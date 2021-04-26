Turkey's Erdogan adopts "full closure" until May 17 over COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels
·1 min read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday imposed a nationwide "full closure" until May 17 including a continuous lockdown, school closures and intercity travel restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Total daily cases in Turkey had peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday, while the daily death toll has remained above 300 for the past week.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said all intercity travel would need approval from authorities and all schools would stop in-person classes.

He said the manufacturing and food sectors would be exempt from the new restrictions. Daily case numbers needed to fall below 5,000 by the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he added.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden-Putin summit could take place as early as June, in test of new US foreign policy

    A summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could take place within weeks a senior Kremlin aide said on Sunday, in a major test of the new US administration's foreign policy. “June is being named, there are even concrete dates," Yury Ushakov, who advises President Putin on foreign policy, told the state-run television channel, Rossiya-1. The prospect of a summit rose barely a month after Mr Biden described the Russian leader as "a killer", triggering a furious reaction from the Kremlin. Only last week Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden's national security adviser warned of US retaliation if Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Mr Putin who was on hunger strike in prison, died. Other sources of tension have included Russia's cyber-espionage attack against SolarWinds, a major US information technology firm, which gave the hackers potential access to 18,000 government and private computer networks and triggered a fresh wave of US sanctions.

  • Biden recognizes as 'genocide' the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks

    Turkey's foreign minister had said President Joe Biden would "harm ties" if he made the genocide declaration long sought by Armenian-Americans.

  • Humiliated in Ankara, EU chief to fight for women's rights

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's first female chief executive vowed on Monday to fight for women's rights after she was denied a chair during a meeting in Ankara with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan two weeks ago. Speaking to the European Parliament, a visibly angry Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the April 6 episode - where she was relegated to an adjacent sofa while Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel sat in prepared chairs - showed disdain for female politicians.

  • Turkey says it will respond in time to 'outrageous' U.S. genocide statement

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's declaration that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide is "simply outrageous" and Turkey will respond over coming months, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday. Biden broke on Saturday with decades of carefully calibrated White House comments over the 1915 killings, delighting Armenia and its diaspora but further straining ties between Washington and Ankara, both members of the NATO military alliance. "There will be a reaction of different forms and kinds and degrees in coming days and months," Ibrahim Kalin, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and adviser, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Watch: Rams share behind-the-scenes look at their Malibu draft house

    The Rams have quite the setup in Malibu for Sean McVay and Les Snead during the 2021 NFL draft.

  • German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

    A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights. Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens' candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security. Baerbock cited China's investment in infrastructure and energy grids through Central Asia to Europe as “brutal power politics.”

  • Turkish Ban May Be Bitcoin's Marketing Boon

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) appears to be more interesting than ever to Turkish citizens after local regulators recently banned crypto transactions. What Happened: Google Trends data shows that Google searches for Bitcoin in Turkey skyrocketed after Turkey’s central bank on April 16 said it would ban the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases beginning April 30. The bank cited possible “irreparable” damage and transaction risks. A few days after the news of the ban spread, local searches for Bitcoin skyrocketed, and this month's searches are now expected to overtake the all-time high registered in February. The move may have served to make more local dissidents and activists aware of the cryptocurrency and how it is used. Bitcoin's rise has partly stemmed from its reputation as a means to sidestep government control, and Turkey has taken an authoritarian turn under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The country scored 4.48 out of 10 in The Economist's latest Democracy Index, published in February. Why It Matters: Turkey's cryptocurrency markets have been under pressure this past week after two exchanges found themselves in the middle of controversy. First, $2 billion worth of crypto assets became unavailable to traders after local platform Thodex suddenly ceased its activities, amid rumors that Thodex founder, Faruk Fatih Özer, had fled to Thailand with the money. On Friday, Turkish news outlet Anadolu said 62 people had been detained in connection to the possible theft of funds. Then on Friday, the Turkish Financial Crimes Investigation Board blocked the accounts of local crypto trading service Vedibitcoin after this platform suddenly ceased its activities as well. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Solana Up 25% Today — And 260% In The Past Month?Bitcoin Is An 'Open Ponzi' And 'Failed Currency,' Says Black Swan Author Nassim Taleb© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kim Kardashian West, whose father was Armenian-American, thanked Biden for formally recognizing the Armenian genocide

    In 2015, the reality TV star urged Barack Obama to recognize the Armenian genocide, but on Saturday, Biden became the first US president to do so.

  • U.S. will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

    The move greatly expands on the Biden administration’s action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

  • Elon Musk Will Host Saturday Night Live. That Might Just Matter To the Stock.

    (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. The show will be must-watch TV, but is there any (TSLA) (TSLA) stock angle to the show? While it’s more free advertising for Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures, the overall impact on the stock should be small.

  • US to create center targeting foreign election interference

    The Biden administration said Monday that it will establish a new center responding to what the U.S. intelligence community has assessed as attempts by Russia and other adversaries to interfere with American elections. The Foreign Malign Influence Center will be housed in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which coordinates information sharing among U.S. spy agencies. In a statement, ODNI said the center “will be focused on coordinating and integrating intelligence pertaining to malign influence, drawing together relevant and diverse expertise to better understand and monitor the challenge.”

  • Analysis: Fed's 'maximum employment' push may fall short in post-pandemic economy

    The Federal Reserve has promised to help restore the U.S. economy to "maximum employment," and is pointing to the months just before the coronavirus pandemic as the touchstone for what that might mean. The policy statement and Fed Chief Jerome Powell's news conference after the meeting are expected to shine some light on whether the employment landscape has changed the U.S. central bank's plans to leave its key overnight interest rate near zero for an extended time and to continue buying $120 billion in bonds each month.

  • USDA chief: Biden won't cut red meat consumption

    Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Monday that President Biden has no plans to cut red meat consumption as part of his efforts to combat climate change, Politico reports.Why it matters: Conservative lawmakers and pundits had spread baseless claims that Biden's wide-ranging climate action plan includes a proposal to reduce red meat consumption by 90% and limit people to four pounds of red meat per year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "There’s no desire, no effort, no press release, no policy paper — none of that — that would support the notion that the Biden administration is going to suggest that people eat less meat," Vilsack said at a virtual briefing with the North American Agricultural Journalists on Monday, per Politico. "Or that USDA has some program designed to reduce meat consumption. It’s simply not the case.""Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there’s no factual basis."Vilsack noted that officials can address emissions from the farm industry through feed additives or methane capture technology.The claims are rooted in an April 2020 academic study that showed how dietary changes can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. After some right-wing outlets painted the study as Biden's policy, Republican figures including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr. circulated the claims online.Reality check: Biden has pledged to cut the U.S.'s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030, but has not specifically targeted the farm industry, which contributes to about 10% of emissions.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Health Canada finds Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had stopped AstraZeneca from using the facility earlier this month and halted production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at the plant as it began investigations into an error that led to millions of doses of J&J's vaccine being ruined last month. However, Health Canada said it reviewed test results of all vaccine lots that came into the country and found them to be safe.

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Israeli energy giant plans $1.1B gas deal with UAE company

    One of Israel's biggest energy companies plans to sell its share of a large offshore gas field to a firm based in the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $1.1 billion, the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized ties last year. Delek Drilling, owned by the Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, said Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mubadala Petroleum, part of a conglomerate owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. The proposed deal was detailed in a notification filed with Israeli authorities.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Padres rally from late 6-run deficit, beat Dodgers 8-7 in 11

    Although the Padres and the Dodgers know it's only spring, every remarkable thing that happened in their seven games over the past 10 days proved this matchup was far more important than your average April baseball. When a distinctly autumnal chill settled in Chavez Ravine while their seventh exhausting meeting stretched into extra innings Sunday night, both teams and their fans could be forgiven for thinking ahead to the bigger, colder nights possibly on the way. “Definitely a good preview of what should come in October,” San Diego's Eric Hosmer said.

  • When the Faculty Lounge Goes After College Sports

    A growing number of college administrators are trying to convince students, alumni, and donors that the time has come to eliminate college sports. Dozens of universities — including Brown, Michigan State, William & Mary, Iowa, and George Washington — have abruptly eliminated scores of athletic teams this year, in sports including swimming, tennis, gymnastics, lacrosse, rowing, wrestling, and track and field. Hundreds more are on the chopping block. The decisions usually come with hand-wringing about budget woes, COVID challenges, and fundraising shortfalls necessitating “painful cuts,” but the reality is far simpler: Many administrators have always looked down on college sports, and they finally have a pretext for axing them. When college leaders were surveyed in 2009 by the landmark Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, one respondent expressed this prevailing attitude among so many in the ivory tower: “There’s too much identification of a university with non-academic aspects, distracting from the values of higher education and from desirable values in society.” In a piece for The Atlantic, Columbia sociology professor Jonathan Cole was even more blunt. “Admitting too many athletes,” he insisted, means “denying admissions to . . . future artists and writers and political scientists and economists,” which “deprives these universities of the greatest possible diversity of students.” It takes a special kind of prejudice to believe that artists can’t also be athletes, or that economists can’t suit up on game day. The Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans is chock full of former varsity athletes. And a Gallup study out last summer showed that “college students who participated in athletics tended to fare better than nonathletes in their academic, personal, and professional life during college and after,” including “nearly all aspects of well-being [such as] health, relationships, community engagement, and job satisfaction.” Those sparkling outcomes don’t seem to have reached administrators. Setting the worst example of all, surely, is Stanford University and its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne. The school recently announced that it would be cutting eleven varsity sports, most of which had produced multiple Olympic champions. The school’s reasoning? Stanford can’t afford it. That seems puzzling, since it sits atop a $30 billion endowment (narrowly behind only Harvard and Yale) and counts among its alumni a litany of the wealthiest people in the world. But the students who had their athletic dreams dashed never got the chance to resolve the cognitive dissonance. Instead, the decision was made behind closed doors, with no forewarning and zero chance for input or creative solutions from those most affected. That callous indifference has become the default method among university bureaucrats. When Dartmouth College announced its own program cuts, the athletic director, Harry Sheehy, icily revealed why he wouldn’t consult the students he was harming. “I know it sounds like the right thing to do but no school will . . . vet the decision to coaches and players [because] we knew it wouldn’t be welcomed.” he told the school newspaper. “The young men and women think it’s cold and heartless and cruel and in many aspects it’s true.” Dartmouth eventually delayed its planned cuts indefinitely, but it took threats of a dreaded Title IX lawsuit to move them. Stanford hasn’t budged. Incredibly, though athletes at both schools themselves raised millions with the aim of self-funding their teams in perpetuity, in each case administrators refused the money. By Stanford’s own accounting, cutting eleven teams as planned would save about $4 million per year. Yet when the school’s athletes raised $30 million to fund the programs, the administration said it wasn’t good enough. The claims about cuts’ being necessary to diversify the student turn out to be bunk too. For a start, athletics have long been recognized as a bridge builder into underserved communities. And many of these teams are already far more diverse than the overall student body. Nearly half of Stanford’s wrestling team, for instance, are either first-generation collegians or from low-income households, compared to just 17 percent in the school overall. The teams Stanford is poised to cut also represent fully half of the Asian student-athletes on campus. And there is a deeper significance to athletics that transcends demographics in creating camaraderie, common purpose, and community. Young women and men from different backgrounds can train together, support one another, wear the same uniform, and unite around the same goals and aspirations. Classics professors might remind their colleagues that athletic competition has been an inherent part of building character — and even keeping peace — since at least ancient Greece. The good news is that students and alumni at all schools facing cuts are pushing back, signing petitions that promise to withhold donations from their institutions if sports are eliminated. Anyone concerned about the trajectory of America’s institutions of higher learning would do well to join their cause.

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws