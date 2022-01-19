Turkey, UAE Sign FX Swap Deal Worth $5 Billion

Onur Ant
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey signed a currency swap agreement with the United Arab Emirates, boosting its central bank’s dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.

Turkey May Conclude FX Swap Deals With 2 Countries: Governor

The three-year deal is worth $4.9 billion and aims to strengthen trade and financial cooperation between the countries, their central banks said in separate statements. Turkey has already signed swap deals with Qatar, South Korea and China to prop up its reserves, which shrank more than 10% in December as the central bank intervened in the foreign-exchange market to stem the lira’s decline.

Reserves totaled just under $110 billion on Jan. 7, according to official data, but fall significantly below zero when the central bank’s liabilities from swap deals with foreign counterparts or commercial lenders are stripped out.

The lira, meanwhile, still lost about 40% of its value last month alone, when investors fled lira assets in search of protection against a worsening inflation outlook.

Turkey’s Hidden Rate Hike Buys Erdogan Time But Raises Risks

The run on the currency began after the central bank started a cycle of interest rate cuts in September at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demand. Erdogan argues that lower borrowing costs will curb price pressures, contrary to what most central bankers think.

The size of Wednesday’s swap agreement in local currencies is 18 billion UAE dirhams or 64 billion Turkish liras, according to separate statements by both monetary authorities.

(Updates with more background from the first paragraph.)

