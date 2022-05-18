Will Turkey upend NATO expansion? US officials seek clarity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a welcoming ceremony for his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE and SUZAN FRASER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan taking an increasingly tough line against the NATO membership bids of Finland and Sweden despite far less strident statements from some of his top aides, U.S. officials are trying to determine how serious the often mercurial leader is and what it might take to get him to back down.

Amid the contradictory signals from Ankara over the expected applications, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday in New York in a new effort to clarify Ankara’s position after previous attempts appear to have only clouded the situation.

Underscoring the sensitivity of the delicate diplomacy required to deal with a potentially recalcitrant ally, the Biden administration seems to have taken to ignoring Erdogan saying he cannot allow the two nations to join NATO due to their alleged support for groups Turkey sees as security threats. Instead, the administration is focusing on remarks made in closed-door meetings by lower-ranking Turkish officials.

“It is not for us to speak for the Turkish government,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said repeatedly on Tuesday in response to multiple questions about what the U.S. understands Turkey’s position to be and whether Turkey had demanded anything from the United States in return for agreeing to Finland's and Sweden’s memberships.

At stake for the United States and its NATO partners is an opportunity to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by strengthening and expanding the alliance — the very opposite of what President Vladimir Putin hoped to achieve in starting the war.

But Erdogan’s suggestions that he could derail Sweden's and Finland’s membership hopes also highlight a potential weakness that Putin has tried to exploit in the past — the unwieldy nature of the consensus-run alliance where a single member can block actions supported by the other 29.

Initially seen in Washington and other NATO capitals as an easily resolved minor distraction to the process of enlarging the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Erdogan's verbal volleys toward Finland and Sweden are attracting more concern as the two Nordic nations submitted formal applications Wednesday with the hope of joining as quickly as possible.

Even if they are overcome, objections from Turkey, which is the only one of NATO’s 30 members to have raised reservations about the expansion so far, could delay Finland's and Sweden’s accession to the alliance for months, particularly if other nations follow suit in seeking concessions for their votes.

Erdogan, who has grown increasingly authoritarian over the years, is known to be an unpredictable leader and there have been occasions when his words have been at clear odds with what Turkish diplomats or other senior officials in his government have said.

“I don’t exclude a possible disconnect between Turkish diplomats and Erdogan. In the past there have been examples of such disconnect,” said Barcin Yinan, a journalist and commentator on Turkish foreign policy. She said there was a “disconnect” between Erdogan and the Foreign Ministry last year, when the Turkish leader threatened to expel 10 Western diplomats, including the U.S. ambassador, whom he accused of meddling in Turkey’s judiciary.

For instance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Berlin on Sunday after discussions with Turkish officials that “Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership.” Meanwhile, Blinken and other foreign ministers, including Germany’s top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, expressed absolute confidence that all NATO members, including Turkey, would welcome the two newcomers.

Yet on Monday, Erdogan surprised many by doubling down on his criticism of Finland and Sweden, accusing them of supporting Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists and of imposing restrictions on military sales to Turkey.

“Neither country has an open, clear stance against terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said. “We cannot say ‘yes’ to those who impose sanctions on Turkey, on joining NATO, which is a security organization.”

Asked about the disparity, Price, the State Department spokesman, would say only that Blinken, after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavuoglu and others over the weekend, “came away with the same sense of confidence that there was strong consensus for admitting Finland and Sweden into the alliance if they choose to join, and we’re confident we’ll be able to preserve that consensus.”

Gonul Tol, director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute, said that while Erdogan often talks a tough line, he tends to come around in the end and do the “rational” thing.

“Erdogan is unpredictable. But at the same time, he’s a very pragmatic actor,” she said. Tol said Erdogan likes to negotiate and pushes for “maximalist demands” during the negotiations. “He ends up settling for much less than that,” she said.

She noted that Erdogan’s grievances with Western countries over the Kurds are not new and that strains between Turkey and the United States over military supplies are long-standing.

Having been dropped from the F-35 advanced fighter jet development program after buying a Russian air defense system, Turkey has been pressing the U.S. to sell it new F-16 fighters or at the very least refurbish its existing fleet. Discussions on both issues are taking place in Washington this week and some officials believe that while they are unrelated to the NATO enlargement question, resolutions to either could help persuade Erdogan to drop his objections.

Tol agreed and said: “This is happening at a time when he’s trying to mend ties with Washington, when Turkey is involved in negotiations to convince Congress to sell F-16s to Turkey. This is a time when Erdogan is trying to burnish his image as a valuable ally. And this is a time when the invasion of Ukraine has given him an opportunity to reach out to Western capitals. So against that background it would be a very dramatic step if Turkey in fact vetoes the application of Finland and Sweden." ___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea mobilises army, steps up tracing amid COVID wave

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute COVID medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media outlet KCNA said on Tuesday. The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 more people with fever, bringing the total to 1.48 million, while the death toll grew by six to 56 as of Monday evening, KCNA said. "The numbers are simply unreliable, but the sheer numbers of people having fever are worrisome," said Lee Jae-gap, a professor of infectious diseases at South Korea's Hallym University School of Medicine.

  • WHO: Omicron makes China's 'zero-COVID' policy unsustainable

    The head of the World Health Organization said China’s extreme approach to containing the coronavirus is unsustainable because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant, but that it’s up to every country to decide what policy to pursue. At a media briefing on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described China’s “zero-COVID” strategy as “not sustainable” after similar remarks last week drew sharp criticism from China. Tedros said the WHO had repeatedly advised Chinese officials about their recommended COVID containment strategies, but that “regarding their choice of policies, it is up to every country to make that choice.”

  • Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema

    The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with an eye turned to Russia's war in Ukraine and a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirized Adolf Hitler. After tributes and musical numbers, Zelenskyy was streamed live for the formally attired audience who had gathered for the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut." Zelenskyy quoted Chaplin's final speech in “The Great Dictator,” which was released in 1940, in the early days of World War II: “The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people.”

  • Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO

    Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO

  • Finland, Sweden file official applications to join NATO amid Russia-Ukraine war

    The pivotal Nordic countries of Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Wednesday, amid Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine.

  • From civilian to soldier: Ukrainian army volunteer buried

    The countryside was in full bloom when Iuliia Loseva buried her husband in the village cemetery near her home. On her knees in the grass, she bowed her head over the open coffin and kissed him one last goodbye before they lowered him into his grave. A little over three months ago the 38-year-old was just another civilian, driving trucks and operating cranes, working to take care of his family in a small village near the port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine.

  • U.S. backs U.N. push to get Ukraine grain back to global market

    The United States supports efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get Ukrainian grain back into the international marketplace amid the war, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday. "He has spoken to us about his plans and his discussions with the Ukrainians and the Russians on this issue," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters without giving further details. After visiting Moscow and Kyiv late last month, Guterres said he was determined to help bring back to world markets the agriculture production of Ukraine and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus despite the war.

  • U.N. chief expected to disclose talks on Ukraine grain exports - U.N. officials

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is expected to publicly disclose on Wednesday that he is in talks with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union aimed at restoring Ukraine grain shipments and reviving fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus, U.N. officials said. The war in Ukraine has fueled soaring global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer, and Guterres has warned it will worsen food, energy and economic crises in poor countries.

  • Burkina Faso fashion designers: More to nation than conflict

    Vibrant African clothes, both traditional and contemporary, enlivened the catwalk in Burkina Faso’s fashion week. Designers say they are striving to make the West African country become known as an emerging fashion hub, to offset its reputation for its recent coup and ongoing conflict with Islamic extremists. The small West African nation hosted its third Ouaga Fashion Week — the first since the pandemic forced its delay.

  • Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian POWs

    Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. The Russian parliament planned to take up a resolution Wednesday to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters, who held out for months inside the Azovstal steelworks plant while Mariupol was under siege, according to Russian news agencies. Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops holed up at Azovstal have handed themselves over this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

  • EU to help Ukraine to export its grain

    To allow Kyiv to export its grain, the EU will aid Ukraine in circumventing the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports, Ukrainian News reported on May 17.

  • Finland, Sweden officially apply to join NATO, driven by security concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Bullish WTI Traders Targeting $116.43 – $121.17

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $111.57.

  • Ukrainian defenders destroy large Russian ammunition depot in Izium - General Staff

    Alona Mazurenko - Monday, 16 May 2022, 19:37 Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large stock of Russian ammunition based in the city of Izium. Source: General Staff Details: On the Slobozhansky front, the occupiers are trying to hold back the offensive of the Defence Forces north of the city of Kharkiv and prevent them from reaching the state border of Ukraine.

  • Putin is making low-level tactical decisions and 'micromanaging' Russia's war efforts, according to reports

    "I think it is inevitable that [Putin] is getting into micromanagement, because this is so very much his war," Simon Miles, a Russia expert told Insider.

  • Cubs call up prospects Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes vs. Pirates

    Outfielder Christopher Morel and left-hander Brandon Hughes would be the third and fourth Cubs to make MLB debuts this season.

  • Will the fall of Mariupol change the course of Ukraine war?

    Russia scores its first major win with the takeover of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. But will it change the course of the war?

  • Wives of remaining Azov soldiers describe conditions

    STORY: One of the wives of a remaining Azov regiment fighter, Kateryna, said that she was afraid of how Russia would treat her husband once handed over to Russian troops."We hope for extraction. This is what we’re fighting for. I don’t see another way out for them."Yulia, who is married to an Azov soldier she says is still in Mariupol's steel plant bunkers, explained that some Azov members "weren’t evacuated. They were forgotten once again."All three wives that Reuters talked to said they still had hope that their husbands would make it out of the bunkers under the the Azovstal steel plant.Underlining the different perceptions of the Mariupol fighters in Russia and Ukraine, one Russian lawmaker called on Tuesday for the evacuated combatants to receive the death penaltyThe Russian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian servicemen who had been holed up in Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol had surrendered and that 51 of them were severely wounded - figures that Reuters could not independently verify.Ukraine's military said on Tuesday (May 17) it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.Russia has portrayed the Azov Regiment, formed in 2014, as a band of Russia-hating neo-Nazis.Kyiv says the Azov militia has been folded into Ukraine's National Guard - a military wing of the interior ministry - and that it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins and has nothing to do with politics.

  • Cawthorn concedes to Edwards in NC; Penn. GOP state primary still uncalled: live primary results

    Results from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon primaries. Cawthorn lost to Edwards in NC. Penn GOP Senate race still uncalled.

  • The founder of collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD wants to build another blockchain from its network's ashes

    Do Kwon wants to hard fork the Terra blockchain to create "classic" and new versions, with 1 billion of new luna tokens distributed to holders.