Erdogan says Turkey is set to banish 10 Western ambassadors

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daren Butler
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from Western countries 'persona non grata' for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Kavala has been in prison for four years, charged with financing nationwide protests in 2013 and with involvement in a failed coup in 2016. He denies the charges.

In a joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala's case, and for his "urgent release". They were summoned by the foreign ministry, which called the statement irresponsible.

"I gave the necessary order to our foreign minister and said what must be done: These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at once. You will sort it out immediately," Erdogan said in a speech, using a term meaning that a diplomat is no longer welcome in the country.

"They will know and understand Turkey. The day they do not know and understand Turkey, they will leave," he said to cheers from the crowd in the northwestern city of Eskisehir.

The U.S., German and French embassies and the White House and U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Ankara had not received information from Turkish authorities regarding the matter at this time.

"Our ambassador has not done anything that warrants an expulsion," the ministry's head of communications, Trude Maaseide, told Reuters in an emailed statement, adding that Turkey was well aware of Norway's view on this case.

"We will continue to call on Turkey to comply with democratic standards and the rule of law to which the country committed itself under the European Human Rights Convention," Maaseide said.

Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to the 2013 protests, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges in another case related to the coup attempt.

Rights groups say his case is emblematic of a crackdown on dissent under Erdogan.

'MEANINGLESS' TO ATTEND TRIAL

Kavala said on Friday https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/philanthropist-kavala-says-no-possibility-fair-trial-turkey-2021-10-22 that it would be "meaningless" for him to attend his trial as a fair hearing was impossible given recent comments by Erdogan.

Erdogan was cited on Thursday as saying the ambassadors in question would not release "bandits, murderers and terrorists" in their own countries.

"Since there is no possibility of a fair trial under these circumstances, I believe participating in hearings and delivering my defence will be meaningless from now on," Kavala said in a written statement.

The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala's immediate release in late 2019, saying there was no reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence, and finding that his detention had been intended to silence him.

It issued a similar ruling this year in the case of Selahattin Demirtas, former head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), who has been held in jail for nearly five years.

The Council of Europe, which oversees the implementation of ECHR decisions, has said it will begin infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released.

The next hearing in the case against Kavala and others is due on Nov. 26.

(Additional reporting by Nora Buli in OsloWriting by Daren ButlerEditing by Peter Graff, Kevin Liffey and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philanthropist Kavala says 'no possibility' of a fair trial in Turkey

    Jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala said on Friday that it will be "meaningless" for him to attend his trial as a fair hearing is impossible given comments made about him by President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. Erdogan in comments made to local media outlets on Thursday criticized ambassadors of Western allies for their call for Kavala's release. "Since there is no possibility of a fair trial under these circumstances, I believe participating in hearings and delivering my defence will be meaningless from now on," Kavala said in a written statement.

  • Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

  • Turkish defence minister warns against alliances that harm NATO

    NATO-member Turkey's defence minister said the forming of alliances outside of NATO would harm the organisation, according to comments released on Saturday, after Greece and France agreed a defence pact last month. NATO allies Greece and France clinched a strategic military and defence cooperation pact in September, which includes an order for three French frigates worth about 3 billion euros. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this month that the agreement will allow the two countries to come to each other's aid in the event of an external threat.

  • Taliban's religious ideology – Deobandi Islam – has roots in colonial India

    Students on the campus of Darul Uloom, the Deoband school of Islam located in a small town, Deoband, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty ImagesFollowing the Taliban’s rapid taking of power in what it describes as a reestablished “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” fears of a certain kind of Islamist ideology being brought back have led a large number of Afghans to flee, or fear for their lives. The Taliban were known for their oppressive rule. They ruled Afgh

  • Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting" relations with his country. After talks at Putin's lush Black Sea residence in Sochi, Bennett hailed bilateral ties as “strategic” and emphasized the need to maintain an “intimate” dialogue with Moscow. Greeting the Israeli prime minister at the start of their first meeting, Putin described Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” noting that Israel is home to the largest Russian-speaking community.

  • Israel and France hold secret talks to end Pegasus spyware crisis

    Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata secretly visited Paris several days ago for talks with his counterparts at the Élysée aimed at ending the crisis around the alleged use of Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO to hack the cell phones of President Emmanuel Macron and other top French officials, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The alleged misuse of NSO software has become a major diplomatic headache for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government. The crisis led to a

  • Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is `confident'

    A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it. Negotiations were expected to continue into the weekend, all sides indicating just a few issues remained unsettled in the sweeping package of social services and climate change strategies. Biden met at the White House on Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined by video call from from New York, trying to shore up details.

  • Tigray forces parade captured government troops

    Trucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled down the streets in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, in a show of force by local defense forces, as the region's capital was hit by a fourth day of airstrikes. (Oct. 22)

  • NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow - Russian defence chief

    Russia's defence minister accused NATO on Saturday of gradually gathering forces near Russia's borders and being unwilling to discuss European security with Moscow on equal terms, Interfax news agency reported. Shoigu's comments were the latest sign of mounting tension between Russia and NATO after defence ministers from the Western alliance agreed a new plan https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-agree-master-plan-deter-growing-russian-threat-diplomats-say-2021-10-21 on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts. Germany's defence minister described the plan as "the way of deterrence" but the Kremlin https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/moscow-says-natos-new-russia-plan-shows-it-was-right-cut-ties-2021-10-22 said on Friday that the plan showed Moscow had been right to cut ties with NATO.

  • 1 dead after jumping from 19th floor to escape Mumbai fire

    At least one person died after jumping from the 19th floor to escape a fire that engulfed a 61-story luxury apartment building in Mumbai in western India on Friday, a fire official said. Television images showed heavy black smoke billowing into the sky from the 19th floor apartment on Curry Road in south Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Kailash Aggarwal, the building owner, said there are 400 apartments in the building and all residents were accounted for.

  • FBI Confirms Brian Laundrie Is Dead—and Was Right Under Their Noses

    North Port Police Handout via ReutersThe human remains found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve belong to missing ‘van-lifer’ Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirmed Thursday afternoon—a stunning end to a weeks-long search for a fugitive who was apparently right under investigators’ noses the entire time.The bombshell news comes five weeks after Laundrie, 23, was last seen leaving his family’s home in nearby North Port in the wake of his fiancee Gabby Petito’s death by strangulation. Steven Bertoli

  • Extended highlights: Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0

    Chelsea put Norwich City to the sword behind Mason Mount's hat trick, as the Blues hung seven goals on the Canaries at Stamford Bridge.

  • 'Don't be afraid' of EU defence ambitions, France tells NATO

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told her NATO counterparts on Friday not to fear the European Union's defence plans, saying that the United States will benefit and any European capabilities will strengthen the alliance. The remarks, made at a NATO defence ministers meeting and shared with reporters, sought to end months of uncertainty about whether the latest EU effort to develop weapons and forces would be in competition with the alliance. "When I hear some defensive statements on European defence and when I observe certain threats, including within this organisation, I say: 'don't be afraid!'," Parly told a session that included the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

  • Moscow says NATO's new Russia plan shows it was right to cut ties

    The Kremlin said on Friday that NATO's adoption of a new Russia-focused strategy confirmed that Moscow's decision to sever ties with the bloc had been correct. NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan this week to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. Days earlier, Russia cut relations by shutting its diplomatic mission to NATO and the alliance's mission in Moscow after NATO expelled eight Russians accused of spying.

  • The history of accidental movie set injuries, fatalities

    In wake of an apparent prop gun accident that killed Halyna Hutchins, a look at the past 30 years shows there have been 194 documented TV and film set accidents in the U.S., and at least 43 deaths.

  • Israel to approve new construction in West Bank settlements, Palestinian villages

    Israel will approve the construction of 4,400 new homes in the West Bank next week: 3,10o in the Jewish settlements and 1,300 in Palestinian villages.Why it matters: This will be the first time Israel has approved new settlement building since President Biden assumed office, and it's the first time since 2007 that it approves a significant number of new homes for Palestinians in "Area C" of the West Bank, which is controlled by Israel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • As Haiti reels from crises, U.S. policy decisions are called into question

    Upheaval in Haiti is a product of its fractious politics, and those politics are deeply entwined with U.S. influence.

  • 9 Republicans voted to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt of Congress

    There were a few Republicans Thursday who surprised observers when they voted in support of holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress and referring him to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

  • Afghanistan heading towards collapse faster than expected, Swedish minister warns

    Afghanistan is heading towards economic collapse that risks spiralling the country into a new political crisis, Sweden's minister for international development cooperation warned on Saturday. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government and Taliban take over in August, which was met with an abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "My concern is that the country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai, warning that economic freefall could provide an environment for terror groups to thrive.

  • White House: Senators Sinema, Manchin are negotiating in good faith

    The White House said on Thursday that Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are negotiating in good faith about President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure bills. Democrats are arguing about the size and scope of what was initially proposed as a $3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and fight climate change. Sinema and Manchin, both moderate Democrats, have been pushing for a smaller package and opposed some elements of the bill.