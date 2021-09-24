Turkey's Erdogan looks to Putin after Biden talks disappoint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that recent talks with U.S. President Joe Biden had proved disappointing, and that his country, a NATO member, would seek closer ties with Russia.

Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said he and Biden had failed to bridge their differences at a meeting during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly this week.

“In the discussions with Mr. Biden that I’d been anticipating, there wasn’t the desired outcome. ... As two NATO countries, we need to be at a different point,” he told journalists.

Erdogan went on to criticize U.S. support for Kurdish militants in Syria who were instrumental in fighting the Islamic State group. Ankara considers them terrorists due to their links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a 37-year insurgency against Turkey. Turkey has a large and restive Kurdish ethnic minority. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU.

“America is not fighting terrorist organizations enough, it is giving them a lot of weapons and equipment,” he said.

Erdogan is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sept. 29, where the leaders will concentrate on the situation in Syria.

Russia is the main ally of the Syrian government while Turkey supports groups that have fought to unseat President Bashar Assad. However, Russian and Turkish troops have cooperated in Idlib, the final holdout of rebel forces, and in seeking a political solution in the war-torn country.

Erdogan said he would seek to take relations with Moscow “much further” when he meets Putin. “We strive to further our bilateral relations with Russia,” he added.

Ties between the U.S. and Turkey have been frayed for several years. They deteriorated further two years ago when Ankara bought a Russian missile defense system. The purchase led to Turkey being kicked off the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter aircraft project and to U.S. sanctions against leading Turkish defense industry officials.

Before leaving New York on Thursday, Erdogan had raised the F-35 issue with journalists, warning the current course of U.S.-Turkey relations “does not bode well.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to rally regional support for China containment strategy at Quad summit

    Biden will meet leaders of Australia, India and Japan as he builds a web of alliances to support democracy and deter authoritarianism Xi Jinping with Joe Biden in 2015 when Biden was vice-president. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit of the Quad countries – the US, India, Japan and Australia – at the White House on Friday as he ratchets up the reorientation of US foreign policy towards the Pacific and the containment of China. The summit, which will seek

  • In Biden's Foreign Policy, Friends and Foes Claim Echoes of Trump

    NEW YORK — At the United Nations’ annual gathering of world leaders this week, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke ambitiously about international cooperation and a new diplomatic approach for a post-Trump America. But nearly all their diplomatic efforts at a pared-down U.N. General Assembly were shadowed — and complicated — by the legacy of President Donald J. Trump. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Biden soothed strained relations with Fran

  • Vietnam's carmaker VinFast eyes more countries for its European strategy

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast could add other markets in 2023 to expand its European strategy beyond a planned debut in Germany, France and the Netherlands next year. The company, a unit of Vingroup JSC Vietnam's largest conglomerate which some have called "Vietnam's answer to Tesla", will debut in Europe next year with two battery electric SUVs models, the midsized VF e35 and the seven-seater VF e36, both designed by Italy's Pininfarina. The two models launch in Vietnam, North America and Europe around mid-2022, after an unveiling planned later this year.

  • Biden admin sends 'negative sign' by keeping sanctions on Tehran, says new Iranian foreign minister

    Iran’s foreign minister says his government will return to nuclear talks “very soon” after it finishes a review of previous negotiations.

  • US and European allies suspect 'Iran is taking advantage' of stalled talks to expand nuclear program

    Western powers suspect Iranian officials are using the diplomatic push for renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal to buy time for the expansion of their illicit program, U.S. and European officials acknowledged after a disappointing week at the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

    Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of the Quad, as the grouping of the four major democracies is called, will take place just over a week after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a AUKUS security pact under which Australia will be provided with nuclear-powered submarines, a move that has been roundly denounced by Beijing.

  • Factbox-German "traffic light" coalition seen as most likely

    Here is a summary of the most likely coalitions and some of the compromises that will be necessary to reach agreement. If Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats come first, the Greens, now third in polls, would be his obvious choice for a coalition partner. The parties broadly agree on environment policy and on raising taxes and social spending, though the Greens are far more hawkish on Russia policy.

  • Drive for Britain! UK scrambles for truckers amid supply woe

    British energy firms are rationing supplies of gasoline and closing some petrol pumps — the latest in a string of shortages that have seen McDonald’s take milkshakes off the menu, KFC run short of chicken and gaps appear on supermarket shelves. A big factor behind the problems is a lack of truck drivers. The U.K. is short tens of thousands of hauliers, as factors including Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic converge to create a supply-chain crunch.

  • Biden's foreign policy chops were supposed to be a strength, but experts believe he's made major mistakes in front of the world

    Biden has so far struggled to deliver on his pledge to restore a sense of competency to the presidency, particularly when it comes to foreign affairs.

  • Wind Turbine Maker Plans First Big Chinese-Built Plant in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingChinese wind turbine manufacturer Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. is planning to set up a major manufacturing facility in Germany in a bid t

  • What are trade deals between countries – and why does the UK want one with the US?

    Britain is able to set its own trade policy as a result of its exit from the European Union, and Boris Johnson has hailed a pact with the US as a key post-Brexit prize. Here’s what you need to known about deals and their potential impact on the UK economy.

  • Biden administration awkwardly promotes 'Quad' summit after UK-Australia security alliance flap

    The White House is trying to downplay the relevance of China in a key meeting of top U.S. Indo-Pacific partners after the bungled rollout of a security alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia left Beijing steaming.

  • British and Malaysian men jailed in Somalia for terror offences

    A military court convicts Darren Anthony Byrnes and a Malaysian man of belonging to al-Shabab.

  • Britain's non-recognition of Africa-administered vaccines regrettable - AU

    The African Union's (AU) top health official called Britain's lack of recognition for coronavirus vaccines administered in Africa regrettable, saying on Thursday it sends a confusing public health message. England announced last week that it would expand the list of countries from which it recognises vaccines, adding 17 others beyond the initial list of the United States and Europe. None of those countries are in Africa.

  • Huawei smartphone revenue to fall at least $30-40 billion in 2021- chairman

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies will see revenue from its smartphone business drop by at least $30-40 billion in 2021, with new growth streams unlikely to make up the shortfall in the next few years, chairman Eric Xu said. While the firm has been "getting used to U.S. sanctions" imposed on it since 2019, its new 5G related business areas cannot offset the losses from the handset business, Xu, who is rotating chairman this year, said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday. Former U.S. president Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

    Afghans who survive the trek through Iran to the Turkish border, which can take weeks, will now be met with a wall of concrete slabs 10 feet high.

  • A CIA station chief was recalled after claims he wasn't taking victims of the mysterious 'Havana Syndrome' seriously

    The first case of the illness was reported by US officials stationed in Cuba in 2016. More than 130 cases have emerged worldwide since.

  • Florida COVID update: 1,213 deaths and 4,215 cases added to tally, fewer in hospital

    Florida on Thursday reported 1,213 more deaths and 4,215 additional COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Teach students the truth about America’s less-than-glorious history. They can handle it | Opinion

    I have spent 50 years teaching college students from coast to coast and points in between, and while much has changed over those years, one thing has not: an often abysmal ignorance among my students of the less-than-glorious side of American history.

  • The iPhone 13 Is Here. It’s a Big Day for Consumers—and Investors

    Apple shares generally decline in the days following an iPhone release. Here's why it's proven to be a buying opportunity for investors.