Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll at highest in nearly 5 months

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The COVID-19 related death toll in Turkey rose to 266 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily level in nearly five months, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, with new cases over that period dipping to 108,563.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of new daily cases touched a record level of 111,157 infections last Friday. The death toll reported on Wednesday was the highest since 276 on Sept. 14.

