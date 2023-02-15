Turkey Stocks Surge as State Support Underwrites Reopening Boost

(Bloomberg) --

Turkish stocks soared on their return from a week-long suspension after authorities threw their full weight behind investors to avoid a repeat of last week’s rout.

The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index rose 5.9%, as the benchmark gauge partly recouped losses of tens of billions of dollars that followed the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in the country’s southeast. Investors took heart from the government’s measures to channel billions of liras from state institutions and stock exchange’s steps to contain volatility.

“The measures will likely help at least balance or limit losses in the market,” said Burak Cetinceker, a money manager at Strateji Portfoy in Istanbul. “The first few days are likely to be still volatile,” he said.

An indication of Wednesday’s gains in Istanbul had come from New York where the main exchange-traded fund buying Turkish stocks had advanced the most since October on Tuesday. The rally followed the government’s announcement that its sovereign wealth fund will support equities with a new internal mechanism. Officials also unveiled tax waivers and easier rules for share buybacks.

Separately, the country’s stock exchange said it will not allow order cancellations, price worsening and quantity reduction. The Capital Markets Board advised brokerages to consider public trust when applying interest rates on leveraged accounts that failed to meet requirements.

Turkish authorities suspended trading on Feb. 8 and canceled trades made that day after the earthquakes destroyed large parts of 10 cities in Turkey. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index, which was already the worst-performing equity market in the world this year, tumbled almost 10% in the two days it remained open after the disaster.

