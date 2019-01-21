Turkey, U.S. discussed Syria pullout, foreign ministry source says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey January14, 2019. Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Syria pullout process and bilateral issues in a phonecall on Monday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

No further details were immediately available.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington would withdraw troops from Syria, in an abrupt policy shift. Two NATO allies are in contact over the pullout plan and fight against remaining Islamic State elements.

