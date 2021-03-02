Turkey's reopening relieves restaurants but worries doctors

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul
·2 min read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish restaurants reopened and many children returned to school on Tuesday after the government announced steps to ease COVID-19 curbs even as cases edged higher, raising concerns in the top medical association.

On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a "controlled normalisation".

Cafe and restaurant owners, limited to takeaway service for much of last year, have long urged a reopening of in-house dining after sector revenues dropped 65%. They also want relief from growing debt, and from social security and tax payments.

"We were serving 4,000-5,000 people a week. Now with takeaway services we are serving only 500 people," Istanbul-based Pideban restaurant owner Yusuf Kaptanoglu said before the easing measures were announced.

"I did not benefit from any support including loan support," he said.

Across Turkey, pre- and primary schools as well as grades 8-12 resumed partial in-person education.

Yet the moves come as new daily coronavirus cases rose to 9,891 on Monday, the highest since Jan. 11 and up from 8,424 a day earlier, according to official data. Cases were around 6,000 in late January.

"The number of mutant virus cases is increasingly rising. We do not see conditions to return to an old 'normal'," the Turkish Medics' Association said on Twitter, calling for higher rates of testing and inoculation.

"Political and economic interests must not take precedence over human life and science," it added.

Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered 8.96 million vaccines in a campaign that began in mid-January. More than 7 million people have received a first shot and 1.89 million have received a second.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Canan Sevgili and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Armenia PM says ready for early elections to end crisis

    Supporters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold a rally on Republic Square in the centre of Yerevan

  • Armenian PM says open to snap elections with certain conditions

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions, as thousands joined rival street rallies in the capital Yerevan on Monday. Speaking to thousands of supporters who rallied in the centre, Pashinyan proposed holding a referendum in October to adopt a new constitution and said snap elections were possible under certain conditions. "We'll go to elections and we'll see whose resignation the people wants," the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

  • 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot announces pregnancy with baby No. 3

    "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child, the Israeli-born actress announced Monday. "Here we go again," she wrote on social media alongside a photo of her family -- including husband Yaron Varsano and daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, who turns 4 later this month -- with their hands resting on her stomach. Gadot, who married Varsano in 2008, previously welcomed Alma in Nov. 2011 and Maya in March 2017, just months before the first "Wonder Woman" film was released.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Amazon deals to shop today include lawn tools galore, a popular water filter and more.

  • Angela Bassett Says Twins, 15, Have 'Musical Interests' That She Tends to 'Drill Into Them'

    Angela Bassett says twins Bronwyn and Slater "both play the piano and rap and play guitar"

  • Here’s Exactly When You Should Sanitize Your Laundry—Plus, How to Do It

    Go grab those musty-smelling bath towels!

  • Manchester United say Luke Shaw misheard referee

    Manchester United have revealed that Luke Shaw misheard what referee Stuart Attwell said to Harry Maguire after controversy arrived in their draw at Chelsea.

  • Expert uncovers new Chinese nuclear missle sites

    China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. (March 1)

  • U.S. airstrike in Syria on Iranian-backed militia killed one fighter, wounded two, Pentagon says

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in London, had said the U.S. raid killed at least 22 fighters.

  • Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

    The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijing's proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had "no market" on the island. The KMT ruled China before retreating to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists in 1949. While ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved dramatically in the last three decades, Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory.

  • Column: Hendrick finds victory lane with rare outside hire

    Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson.

  • Spotify defended paying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a podcast while musicians struggle to make money, but the couple isn't to blame

    Struggling artists argue that the streaming platform pays big names millions of dollars for podcast deals while not fairly compensating musicians.

  • Canada vaccine committee advises against use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for 65 years and above

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization released new guidelines on Monday that advise against vaccinating people who are 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of information about efficacy in that age group. The vaccine was authorized for people who are 18 and older by drug regulator Health Canada on Friday. Health Canada's decision noted that available clinical trial data was too limited to reliably estimate how well the vaccine worked in people 65 and older.

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump's CPAC speech was just about the only thing that could make me thankful for Twitter

    If it were not for Twitter's ban we would be getting a daily dose of these juvenile, bitter and toxic tirades.

  • New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

    The new chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO) urged its member states on Monday to work with pharmaceutical companies to license more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in developing countries in order to triple global production. "People are dying in poor countries," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on her first day in office. Her call comes as a group of developing countries led by South Africa and India seek to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, a move opposed by the United States, the European Union and other wealthy nations.

  • 2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

    An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the U.S. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, failed to convince U.S. officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan, where they will be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. The Massachusetts men, who have been locked up at a suburban Boston jail since their arrest in May, were handed over to Japanese officials early Monday, said one of their attorneys, Paul Kelly.

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

    Lady Gaga's dog walker, who was shot last week during a robbery in Hollywood when two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, described the violence and his recovery “from a very close call with death" in social media posts Monday. Ryan Fischer’s posts included pictures taken from his hospital bed, where he says “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs. Fischer was shot once as he walked three of Lady Gaga's dogs on Wednesday night on a street just off the famed Sunset Boulevard.