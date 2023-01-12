Turkey summons Swedish envoy over 'heinous' protest action

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, on May 16, 2022. Even by the standards of Turkey's and Greece's frequently strained relations, it was a remarkable escalation. Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly threatened his country's western neighbor: Unless the Greeks "stay calm," he said, Turkey's new ballistic missiles would hit their capital city. The striking rhetoric has led many to question the reasons behind it, and whether it could be a harbinger of even more alarming developments, including potential armed conflict between the two neighbors, both NATO members. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
25
·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador to convey Ankara’s displeasure after a mannequin depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was hung outside the city hall in Stockholm, state broadcaster TRT reported.

Turkish officials on Thursday described the incident as “terrorist propaganda” by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and other Kurdish militant groups.

TRT said the ambassador was informed that Turkey strongly condemns the “heinous act.” Turkish officials also said the act was contrary to an agreement that Turkey has reached with Sweden and Finland under which the two promised to crack down on Kurdish militants as they seek Turkish approval for their NATO membership bids.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström condemned the act.

“The government is committed to an open debate on political choices but strongly rejects threats and hatred against political representatives. Portraying an elected president as executed outside City Hall is abhorrent," Billström wrote on Twitter.

Fahrettin Altun, the communications director for Erdogan’s office, responded to Billström's tweet by condemning the incident and urging Swedish authorities “to take necessary steps against terrorist groups” without delay.

“That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism – as they have been claiming in recent days,” Altun tweeted in English.

In November, the ambassador was similarly summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry after images that allegedly insulted Erdoğan were projected on the Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

NATO-member Turkey hasn't yet endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from all existing alliance members.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, over a demonstration in Stockholm in which a puppet of President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from its feet. Sweden has been seeking Turkey's approval to join NATO, for which it applied after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Ankara has said Sweden needed to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and the organisation it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

  • Turkish court convicts doctor of terrorism propaganda, releases her from jail-rights groups

    A Turkish court sentenced the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) to more than two years in prison for terrorism propaganda on Wednesday but ruled she should be released after being in detention since October, human rights activists said. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a prominent rights defender, was arrested on charges of spreading terrorist group propaganda in October after she said in an interview that claims that Turkey's military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq should be investigated. President Tayyip Erdogan at the time denied the accusations that were made on media close to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in October, and said legal action would be taken against anyone making such allegations.

  • Sweden rejects four extradition requests from Turkey - report

    The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and 2020, before Sweden and Finland signed a three-way agreement with Turkey aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to the two Nordic countries joining the NATO military alliance. Sweden's High Court decided last summer the four could not be extradited, TT said, leaving the government no choice but to follow its decision.

  • Chinese facial recognition technology helping Iran to identify women breaking strict dress code: Report

    Iran is reportedly using facial recognition technology to help enforce strict dress code rules for women after months of protests against the country's morality police.

  • Music and mockery - the latest missiles in the Taiwan Strait propaganda war

    Taiwan has branded the warplanes of the People's Liberation Army "disgusting vultures" and its ballistic missiles "irritating firecrackers" in the latest round of an influence war with Beijing. The dismissive descriptions came after the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command released a propaganda music video on Monday at the end of its large-scale combat exercises around the island the previous day. Entitled "My Hawk Warriors Circling Formosa Island," the video, posted on the command's WeChat social medi

  • Top Turkey, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon -Turkish official

    Turkey, Syria and Russia aim to schedule a meeting of their foreign ministers this month and possibly before the middle of next week, though no date or location has yet been chosen, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday. Such a meeting would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011 and signal a further thaw in ties. NATO member Turkey has played a major part in the conflict, backing President Bashar al-Assad's opponents and sending troops into the north.

  • ‘World War III’ Review: History Rhymes in Iran’s Tragicomic Oscar Submission

    There’s the gig economy, and then there’s a homeless day laborer being asked to play Adolf Hitler in a Holocaust drama. Such is the plight of Shakib (Mohsen Tanabandeh) in Houman Seyedi’s “World War III,” Iran’s submission for the international feature Oscar. It wasn’t shortlisted, but probably would have been were the award given to […]

  • Satellite photos show what equipment Belarus pull to border with Ukraine

    The satellite recorded the S-300/400 missile systems, Pantsir missile system and other equipment at the Belarusian military Zyabrovka airbase in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, near the border with Ukraine. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, referring to the analytical centre Rochan Consulting, which published photos Details: Images of the airfield were taken by the Airbus satellite on 7 January 2023.

  • Relatives of Russian soldiers killed in Makiivka don't believe Russian Defence Ministry

    Families of Russian soldiers who were killed in the Ukrainian town of Makiivka on New Year's Eve at night do not believe the version of events presented by the Ministry of Defence of Russia. Source: Russian BBC service Details: After interviewing the families of the soldiers killed, the BBC came to the conclusion that they do not believe in the version suggested by the Ministry of Defence of Russia, i.

  • Taiwan officer reveals details of rare interaction with NATO

    A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations with any NATO members, but has close defence ties with the United States, the island's main international source of arms and NATO's largest member state. Speaking to reporters on a trip to the Hsinchu air base in northern Taiwan, air force Lieutenant Colonel Wu Bong-yeng said he had attended a six-month course at the NATO Defence College in Rome in 2021, returning to Taiwan in January last year.

  • Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. It said in a statement Russia should cut the number of diplomats to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

  • Israel's top judge says government judicial reform plan will crush justice system

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The president of Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday said that a judicial reform plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government would crush the justice system and undermine the country's democracy. Chief justice Esther Hayut issued the stark warning in response to a plan backed by Netanyahu that includes limiting High Court rulings against government moves or Knesset laws, while increasing politicians' say in selecting judges. The proposal, Hayut said in a televised speech, "is not a plan to fix the justice system but a plan to crush it."

  • China visa bans over Covid rules spark concern from top European business chambers

    Two leading European business chambers have called on China not to impose new travel restrictions after it suspended visa issuance for visitors from Japan and South Korea. The European Chamber of Commerce in China said they were concerned by Beijing's decision to suspend visa processing for citizens of certain countries, and its warning of reciprocal measures against nations that have imposed restrictions on Chinese travellers since Beijing dropped Covid-19 curbs. "Not only does this [visa suspe

  • Freeport LNG may extend Texas plant restart to February- sources

    Top U.S. gas exporter, Freeport LNG, is expected to further extend the seven-month-long outage of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to February, as it awaits regulatory approvals, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Accounting for 20% of U.S. LNG exports, resumption of the facility is important to ease the squeeze of global LNG supplies, especially as Europe is rebuilding its gas storage after Russia cut gas exports following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Freeport LNG spokeswoman said the restart timeline still stands and the company was still targeting the second half of this month for the safe, initial restart of its liquefaction facility, pending regulatory approvals.

  • LNG Was the Hot Commodity of 2022. This Year is Different.

    Prices have fallen, with implication for producers' earnings, partly because of warmer weather and reduced industrial demand in Europe.

  • Ukrainian swamps make attack from Belarus unlikely - for now

    Burst river banks, thick mud and waterlogged fields could be seen for miles around northwest Ukraine's border with Belarus on Thursday, making the prospect of a Russian assault from across the border unlikely for now despite recent warnings from Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have warned of a new looming Russian assault, with Belarus to the north named as one possible launchpad, as Moscow seeks to revive its faltering invasion. Russia and its close ally Belarus have beefed up their joint military grouping in Belarus and plan to hold joint aviation drills there from next Monday.

  • House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

    The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.

  • I returned to my home in Ukraine. We're living the fantasy of a normal life — until the air sirens go off.

    "The biggest traces of war I noticed were in Ukrainians' eyes," Kyiv resident Sofia Sukach writes. "Eyes tired of tragedy, but not of a fight."

  • Emhoff to visit Poland and Germany amid rising antisemitism

    Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to visit Poland and Germany later this month to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and to hold meetings aimed at combating rising antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world. Emhoff, the first Jewish person to be married to one of the top two nationally elected U.S. officials, will visit Krakow, Poland, including a stop at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. It will serve as one of his most high-profile solo engagements since Harris and President Joe Biden were elected.

  • Zelenskiy: Ukraine forces are holding Soledar positions, inflicting big losses

    A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Donetsk region earlier said "pockets of resistance" remained in Soledar, undermining claims that the town had been captured. Zelenskiy thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar which he said "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy." Zelenskiy also said he had met senior Ukrainian commanders on Thursday and analyzed in detail what reinforcements were needed in the fight for Soledar and nearby towns and what steps should be taken in the coming days.