Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with de facto UAE leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Erdogan's office said on Tuesday, in a fresh sign of improving ties between the regional rivals.

"Relations between the countries and regional issues were discussed in the talks," the statement said. It did not specify when the talks took place.

Erdogan had said two weeks ago after a rare meeting with a senior UAE official that the two countries had made progress in improving relations, which could lead to significant UAE investment in Turkey.

Ankara has moved to ease tensions with several Arab powers over the conflict in Libya, internal Gulf disputes and rival claims to Eastern Mediterranean waters.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have backed rival ideological groups for years, with Turkey supporting Islamist movements, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which took part in the "Arab spring" uprisings in a bid to overthrow autocrats in the region. Wealthy Gulf leaders worry such unrest would reach home.

UAE's state news agency WAM said both leaders discussed "the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples."

Erdogan's talks two weeks ago were with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and focused on economic cooperation.

Turkey last year accused the UAE of bringing chaos to the Middle East through interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and several other countries criticised Turkey's military actions.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Aziz El YaakoubiWriting by Daren ButlerEditing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack?

    Its members generally hold the view that members of the Taliban are impure and not extremist enough.

  • Taliban Gloats as Last U.S. Flight Leaves Afghanistan, Ending ‘Forever War’

    HandoutThe last U.S. evacuation flight left Kabul’s airport on Monday, officially ending America’s 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan but leaving hundreds of Americans behind in a country now controlled by the Taliban.“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said at a press conference Monday afternoon.“Every single U.S. se

  • Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports Transformational Q2 2021 Results Following the Close of the Oxbow Acquisition

    Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.John Jeffrey, Chief Executive of Saturn, commented: "We are proud to a report a historic quarter in the development of the Company. The acquisition of the Oxbow Asset provides a substantial platform for ...

  • Canada's Trudeau resumes campaigning after irate crowds disrupt rallies

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plunged back into campaigning on Monday after unusually vocal protesters disrupted his election rallies and forced him to cancel an event. Trudeau, whose ruling Liberals are tied in polls with their Conservative rivals ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, spoke to media in the Quebec town of Granby on Monday but did not refer to the weekend unrest. In highly unusual scenes for Canada, demonstrators in the Ontario towns of Bolton on Friday and Cambridge on Sunday shouted death threats and screamed abuse at Trudeau, many referring to his push for COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Taliban celebrate as last U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, ending 20-year war

    Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency in Afghanistan that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries.

  • Inside the Huarong Bailout That Rocked China’s Financial Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- The numbers circulating through official Beijing were even worse than feared.This was looking like one of the biggest single money-losers in modern Chinese history. But who, if anyone, would be willing to clean up the mess at China Huarong Asset Management Co., the nation’s teetering “bad bank?”Its long-delayed financial results -- at the time, still unknown to the wider world -- reached Chinese officialdom in mid-July. The figures were so dire that regulators were hesitant to sig

  • Afghanistan latest: Taliban leaders walk across airport runway to mark triumph; US finishes withdrawal

    The last US military plane has left Kabul; the Taliban are now in charge. Biden will address America as evacuation — and a 20-year war — ends.

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • The lessons of Afghanistan

    What does the end of the war say about the America's role in the world and how leaders should address the next international crisis?

  • Pritzker changes ethics bill, vetoes ambulance bill

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an amendatory veto of the ethics bill, saying there’s a drafting error lawmakers need to correct.

  • Virginia bishop says 'no one' is transgender

    A bishop in Virginia said "no one is" transgender, and anyone who claims to be is experiencing "confusion, or a mistaken belief."

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for

  • Trump complained on a radio show that the media spent 'all night' Sunday covering the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida instead of his 'great agreement' with the Taliban

    "All they talked about was the hurricane," the former president told conservative radio show host Todd Starnes.

  • White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.

  • GOP Candidate Suggests Forcibly Removing School Board Members Over Mask Mandates

    Pennsylvania's Steve Lynch told a crowd this weekend, “I'm going in with 20 strong men and I'm gonna give them an option — they can leave or they can be removed."

  • Ukraine's president is visiting the White House. Biden can't afford to play nice anymore.

    Biden won't do himself or Ukraine any favors if he continues to back up Kyiv's maximalist positions.

  • The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

    Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef

  • Madison Cawthorn Fantasizes About Busting Out Jan. 6 ‘Political Hostages’

    REUTERSMAGA-boosting Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) seemingly proposed another “Stop the Steal”-type rally in D.C. this week while sympathizing with the “political hostages” that were arrested and charged for participating in the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riots.On top of that, the far-right congressman further spoke in hypothetical terms about trying to “bust” out those jailed for crimes related to the insurrection, repeatedly referring to them as political prisoners. (Pro-Trump Republicans and right

  • An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

    As an interpreter serving in Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban, and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the Iowa cornfields. But when his application was turned down, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back.

  • Ivanka Trump's Cousin Has a Theory on Why She'll Stay Out of Politics For Good

    Mary Trump has never been shy in sharing her opinions on the Trump family and their politics. She’s got a new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, that takes a deep dive into her uncle, Donald Trump, and what is next for the controversial family. While she does think […]