Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jamal Khashoggi
    Saudi journalist (1958-2018)
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court ruled Thursday to suspend the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and for the case to be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Kaghoggi, a United States resident who wrote for the Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone for an appointment to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building.

The court's decision comes despite warnings from human rights groups that turning the case over to the kingdom would lead to a cover up of the killing which has cast suspicion on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It also comes as Turkey, which is in the throes of an economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and an array of other countries in its region. Some media reports have claimed that Riyadh has made improved relations conditional on Turkey dropping the case against the Saudis.

Turkish officials alleged that Khashoggi, who wrote critically about the crown prince, was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate by a team of Saudi agents sent to Istanbul. The group included a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers and individuals who worked for the crown prince’s office. His remains have not been found.

Last week, the prosecutor in the case recommended that the case be transferred to the kingdom, arguing that the trial in Turkey would remain inconclusive. Turkey’s justice minister supported the recommendation, adding that the trial in Turkey would resume if the Turkish court is not satisfied with the outcome of proceedings in the kingdom. It was not clear however, if Saudi Arabia, which has already put some of the defendants on trial behind closed door, would open a new trial.

The court ruled to halt the trial in line with the Justice Ministry's “postitive opinion,” the private DHA news agency reported.

Human rights advocates had urged Turkey not to transfer the case to Saudi Arabia.

“By transferring the case of a murder that was committed on its territory, Turkey will be knowingly and willingly sending the case back into the hands of those who bare its responsibility,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard. “Indeed, the Saudi system has repeatedly failed to cooperate with the Turkish prosecutor and it is clear that justice cannot be delivered by a Saudi court.”

“What has happened to Turkey’s declared commitment that justice must prevail for this gruesome murder and that this case would never become a pawn in political calculations and interest?” she asked.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch said: “Given the complete lack of judicial independence in Saudi Arabia, the role of the Saudi government in Khashoggi’s killing, its past attempts at obstructing justice, and a criminal justice system that fails to satisfy basic standards of fairness, chances of a fair trial for the Khashoggi case in Saudi Arabia are close to nil.”

Turkey apparently had the Saudi Consulate bugged and shared audio of the killing with the CIA, among others.

The slaying sparked international outrage and condemnation. Western intelligence agencies, as well as the U.S. Congress, have said that an operation of that magnitude could not have happened without knowledge of the prince.

Turkey, which vowed to shed light on the brutal killing, began prosecuting the defendants in absentia in 2020 after Saudi Arabia rejected requests for their extradition. The defendants included two former aides of the prince.

Some of the men were put on trial in Riyadh behind closed doors. A Saudi court issued a final verdict in 2020 that sentenced five mid-level officials and operatives to 20-year jail terms. The court had originally ordered the death penalty, but reduced the punishment after Khashoggi’s son Salah, who lives in Saudi Arabia, announced that he forgave the defendants. Three others were sentenced to lesser jail terms.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Is in Recession, and the U.S. May Be Able to Avoid One, This Economist Says

    TS Lombard global macro strategist Dario Perkins spoke with Barron’s about rising interest rates, the “Tangible ’20s,” being on Team Transitory and more.

  • Shell to write off up to $5bn on Russia exit

    The announcement offers a first glimpse of the potential financial hit to western oil firms withdrawing from the Kremlin following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • IS captors used 'sadistic' torture methods, court hears

    A former captive tells a US court that notorious IS jihadist cell terrorised their hostages.

  • Maldives shelters sanctioned Russian billionaires' yachts

    A day after coal and fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko was placed on the European Union's sanctions list on March 9, his superyacht Motor Yacht A stopped broadcasting its location while in Maldives' waters, maritime data shows. In Italy, four days later, authorities seized another of Melnichenko's vessels – the world's largest sailing yacht, estimated by Italian financial police to be worth $578 million. Switching off devices that allow authorities to track a ship's whereabouts can help keep yachts out of their sight.

  • Yemen president cedes powers to council as Saudi Arabia pushes to end war

    ADEN (Reuters) -Yemen's president delegated power to a presidential council and dismissed his deputy on Thursday in a move aimed at supporting U.N.-led efforts to revive negotiations to end the bitter seven-year war in the country. Riyadh announced $3 billion in financial aid to the Saudi-backed government after the announcement by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Yemen's warring sides had in a major breakthrough agreed a two-month truce that began on Saturday, the first since 2016.

  • US authorities got a tip-off from a ship design company before seizing a Russian oligarch's $90 million superyacht

    Another company employee worked with Viktor Vekselberg and his wife "to arrange details related to the construction of the TANGO," the filing said.

  • Poland blocks EU compromise on global minimum corporate tax deal

    Poland on Tuesday blocked a French-proposed compromise on how to implement a minimum corporate tax across the European Union in another blow to a global overhaul of international tax rules. Nearly 140 countries, including Poland, reached a two-track deal in October on a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinationals and agreed to make it harder for companies such as Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Meta's Facebook to avoid tax by booking profits in low-tax jurisdictions. France, which holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, has pushed for a quick implementation of the deal in the 27-nation bloc, where tax issues require unanimous approval.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged a decline of over 2% for a second straight day. Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed policymakers rallying around plans to cut the central bank's massive balance sheet as soon as next month.

  • ‘Too Broadway.’ Georgia singer Betty Maxwell laments not advancing on ‘American Idol’

    The former Miss Georgia winner was recently eliminated from the singing competition.

  • Malian, foreign soldiers allegedly killed hundreds in town siege -rights group

    Malian troops and suspected Russian fighters allegedly executed around 300 civilian men over five days during a military operation in a central Mali town, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Tuesday, which the country's army refuted. "The incident is the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's decade-long armed conflict," HRW said. The reported executions sparked condemnation from the United States, the European Union, France and Germany, who have all called on the Malian government to allow for an independent investigation.

  • Did Russia’s war sink the latest British defense strategy?

    “How do you measure tomorrow’s conflict scenarios based upon a few weeks of a war that, so far, indicate Russia is not the conventional military threat that previous analyses suggested?” asked one analyst.

  • Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

    Three young male dolphins simultaneously break the water’s surface to breathe — first exhaling, then inhaling — before slipping back under the waves of the Chesapeake Bay. “A perfect sync,” said Janet Mann, a dolphin researcher watching from a small skiff. Synchronized breathing is something dolphins often do with close pals, like these males, or that mothers and calves do together, said Mann.

  • 63 Republicans vote against resolution expressing support for NATO

    The resolution, passed by the House on Tuesday, expresses support for NATO and its "democratic principles."

  • Travon Walker set for visits with teams in top six of draft

    Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is expected to be a high pick in this year’s draft and a look at his scheduled visits suggests that’s an accurate prediction. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Walker has lined up visits with the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants, and Panthers over the next week or so. [more]

  • U.S. will not attend G20 finance chiefs' meeting if Russia participates, Yellen says

    U.S. will not attend G20 finance chiefs' meeting if Russia participates, Yellen says

  • Ukraine appeals to NATO for 'weapons, weapons, weapons'

    Ukraine on Thursday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in. NATO, as an organization, refuses to send troops to Ukraine or police any no-fly zone to prevent Russia from completely overwhelming its neighbor. For Ukraine, this is simply not enough.

  • White House warns of 'escalating vulnerabilities' to U.S. from semiconductor shortage

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters "the best estimates are the lack of available semiconductors probably took a full percentage point off of GDP in 2021." The briefing included Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to "discuss the urgent need to invest in made-in-America semiconductors as well as research and development that will protect our economic and national security," the White House said.

  • Record number of Ukrainians support joining EU, backing for NATO membership falls - poll

    Support for EU membership mostly has hovered around 60% for the past three years but started climbing steeply after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to Rating, one of Ukraine's main independent pollsters. The invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - spurred Ukraine to apply for fast-track EU membership, and EU countries have implemented sweeping sanctions on Russia and welcomed refugees fleeing the war. Rating said support for Ukraine joining NATO also rose when the war started, but has since returned to near pre-war levels of around 68%.

  • Preview: 300-HP 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is Both Fast and Furious

    This hatch boasts dramatic styling, all-wheel drive, and the automaker’s latest safety featuresBy Jeff S. BartlettToyota is getting wild with some of its latest models, starting with the engaging...

  • Shell to book up to $5 billion in impairments on Russian operations

    Shell PLC on Thursday warned that it will book post-tax impairments of $4 billion to $5 billion in the first quarter related to its activities in Russia.