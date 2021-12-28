Turkey's COVID-19 infections exceed 30,000 for first time in two months

Medics make public announcement from ambulances to convince people to get vaccinated in Diyarbakir
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 30,000 for the first time since October 19 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned against rising cases due to the Omicron variant.

Turkey registered 32,176 infections and 184 deaths from the virus, the data showed. Daily deaths have hovered just below 200 in recent weeks, despite cases falling to around 20,000 in that period.

"Bringing case numbers to the 20,000 level was a serious achievement. Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it can be seen we are now entering a rising trend," Koca said on Twitter, urging Turks to get vaccinated.

Turkey's daily cases have risen in recent days due to the Omicron variant, with daily infections surging by 30% on Monday.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina braces for new COVID wave as cases rise to highest in almost 6 months

    Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, according to the country's health ministry, the highest daily tally in almost 6 months as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. On Friday, the government had registered 11,181 new cases of the virus. While it publishes daily case counts on weekends, those numbers tend to be lower than on weekdays.

  • Paraguay confirms first cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus

    Paraguay has confirmed its first three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the cases were detected in people who had traveled outside the country this month. The patients were quarantined and ministry official Sandra Irala told reporters that other groups of travelers were being tested for COVID-19. Several countries in the region have reported cases of the Omicron variant, which has generated concern due to its high contagiousness.

  • UK's daily COVID infections hit record high of 129,471

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. Devolved authorities for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already tightened their rules, as have other European countries facing a surge in Omicron cases. The previous British record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24.

  • Police: Battery against pregnant girlfriend results in Lafayette man's arrest

    Lafayette police responded to report of domestic battery involving a pregnant woman.

  • Jacksonville police officer accused of accidentally shooting 15-year-old son

    A Jacksonville law enforcement officer is accused of accidentally shooting his 15-year-old son in the head with a hand gun.

  • Miya Marcano autopsy results

    Miya Marcano autopsy results

  • Polish president vetoes media bill, U.S. welcomes move

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's president vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a Discovery-owned news channel that is critical of the government, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with Washington. The move allows NATO-member Poland to sidestep a potentially explosive row with the United States at a time of heightened tension in eastern Europe amid what some countries see as increased Russian assertiveness. However, the decision means that a project voted through parliament by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) has been blocked by a president elected as their ally.

  • Wolves' Covid outbreak forces Arsenal postponement

    Arsenal's clash with Wolves, scheduled for December 28, became the 15th Premier League match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks on Sunday.

  • Autopsy: Slain college student died of undetermined homicide

    A college student who authorities say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where they both worked died by “homicide of undetermined means," according to an autopsy report. The report obtained Monday by Miami television station WPLG says Miya Marcano's body was found in October bound with duct tape near the dilapidated apartment complex following a massive week-long search. Orange-Osceola Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said he was unable to examine Marcano’s body for particular injuries because she was in an advanced state of decomposition.

  • Alabama sees surge in COVID-19 cases; omicron variant cases on the rise

    New cases of COVID-19 are once again surging in Alabama, and positivity numbers of tests are also increasing with the omicron variant.

  • Klopp slams festive fixture pile-up

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers joined forces to slam the festive fixture schedule ahead of their clubs' Premier League clash on Tuesday.

  • World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales

    Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Still, fears that the pandemic could hurt economic growth pushed gold prices to the highest in more than a week despite pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar. A Mastercard Inc survey showed a substantial rise in U.S. holiday season retail sales.

  • Global Covid Cases Hit New Daily Record Amid Omicron Wave

    Despite the variant's high transmissibility levels and an uptick in hospitalizations, daily deaths haven't significantly increased.

  • Miya Marcano's final autopsy results released

    The autopsy report revealed she died of a homicide, but did not say how. It also said her remains were nearly skeletonized when she was found.

  • Exclusive-Salvadoran ex-prosecutor says government quashed probe into pact with gangs

    A former senior Salvadoran anti-corruption prosecutor said President Nayib Bukele’s government shut down his unit’s investigation into its alleged negotiations with violent street gangs to help expand its power, as the United States steps up pressure on the Central American country over those talks. German Arriaza, who headed an anti-corruption unit within the attorney general's office, said his team compiled documentary and photographic evidence that Bukele's government struck a deal with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs in 2019 to reduce murder rates and help the ruling New Ideas party win legislative elections in February. Arriaza's comments mark the first time a former Salvadoran official has publicly accused the Bukele government of making a deal with the gangs, which have plagued the country with often brutal murders and extortions for at least two decades.

  • Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

    Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Italy has registered 136,955 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 343,968, the health ministry said.

  • Central Bank governor says China about to issue low-cost loans for emissions cuts

    China's central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emissions cuts, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) in November said it would provide 60% of the loan principal taken out by financial institutions for carbon emission cuts, with a one-year lending rate at 1.75%, without specifying when the lending would be issued.

  • Spurs held by 10-man Saints as West Ham sink Watford

    Tottenham dropped two precious points against 10-man Southampton on Tuesday as West Ham hammered Watford 4-1 to turn up the heat in the race for a coveted Premier League top-four spot.

  • Oil and gas discoveries are at the lowest level since 1946

    A lack of oil and gas investment in exploration is adding to a supply crunch pushing up fuel prices.

  • Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

    Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars.