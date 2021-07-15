Turkey: university rector dismissed after months of protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — In a surprise move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the rector of Istanbul’s most prestigious university whose appointment seven months ago led to relentless daily protests and hundreds of arrests.

Melih Bulu was removed from his post as rector of Bogazici University in a presidential decree issued early on Thursday. No reason was given for his dismissal. Bulu was a former political candidate from Erdogan’s ruling party.

Students and faculty had led mostly peaceful protests against Bulu since his appointment in January, denouncing his links to the government and demanding that the university be allowed to elect its own president.

Some of the protests turned violent earlier in the year, with police detaining hundreds of demonstrators at the university and in solidarity protests elsewhere, some of them taken away following raids to their homes. Most were later released.

Top government officials have said terrorist groups are provoking the protests, and Erdogan has called the protesting students terrorists.

Bulu’s deputy, Mehmet Naci Inci, was named acting rector until a new appointment is made.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

    Prosecutors say the Iranian government directed followers to kidnap the author to get her back to Iran.

  • Analysis-When Erdogan's Turkish economic miracle began failing

    Five years after President Tayyip Erdogan saw off a coup, his chances of extending his rule into a third decade may depend on whether he can reverse an economic decline that has seen Turks' prosperity https://tmsnrt.rs/2TaYZu5, equality https://tmsnrt.rs/3jhqMnU and employment https://tmsnrt.rs/3x6AXj1 fall since 2013. Polls suggest his support has slipped following a currency crisis, a sharp recession and the coronavirus pandemic in the last three years. This year, economic growth has shot back up after Turkey was one of only a few countries to avoid a contraction in 2020.

  • 2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man

    This stems from a controversial traffic stop in March 2017 in which a man's arrest for a traffic violation was caught on body camera video.

  • Virginia Black woman injured by officer to receive $300K in damages

    A jury in Virginia has awarded a Black woman $300,000 after she sued a police officer for excessive force and […] The post Virginia Black woman injured by officer to receive $300K in damages appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Viral video of Taliban executing 22 Afghan commandos as they surrendered ignites more criticism of Biden's withdrawal

    "This is horrible-yet it's the reality of announcing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan," tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served in Afghanistan.

  • Afghan family stranded at airport fear Taliban "death sentence"

    After militants murdered a relative, Farshad's family sold everything and bought tickets to Russia. They made it to Turkey, where they've been stuck for 21 days.

  • Fear and Misery in an Afghan City Where Taliban Stalk the Streets

    KUNDUZ, Afghanistan — The Afghan way of war in 2021 comes down to this: a watermelon vendor on a sweltering city street, a government Humvee at the front line just 30 feet away and Taliban fighters lurking unseen on the other side of the road. When the shooting starts, the vendor makes himself scarce, leaving his melons on the table and hoping for the best. When it stops, selling resumes, to customers now all too rare. “I don’t have a choice. I’ve got to sell the melons,” said the vendor, Abdel

  • Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters in Afghanistan seized control of a major border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday, one of the most important objectives they have achieved so far during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out. Video released by the militants showed their white flag with black Koranic verse flying in place of the Afghanistan flag above the Friendship Gate at the border crossing in the Afghan town of Wesh, opposite the Pakistani town of Chaman. "After two decades of the brutality of Americans and their puppets, this gate and the Spin Boldak district were captured by the Taliban," a fighter said to camera.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • Tucker Carlson reports Biden administration using Texas Air Force base to 'secretly' transport illegal immigrants

    Tucker Carlson reported President Joe Biden's administration is using Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas to "secretly" transport illegal immgrants, citing leaked correspondence.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Pakistan bus blast kills 13 including Chinese; Beijing blames bomb

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan/BEIJING (Reuters) -A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure. Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the bus over a ravine, local government and police sources told Reuters. Chinese engineers and Pakistani construction workers have for several years been working on hydroelectric projects as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative in the western province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, where the blast occurred.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says destruction of George Floyd mural might be a sign from God

    "The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place," the ex-president's son wrote on Instagram.

  • As a teacher, the Republican Florida law requiring students and staff to expose their political beliefs is a gross government overreach

    The Republican party is always going on about government overreach. They passed a law in Florida mandating students note their political beliefs.

  • It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand Down and Shut Up

    REUTERSGeorge W. Bush, who chose to remain quiet as a churchmouse in the face of almost all of Donald Trump’s crimes and abuses as president, has chosen this moment to offer a critique of a decision of Joe Biden’s.George W. Bush, who is responsible for the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in U.S. history with the disastrous invasion of Iraq, has chosen this moment to give Joe Biden foreign policy advice.George W. Bush, who has been at times complicit and at times silent in the face of his own

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • With Trump appointees, 9th Circuit suffers another year of reversals at Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court overturned 15 of the 16 decisions by the liberal U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California it reviewed during this session.

  • Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration's first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort