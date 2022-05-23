Turkey's Erdogan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 23, 2022. Erdogan said Monday he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two countries, accusing the Greek leader of antagonistic behavior against Turkey. Erdogan accused Greece of harboring followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen whom Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup attempt and of establishing military bases against Turkey. (Turkish Presidency via AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kyriakos Mitsotakis
    Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two governments, accusing the Greek leader of antagonizing Turkey.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan accused neighboring Greece of harboring followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup attempt, and of establishing military bases against Turkey. Gulen has long denied the Turkish allegation.

Erdogan then went on to accuse Mitsotakis of recommending to U.S. officials that Washington not sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a recent visit to the United States.

“This year we were supposed to have a strategic council meeting. There’s no longer anyone called Mitsotakis in my book. I will never accept having such a meeting with him because we walk on the same path as politicians who keep their promises, who have character and who are honorable,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan was apparently referring to a speech Mitsotakis delivered in Washington on May 17, when he told Congress that the U.S. should avoid creating a new source of instability on NATO’s southeastern flank.

“The last thing that NATO needs at a time when our focus is on helping Ukraine defeat Russia’s aggression is another source of instability on NATO’s southeastern flank,” the Greek leader said. “And I ask you take this into account when you make defense procurement decisions concerning the eastern Mediterranean.”

Responding to Erdogan’s comments Monday, Greek government spokesman Yiannis Economou said Athens “will not get into a confrontation of statements with Turkey’s leadership.”

“Greek foreign policy is strongly founded on history, international law and our alliances, however much that may annoy some,” he said.

Greece and Turkey are NATO allies but have strained relations over a slew of issues including competing maritime boundary claims that affect energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in 2020 over exploratory drilling rights in areas in the Mediterranean Sea where Greece and Cyprus claim their own exclusive economic zone, leading to a naval standoff.

Turkey also claims Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea. Athens says it needs to defend the islands — many of which lie close to Turkey's coast — against a potential attack using Turkey's large fleet of military landing craft.

Officials from both countries resumed exploratory talks in 2021 after a five-year pause to lay the groundwork for formal negotiations to begin, but haven’t made much progress.

Greece this month formally extended its bilateral military agreement with the United States for five years, replacing an annual review of the deal that grants the U.S. military access to three bases in mainland Greece as well as the American naval presence on the island of Crete.

“Who is Greece threatening with these bases? Why is Greece establishing these bases?” Erdogan asked.

Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey made a mistake by re-accepting Greece into NATO’s military wing in 1980.

The Turkish leader has also recently lashed out at Sweden's and Finland's requests to join NATO, saying Turkey would not support that.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko accuses Poland and NATO of plotting to partition Ukraine

    "What worries us is that they are ready, the Poles and NATO, to come out, to help take western Ukraine like it was before 1939," Lukashenko said during a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, said Kyiv would eventually have to ask for help in preventing the seizure of western Ukraine.

  • Exclusive - U.S. Republican Senator Toomey expects Barr to be confirmed to Fed

    Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said Monday it is likely Michael Barr will be confirmed as the Federal Reserve's Wall Street cop, although he has not yet decided on whether to support the nomination. Asked by Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about Barr's prospects for confirmation, Toomey, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said: "I think it does look like he's likely to be confirmed." The comments from Toomey, who led an effort to sink President Joe Biden's first nomination for the post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, are significant because it suggests Republicans will not mount a similar effort to challenge the nomination of Barr, who was a senior Treasury Department official under President Barack Obama.

  • ‘This exorbitant wealth was not earned, it was swindled’: Florida trio sentenced to 18 years in prison for $200 million baby formula export scam

    The defendants bought formula at a discount to ship to South America but then sold it at full price in the U.S. for huge profits.

  • Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon - sources

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Egypt where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade, four sources familiar with the plans said on Monday. This would be the prince's first tour outside the region since the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saudi government's media office did not respond to a Reuters' query on the planned tour.

  • Cambodian American woman in shock after brutal robbery outside California supermarket

    A Cambodian American woman is left traumatized after falling victim to a violent robbery outside a supermarket in San Leandro, California, earlier this month. Emily Chhun, 26, had just returned to her car after buying some snacks at a Safeway on Washington Avenue when the horror unfolded. “I closed the door already and didn’t notice that there was someone behind me,” Chhun told NBC Bay Area of the May 11 incident.

  • Biden says reducing tariffs on China is under consideration, weighs asking OPEC to pump more oil

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods while increasing calls on OPEC to raise oil production as he grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation.

  • Dwayne Haskins ‘drank heavily’ at club before he was killed by dump truck in South Florida

    Dwayne Haskins, the NFL quarterback hit and killed while walking on a South Florida highway, had been out at a club drinking “heavily” and had a significant amount of alcohol in his blood, according to medical examiner reports released on Monday.

  • Ukraine to get Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark amid Russian Black Sea blockade

    Denmark will arm Ukraine with with modern Harpoon anti-ship missiles to protect its coasts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday after concluding the latest U.S.-led meeting of international defense chiefs to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

  • ‘Elon’s mom has got it going on:’ See Maye Musk, 74, rock a bathing suit for SI: Swim

    She’s a model mom.

  • Ukrainian court orders ex-president's arrest in absentia on treason charge

    A Ukrainian court on Monday ordered the arrest in absentia of former President Viktor Yanukovich, accusing him of treason over an agreement he signed in 2010 extending Russia's lease on naval facilities in Crimea. The agreement, widely known in Ukraine as the Kharkiv Pact, allowed Russia to keep its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. Yanukovich, who fled to Russia in 2014 after mass protests, has already received a 13-year jail sentence in absentia for treason.

  • Manchin spars with GOP senator over the Trump tax cuts, saying they were 'unfairly' tilted for the wealthiest Americans

    Manchin went back and forth with GOP Sen. Roger Wicker. He also raised fresh hope of striking a deal on Biden's stalled agenda.

  • Erdogan Invites Saudi Crown Prince as Turkey Seeks Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler to visit Turkey a

  • 87-year-old man bear-sprayed in the face in Vancouver Chinatown racist attack

    The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is searching for a man who reportedly bear-sprayed an elderly victim in Vancouver’s Chinatown last week. The victim, an 87-year-old Chinatown resident, was standing at the bus stop when the suspect "came up to him, made racist comments, then bear-sprayed him in the face," the VPD said in a news release. #VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating after a senior was attacked with bear spray in Chinatown Friday morning – another troubling incident that appears to be racially motivated.

  • Turkey's Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Monday to launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the aim of the operation would be resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (20 mile) safe zone along its border with Syria. “We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Erdogan said.

  • After Nearly 30 Years, This New Plasma Weapon Just Might Work

    After decades of promise and failure, a new plasma weapon emerges.

  • Zelenskyy has told where he will go after the victory of Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 18:21 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces that one of his first foreign visits after Ukraine's victory in the war against Russian aggression will be to Polish cities that especially helped Ukraine.

  • Analyst: Russian forces are 'bludgeoning their way through' Severodonetsk

    Analyst: Russian forces are 'bludgeoning their way through' Severodonetsk

  • Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that Tehran will avenge the death of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle in the capital. "I have agreed for our security forces to seriously follow up on this matter and I have no doubt that revenge for the pure blood of our martyr will be taken," Raisi said. The semi-official ISNA news agency said members of an Israeli intelligence service network had been discovered and arrested by the Guards.

  • U.S., Japan, Australia, and India to launch tracking system to monitor illegal fishing by China- FT

    The said that the maritime initiative will use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centers in Singapore and India. U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting Japan to attend the meeting of the Quad group of countries - Australia, India, Japan and the United States in Tokyo- which have increased cooperation in the face of China's growing assertiveness.

  • Oliver Stone claims Vladimir Putin has 'had this cancer' but 'I think he's licked it'

    The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who interviewed Putin between 2015 and 2017, said he wanted to ask what he was thinking the day before the invasion.