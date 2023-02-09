Turkey and Syria earthquakes: Welsh government donates

More than 19,000 are known to have died due to 7.8 magnitude earthquakes

The Welsh government is giving £300,000 to victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

It has made the commitment towards the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal as the death toll reaches more than 19,000 people.

Millions have been left without homes in freezing conditions and desperately need blankets, emergency shelter, food and clean water.

The UK government is matching the funds raised - up to £5,000,000.

Wales' Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt offered her condolences to those who had lost loved ones and said her thoughts were also with Turkish and Syrian people in Wales waiting apprehensively for news.

"The scale of destruction is vast, and I'd like to thank the brave search and rescue teams who continue to search through the rubble for survivors," she said.

Five firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed to Turkey to assist with search and rescue operations.

The team are equipped with specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment and propping and shoring tools.

Welsh government Minister Jane Hutt MS with members of Wales’ Turkish and Syrian communities as support was discussed in the Senedd

'My hometown is wiped out'

Emir Cecen, a barista at Cafe Unwind in Newport, is from Adiyaman in Turkey where his family have been left homeless by the earthquake.

He has helped to fill a van of donations, which left Newport on Tuesday.

He told Radio Wales Breakfast: "It is a very difficult time.

"I woke up and I'd received twenty, thirty missed calls from friends, family, friends over here.

"It was really devastating."

He added: "My family are out on the streets. My mother is sleeping in a school, alongside my uncle, my auntie and my nan.

"My dad is also outside in his car. My hometown is nearly 80% wiped out and there's still a lot of people underneath the rubble.

"One of my close friends, who lives with me here in Newport, his mother is also underneath the rubble as well. He hasn't been able to get in touch with her and it's been so long now.

"They need that anything really that people can give and support them with."

Sian Stephen, external relations manager for Wales at the DEC, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "The scale of the disaster is enormous.

"Fifteen thousand people have lost their lives, so many more injured and thousands of buildings have collapsed.

"We know there are 17,000,000 people in the affected area and people who survived this terrible experience need urgent help.

"We've heard that in the northwest of Syria, people living in tents because they have been displaced by the war are now hosting families have lost their homes and many others are living in cars, but the freezing conditions are hampering rescue efforts and also making it making it very dangerous for survivors."