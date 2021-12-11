Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.

Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.

“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.

He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”

Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.

The new legislation would make the dissemination of “disinformation” and “fake news” criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.

Most of Turkey’s major media companies are under the control of the government, leaving social media as an important outlet for dissenting voices.

Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net report, published in September, characterized Turkey as “not free,” noting the removal of content critical of the government and the prosecution of people posting “undesirable” commentary on social media.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League

    Napoli sent Leicester crashing out of the Europa League as the Italian side advanced to the knockout stages with a 3-2 win in a dramatic conclusion to Group C on Thursday.

  • Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

    People lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader. The gray shirt features the word Bristol above an empty plinth like the one on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood. Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and and dumped it in Bristol harbor in June 2020 amid global protests over the police killing of a Black American man, George Floyd. Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the statue’s felling and are due to go on trial next week.

  • Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt Reportedly Working on a Racing Film Together

    Brad Pitt has boarded a film project with British Formula One racing legend, Lewis Hamilton. The...

  • Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations begin in Des Plaines

    Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather for Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations in Des Plaines.

  • Over and over again, migrants die while crossing Mexico. They rarely see justice

    Migrants traversing Mexico have long suffered unspeakable abuses. The perpetrators have rarely been brought to justice.

  • Investors await faster taper, inflation view at Fed meeting

    Investors are bracing for the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with market participants hungry to learn how quickly the central bank plans to finish unwinding its bond-buying program and pick up signs of when it may start to raise rates in 2022. Stocks are back at record highs following last week’s selloff – a market spasm brought on by worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank may discuss speeding up the reduction of its $120 billion per month bond buying program at next week's meeting. There is potential for renewed volatility, however, if the Fed takes a more hawkish than expected view on rolling back the easy money policies that have helped stocks more than double from their March 2020 lows, including a rapid reduction in bond buying that clears the way for the central bank to raise rates sooner.

  • A Plastic Surgeon Answers Your Most Common Questions About Breast Implant Illness

    Breast implant illness is a sickness some people experience after undergoing a breast augmentation. Symptoms include fatigue, muscle aches or pain, depression, migraines, and more.

  • EU tells Russia aggression against Ukraine would "come at a price"

    Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a price, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, but declined to say outright if such a move by Moscow would trigger EU sanctions against the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. Ursula von der Leyen was speaking at a joint news conference with Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to a question if cutting off Nord Stream 2 would be part of any stepping up of sanctions on Russia in case it attacked Ukraine.

  • Hottest U.S. inflation rate in almost 40 years brings sigh of relief in some corners of financial markets

    "Some folks on Wall Street were expecting an even higher number," said Tim Holland, chief investment officer of Orion Advisor Solutions.

  • Why salaries will keep going up long after the supply-chain crisis ends, according to Jefferies

    The supply-chain crisis that ruined 2021 for shoppers is ending, per Jefferies analysts. But there's no end in sight for American workers' pay hikes.

  • Community, Politicians and Educators In Uproar After Ta-Nehisi Coates, William Styron and Over 400 Other Books Pulled from Texas School District Library

    Over 400 books from multiple libraries in a San Antonio school district were pre-emptively pulled off the shelves, after one local politician raised questions about […]

  • Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

    A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights. In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations, the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity.

  • Biden orders U.S. to stop financing new carbon-intense projects abroad

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing new carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize global collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. "The goal of the policy ... is to ensure that the vast majority of U.S. international energy engagements promote clean energy, advance innovative technologies, boost U.S. cleantech competitiveness, and support net-zero transitions, except in rare cases where there are compelling national security, geostrategic, or development/energy access benefits and no viable lower carbon alternatives accomplish the same goals," a cable said. The policy defines "carbon-intensive” international energy engagements as projects whose greenhouse gas intensity is above a threshold lifecycle value of 250 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour and includes coal, gas or oil. The policy bans any U.S. government financing of overseas coal projects that do not capture or only partially capture carbon emissions, allowing federal agencies to engage on coal generation only if the project demonstrates full emissions capture or is part of an accelerated phaseout.

  • Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

    Various new travel restrictions have been popping up across the European Union, from quarantine and testing requirements to outright travel bans.

  • Fate of Marine battalion commander during tragic 2020 sinking on the line

    Two Marines testified that the commander ultimately was responsible for training failures and the faulty MEU vehicles.

  • US leads China in 'digital currency space race,' crypto exec says

    Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire told Congress on Wednesday that trillions in U.S. dollar stablecoin transations place the United States ahead of China in the digital currency race.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Purchases Raise Question Among Citizens

    Questions are beginning to emerge on El Salvador’s management of its Bitcoin purchases.

  • Brian Williams warns of darkness spreading during final broadcast as NBC anchor

    After 28 years as an anchor with the NBC network, Brian Williams called it quits on Thursday during his MSNBC show "The 11th Hour."

  • Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

    In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that […]

  • Ciara Twerks Topless with a Bottle of Rum on Her Head While Doing the 'Balance Challenge'

    Ciara impressively balanced a bottle of Ten to One Rum on her head while dancing in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday