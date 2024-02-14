Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links owner plans 80 houses for property, including 1 for himself

The owner of Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links has unveiled his plans for the first phase of a development on the New Franklin side of the golf course.

Local businessman Tim Adkins purchased the property about a year ago, promising to preserve 18 holes of the 27-hole golf course while developing lakefront property in New Franklin. According to Summit County property records, Adkins paid about $8.15 million for the site.

The project envisions about 80 single-family and condominium units and is the biggest residential development in the city in a quarter century, Adkins said in a phone interview Monday.

Some specifics about planned Portage Lakes development

A conceptual drawing of the proposed development shows a mix of waterfront and water-view lots, most of them west of Point Comfort Drive. About 15 lots are east of the Point Comfort along Mud Lake. Updates about the development, dubbed the Water 9, are posted online at plxlifestyle.com.

Adkins, who owns several restaurants in the Akron area and Portage Lakes, said he purchased the property to forestall a national developer's plans to create a 470-unit development on the golf course, which straddles the New Franklin-Green border.

Growing popularity of Portage Lakes

Adkins said demand for property in the Portage Lakes has risen steadily in recent years and remains high. He expects that demand to extend to the Water 9 lots.

"I just sold my first one," he said Monday.

Portage Lakes businessman Tim Adkins, who purchased the Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links property, his largest business purchase to date, poses for a portrait in his restaurant, The Basement Bar & Grill in Cuyahoga Falls, Jan. 17.

Adkins said he will pay in advance to have sewer and water brought to the area, which is primarily served by septic tanks at present. He also plans to make road and sidewalk improvements, he said.

His representatives have met with the county and water provider Aqua Ohio about the improvements.

Adkins said the $9.5 million infrastructure investment will allow him to develop more units than the 28 the property could accommodate without improvements.

"It will be the nicest neighborhood in the Portage Lakes," he said.

Hoping for infrastructure improvements along state Route 619

Mayor Paul Adamson said Adkins has kept the city informed as the Water 9 plans develop.

"He has done a nice job of keeping us in the loop," Adamson said in a phone interview Monday.

Water 9 plans include single-family home lots and condominiums.

The project is still in its initial stages and must clear hurdles with New Franklin's Zoning and Planning Department before City Council weighs in.

The mayor said the city hopes to capitalize on Adkins' infrastructure investment by obtaining funds to extend sewer and water to the commercial district on state Route 619 (Turkeyfoot Lake Road).

"We applied for a planning grant with AMATS to take a look at 619," Adamson said.

Like Adkins, Adamson said there is currently high demand for property and homes in the city.

"A lot of people in Northeast Ohio want to live here, [including] corporate executives," he said. "It was a hidden gem for a long time."

From restaurants to residential development

Adkins has also been busy with other business ventures as of late. He recently expanded his The Basement restaurant empire to Stow and opened the Town Tavern Copley restaurant in Montrose and said both are performing above industry averages.

While the industry sector nationwide was down about 3% last year, he said "all the Basements were above double digits."

Adkins, a lifelong resident of the area, said he intends to build a home in the Water 9 development. He said he expects his parents to occupy one of the condo units.

"My son is going to grow up on that golf course," he said.

