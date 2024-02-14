Turkey's Erdoğan arrives in Egypt amid thaw in relations

Presdient of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, shake hands ahead of their meeting. Erdogan arrived in Cairo on 14 February for talks with al-Sisi in a landmark visit that comes after around a decade of diplomatic strain between the two countries. -/Presidency of the Republic of Turkey/dpa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks with his counterpart in a landmark visit that comes after around a decade of diplomatic strain between the two countries.

Erdoğan was received at the airport by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi.

The Egyptian presidency said the talks would focus on boosting bilateral ties and discuss several regional challenges, primarily reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to the people in the Strip.

Erdoğan's last visit to Cairo was in November 2012. A year later, relations soured after the Egyptian army, then led by al-Sissi, toppled Egypt's then Islamist president Mohammed Morsi.

Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party was a main backer of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood. In response, Egypt expelled the Turkish ambassador and downgraded ties with Ankara to the level of charge d'affaires.

Last year, Egypt and Turkey appointed new ambassadors after they agreed to upgrade their ties again.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomes Presdient of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival to Cairo. Erdogan arrived in Cairo on 14 February for talks with al-Sisi in a landmark visit that comes after around a decade of diplomatic strain between the two countries. -/Presidency of the Republic of Turkey/dpa

(L-R)First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan, Presdient of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, First Lady of Egypt Entissar Amer pose for a picture during a meeting. Erdogan arrived in Cairo on 14 February for talks with al-Sisi in a landmark visit that comes after around a decade of diplomatic strain between the two countries. -/Presidency of the Republic of Turkey/dpa