Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over Armenian genocide recognition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara over President Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Driving the news: Biden on Saturday said the systemic killing and deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in the early 20th century constituted an act of genocide, angering Turkey who rejected the declaration.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said.

What they're saying: "This statement of the US, which distorts the historical facts, will never be accepted in the conscience of the Turkish people, and will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship,” Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeted that Turkey "strongly" condemns and rejects Biden's declaration. He encouraged Biden "look at his own history and present."

  • Turkish officials conveyed the government's "strong reaction" to U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield, according to Anadolu.

Go deeper: Armenian prime minister praises Biden for recognizing genocide

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' embassies may face Russian hiring bans

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely. The measure, announced by the Kremlin on Friday, comes amid a flurry of expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries and Moscow’s retaliatory expulsions. It would affect not only those countries’ embassies, but consular offices and offices of state institutions.

  • Turkey summons US ambassador over genocide announcement

    Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned the U.S. ambassador in Ankara to protest the U.S. decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as “genocide.” Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with David Satterfield late Saturday to express Ankara’s strong condemnation. On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • CIA head said to have made unannounced trip to Afghanistan

    CIA Director William Burns made a recent unannounced visit to Kabul, a senior politician and a well-placed public figure told The Associated Press, as concerns mount about Afghanistan's capability to fight terrorism once the U.S. has withdrawn its remaining troops by summer. Separately, a senior former Afghan security official deeply familiar with the country's counterterrorism program said two of six units trained and run by the CIA to track militants have already been transferred to Afghan control. In Washington, the CIA declined to comment when asked about the director’s schedule and the agency’s role in Afghanistan.

  • No. 3 House Democrat, Rep. Clyburn, fined $5K over screening

    The No. 3 House Democratic leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn, has been fined $5,000 after Capitol Police reported he avoided being screened before entering the House chamber, the House Ethics Committee said Friday. Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined under security screening rules the House imposed this year after the violent Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Three Republicans have been fined, most recently Kentucky Rep. Harold Rogers, who is 83 and has also appealed.

  • Questor: HSBC is walking a tightrope between its London listing and its Asian heartland – we must sell

    Questor does not envy Noel Quinn. HSBC’s chief executive faces a daunting list of challenges: from making money when interest rates are at rock bottom to walking the tightrope between Western investors increasingly interested in companies’ ethics and a Chinese government with radically different priorities. It hardly makes things easier that the bank’s answer to its woeful profitability – a “return on tangible equity” of just 2.6pc last year against a long-term target of 10pc – is to focus ever more on its Asian business, centred on Hong Kong. HSBC’s geographic shape has long been moulded by politics. It started, as its name reflects, in Hong Kong and Shanghai but pulled out of mainland China almost completely in the 1950s after the communist takeover. In search of diversification it then bought businesses elsewhere in Asia and in Europe, America and Australasia. But after the death of Chairman Mao in 1976 and China’s gradual reopening to the world, it re-established its presence on the mainland. Now it turns out that virtually none of those Western outposts is profitable enough, and the bank has decided to undo all that diversification to concentrate again on its home territory, principally Hong Kong and China.

  • Why Biden’s Armenian Genocide Declaration Really Is a Big Deal

    The reluctance of previous presidents to act has been an open wound for the Armenian American community.

  • No, This Mysterious Chinese Drone Isn't Better Than the B-21 Raider

    A developer says its aircraft rivals the forthcoming Raider’s speed, stealth, and attack range. That simply can't be true.

  • EU strikes world’s biggest vaccine deal with Pfizer and BioNTech

    The European Commission said it expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, buying up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for the next few years. The news comes as the World Health Organisation warned that shots remained out of reach for the world's poorest people. The vaccines from the US drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech would be delivered over 2021-2023, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Pfizer's vaccine plant in Puurs, Belgium. The agreement would be enough to inoculate the 450 million EU population for two years and comes as the bloc seeks to shore up long-term supplies. This is the third contract agreed by the bloc with the two companies, which have already agreed to supply 600 million doses of the two-dose vaccine this year under two previous contracts. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the EU will have enough to inoculate at least 70 per cent of EU adults by the end of July. The EU chief had previously set a goal of late September. The announcement comes as the Commission looks to sever ties with AstraZeneca after the drugmaker slashed its delivery targets due to production problems.

  • In photos: Blinken pledges U.S. help as India sets another new daily COVID record

    India has set a new daily COVID-19 cases record for a fourth straight day, with the country's health ministry reporting 349,691 more infections Sunday.The big picture: Hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and there's a widespread oxygen shortage. Secretary of State Tony Blinken tweeted late Saturday the U.S. was "working closely" with India's government. "We will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free A COVID-19 patient being moved to another hospital amid a shortage in beds and medical oxygen due to the pandemic in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on April 24. Photo: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images A relative visiting on on April 24 the grave of a patient who died of COVID-19 in New Delhi. Photo: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images A coronavirus awareness campaign during the lockdown at Badi Chaupar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on April 24. Photo: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images The scene in Lower Bazar in Shimla, India, during a weekend regional lockdown on April 24 . Photo: Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images A BMC healthcare worker collecting COVID swab samples of passengers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai April 24. Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images Tourists at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden in Srinagar, in the Indian-administered region of Jammu And Kashmir on April 24. Local officials have implemented a night -time curfew for this weekend. Photo: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • At least 82 killed in fire after 'oxygen tanks explode' at Covid hospital in Iraq

    A fire that ravaged a Covid-19 hospital in Iraq's capital killed 82 people pre-dawn Sunday, sparking angry calls for officials to be sacked in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure. Many of the victims were on respirators when the blaze at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib hospital started with an explosion caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders", medical sources told AFP. Flames spread quickly across multiple floors in the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit where the most severe Covid-19 cases are treated, a medical source said. "The hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products," Iraq's civil defence arm said. Many "victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke," it added.

  • Pride flags will fly again at U.S. embassies around the world

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized U.S. diplomatic facilities around the world to fly Pride flags, the New York Times first reported and a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: Under the Trump administration, diplomatic facilities were prevented from flying the U.S. flag and Pride flag on the same pole during the month of June, which is recognized as LGBTQ Pride Month in the U.S. and many other countries. American embassies were still permitted to have rainbow flags on the premises. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Blinken authorized diplomats to fly the Pride flag before May 17 — the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, per the Times.The State Department noted that U.S. embassies and consulates should develop unique plans to raise awareness of violence, human rights abuses and discrimination targeting LGBTQ people, adding it is not a requirement. Chiefs of mission are able to “determine that such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions,” per the Times.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida Rep. Val Demings "seriously considering" run against Rubio or DeSantis

    Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) told Politico Thursday she's "seriously considering" challenging either Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2022.The big picture: Democrat colleagues have urged Demings to consider a statewide run in Florida, a battleground state. The Florida congresswoman is a former Orlando police chief and was on President Biden's shortlist for vice president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "I've received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I'm out and about by people who are asking me that very same question. Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year," Demings told Politico."I'm seriously considering a statewide run. And we'll see what happens."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Entire Mexican football team leads Latin American elite in vaccine tourism rush to the US

    When an entire squad of Mexican footballers chartered a plane and flew to Dallas, Texas earlier this month, it was not for a conventional away trip. Some 19 players had taken it upon themselves to head across the border on their day off and sign up for Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after the state opened up its programme to all over 16s. The group of young, healthy, professional athletes was not asked about their citizenship or residency and they all returned home to Monterrey that evening after receiving their jabs. The footballers, along with television presenters, politicians and business leaders from across Latin America have all engaged in ‘vaccine tourism’ - flying to the United States to obtain a vaccine that is not yet available to them at home. Their actions, often flaunted on social media, have led to a backlash and debate about vaccine inequality.

  • Khloé Kardashian praises President Biden for acknowledging Armenian genocide: 'Thank you for honoring the stories'

    Khloe Kardashian thanked President Joe Biden for officially recognizing the Armenian genocide.

  • Norway offers mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to those who first got AstraZeneca's

    Norway will offer those who have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to take an injection from an mRNA vaccine as their second dose, the health ministry said on Friday. Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of younger people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died. It is now awaiting a report from a government-appointed commission due on May 10 on whether to resume its rollout, but this decision will come too late for those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • French PM calls killing of police worker an attack on nation

    The killing of a female police employee in a Paris commuter town on Friday was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The attacker, a French resident of Tunisian origin, stabbed the police administrative worker, a mother of two, at a police station in Rambouillet, just south of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France had been the victim of a terrorist attack.

  • Albania's president lambastes US ambassador on TV talk show

    Albania's president has accused the U.S. ambassador of intervening in the small European country’s internal affairs by supporting its prime minister in an upcoming parliamentary election. President Ilir Meta spoke harshly about Ambassador Yuri Kim during a television talk show on Friday night and called on the American diplomat “to stop supporting (Prime Minister Edi) Rama, who is violating the election.” While the show was airing on Syri Televizion, Kim sent a text message to Meta and also tweeted about Sunday's election, responding to a warning Meta gave this week that Albanians would take up pitchforks and other tools if the prime minister attempts to manipulate voting or the results.

  • Judge Jeanine: Democrats fueled anti-police movement

    Florida Congressman Byron Donalds and Red Renaissance President Kim Klacik weigh in on 'Justice with Judge Jeanine'

  • PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm', U.S. readies help

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken the country. The United States said it was deeply concerned by the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and was racing to send aid to India. India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.