a frontline rescue worker in Syria’s civil war, Ammar al-Salmo is used to loud explosions that shake the earth. Nothing, though, was quite like the tremor that rocked his apartment near Aleppo just after 4am on Monday.

  • New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team

    New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night in a virtually unheard of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year. The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.

  • Super Bowl's grass turf required nearly 2-year process

    Nick Pappas said tending to natural grass in the middle of the Sonoran Desert requires a little art, a little science and a little intuition. The NFL's players have made it no secret they prefer playing on natural grass as opposed to synthetic turf.

  • Half Moon Bay shooting suspect sobs in court during hearing

    Accused Half Moon Bay killer Chunli Zhao sobbed as a judge considered a gag order and other restrictions as the mass shooting case works its way to trial. (2-10-23)

  • Roger Waters’ Putin ‘apologism’ throws Pink Floyd’s £400m pay day into doubt

    “Money/It’s a crime/Share it fairly, but don’t take a slice of my pie,” croons David Gilmour in the 1973 Pink Floyd song. Half a century later, the lyrics are coming back to haunt him.

  • Canada says U.S. fighter jet downed object over Yukon

    STORY: Anand said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the takedown in an operation by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a combined organization of the United States and Canada, adding authorities believe it's the first mission in which NORAD has downed an aerial object. "The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. The object was downed approximately 100 miles from the Canada-United States border over Canadian territory in central Yukon," she said. Anand said the Canadian Armed Forces with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will recover and analyse the object, which was cylindrical in shape, but added, "it would not be prudent for me to speculate on the origins of the object at this time."It's the second downing in North America in as many days, after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered another shootdown of an unidentified flying object near Deadhorse, Alaska, a day earlier. On Saturday, the U.S. military remained tight-lipped about what, if anything, it had learned as recovery efforts were underway on the Alaskan sea ice.

  • Why the stock market’s ‘FOMO’ rally stalled out and what will decide its fate

    It took a while, but investors seem to be listening to the Federal Reserve. Will that kill a 2023 rally built partly on the “fear of missing out?”

  • Turkey arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes

    As rescuers still pulled a lucky few from the rubble six days after a pair of earthquakes devastated southeast Turkey and northern Syria, Turkish officials detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that toppled down and crushed their occupants. As despair also bred rage at the agonizingly slow rescue efforts, the focus turned to who was to blame for not better preparing people in the earthquake-prone region that includes an area of Syria that was already suffering from years of civil war. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late on Saturday that warrants have been issued for the detention of 131 people suspected to being responsible for collapsed buildings.

  • Everything We Noticed During SpaceX's First Big Test of Starship Megarocket

    It didn’t last for very long, but the first full-scale static fire test of SpaceX’s Starship rocket appears to have been a success, despite the fact that two of the booster’s 33 Raptor engines did not participate in the demonstration. Here’s what we learned from yesterday’s milestone achievement and what might happen next.