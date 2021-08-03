Turkey's coronavirus cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Medics make public announcement from ambulances to convince people to get vaccinated in Diyarbakir
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey jumped to nearly 25,000 on Tuesday, government data showed, the highest level in almost three months, and the health minister urged Turks to get vaccinated against the virus.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 also rose to 126, the most fatalities since June 1, as the country battles another wave of the virus which has spread since authorities relaxed pandemic-related restrictions.

The number of new cases hit 24,832 on Tuesday, up from 22,898 the day before.

"If we follow the rules of combating the epidemic and get our vaccinations, we will take action to end the epidemic," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet accompanying the daily data.

Two-thirds of Turkish adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while slighly less than half have received two or more doses.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey battles wildfires for 6th day; 10,000 are evacuated

    Selcuk Sanli set his two cows loose, put his family’s most treasured belongings in a car and fled his home as a wildfire approached his village near Turkey's beach resort of Bodrum, one of thousands fleeing flames that have coated the skies with a thick yellow haze. For the sixth straight day, Turkish firefighters battled Monday to control the blazes that are tearing through forests near Turkey’s beach destinations. Fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures, the fires that began Wednesday have left eight people dead.

  • Olympics-Archery-Success is in a smile for Turkey's golden Gazoz

    Turkey's newest Olympic gold medallist Mete Gazoz has a weapon even more deadly than his archer's bow - a beaming smile. Gazoz's gold was a Turkish first in archery, a sport where fierce concentration is the watchword and South Koreans usually monopolise the titles. On Saturday, Gazoz faced Italy's former team Olympic champion Mauro Nespoli in the final, unleashing his secret weapon to triumph 6-4 and become the only non-South Korean archery champion at the Tokyo Games.

  • Tourists, residents flee as wildfires ravage Turkish resorts

    Wildfires raged near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla and in the surrounding countryside for a fifth day Sunday as the discovery of more bodies raised the death toll to eight while villagers lost their homes and animals. Residents and tourists fled the danger in small boats while the coast guard and two navy ships waited out at sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.

  • U.S. administers 347.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figures were up from the 346,924,345 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 2, out of 400,674,965 doses delivered. On Monday, the United States reached the milestone of 70% of U.S. adults having received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, about a month behind President Joe Biden's original July 4 goal. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

  • U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations -U.S. officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cases of COVID-19, along with hospitalizations and deaths from it, have increased in the last week, U.S. officials said on Monday, even as vaccination rates grow amid concern over the highly contagious Delta variant. "We remain concerned about the continued rise in cases, driven by the Delta variant," said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, noting the cases were concentrated in communities with low vaccination rates against the coronavirus. One in three cases nationwide occurred in Florida and Texas in the past week, he told reporters on a conference call.

  • WH calls allegations against Cuomo 'abhorrent'

    New York's Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women."I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • My Fourth-Grade Teacher Taught Me a Relaxation Technique That My Kids and I Use to This Day

    The best relaxation techniques I've ever learned were taught to me by my fourth-grade teacher. She would turn off the lights, instruct us to sit with both feet planted to the floor, with our arms to our sides.

  • Bedbugs and spider bites can both make you itch. Here's how to tell which one you have.

    Waking up with bites in the morning is never a great feeling, but it's important to note which bug they came from. Here's how to tell the difference.

  • A wake-up call to retirees who don’t get enough sleep

    If you’re an older American, chances are you have problems sleeping. Whether it’s difficulty getting to sleep, waking up in the middle of the night or having trouble going back to sleep once you’re awake, getting enough sleep is a luxury many people don’t have. A 2015 paper cited estimates that 65%–about two out of three–of older adults report at least one sleep-related problem. They include insomnia, nocturnal urination, sleep apnea and other conditions.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis defends unvaccinated people who are catching COVID-19, media is being 'judgmental'

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended unvaccinated people who are testing positive for COVID-19, saying "Nobody's trying to get ill here."

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham may have exposed multiple senators to COVID-19 on Joe Manchin's DC houseboat

    Manchin and Sens. Jacky Rosen and Mark Kelly were all in contact with Graham on the boat and their staff say the lawmakers will be tested.

  • Almost 300,000 Pounds Of Beef Are Being Recalled Due To E. Coli

    Only four states have been affected.

  • Vaccinated or not? Here’s how one big company is dividing its Charlotte-area office

    During unvaccinated hours, all employees will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • California Covid Cases Up 50% Since Thursday As Evidence Mounts Of Rapid Spread Among Kids

    New cases of Covid-19 in California rose about 10% over the weekend, a timeframe that often sees undercounts due to diminished testing on Saturdays and Sundays. The 10,356 new cases reported on Friday rose to a three-day daily average of 11,135 on Monday. (The state has stopped reporting daily cases on weekends and now reports […]

  • Justice launches COVID-19 prevention plan without new restrictions

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice launched a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant without reimplementing any restrictions on people or businesses.

  • Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious; Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance in lab

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Among people infected by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, fully vaccinated people with "breakthrough" infections may be just as likely as unvaccinated people to spread the virus to others, new research suggests. In one Wisconsin county, after Delta became predominant, researchers analyzed viral loads on nose-and-throat swab samples obtained when patients were first diagnosed.

  • Here's How Intermittent Fasting Might Benefit Your Immune System

    The latest science suggests that intermittent fasting may help your body's defenses. Here's what you need to know.

  • Clare Crowley Was Dealing with 'Crazy Health Problems' Before Getting Her Breast Implants Removed

    The former Bachelorette said she's "happy to be back to myself and be healthy" after the surgery