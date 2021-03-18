Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000, highest level of the year

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 20,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily level this year, health ministry data showed on Thursday, after an easing of nationwide restrictions at the start of the month.

Turkey has logged a total of 2,950,603 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the data showed, while 81 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,777.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Chris Reese)

