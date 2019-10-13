Turkey's Syria advance leaves Europe with foreign fighter dilemma

By John Irish and Joseph Nasr

PARIS/BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European states are trying to fast-track a plan to shift thousands of foreign Islamic State militants out of Syrian prison camps and into Iraq, after the outbreak of fresh conflict in Syria raised the risk of jihadists escaping or returning home.

Europeans comprise a fifth of around 10,000 Islamic State fighters held captive in Syria by Kurdish militias, which are under heavy attack by Turkish forces. If the militias redeploy prison guards to the front line, there is a risk of jail-breaks.

Before Turkey began its offensive last week, European nations had been assessing how to create a mechanism that could ultimately see foreign fighters moved from Syria to face trial in Iraq for war crimes.

Europe does not want to try its Islamic State nationals at home, fearing a public backlash, difficulties in collating evidence against them, and risks of renewed attacks from militants on European soil.

Iraq saw some of the bloodiest battles against Islamic State and its government is already conducting trials of thousands of suspected Islamic State insurgents with many arrested as the group's strongholds crumbled throughout Iraq.

Eleven legal experts from EU countries first met in June to assess their options and made slow progress, partly due to European concerns over the fairness of Iraqi justice. But the Turkish attack in northern Syria has since spurred European powers to fast-track it, diplomatic and government sources say.

"There is a sense that the Iraqis want their Nuremburg moment and that Iraqi families want to see Islamic State pay so we have to find a way that satisfies everyone so that they are judged without the death penalty being implemented even if that is the sentence," said a European diplomat.

A core group of six nations, who have the bulk of fighters held in Kurdish prisons, including France, Britain and Germany, have now pressed ahead with narrowing options after ruling out a fully international "ad hoc" tribunal. Such a body could take years to establish and was unlikely to get U.N. Security Council backing.

They last met on Oct. 11 in Copenhagen focusing on a hybrid structure involving international and Iraqi judges. Those discussions are in parallel with the Baghdad government.

"It's not simple. We don't want to face litigation from jihadist families back in European courts," said another European diplomat. "The situation is sufficiently complex that we didn't need to add a degree of urgency when there wasn't one. That has changed with Turkey's actions."

Negotiations with Iraq, which is also seeking millions of dollars in financial compensation for taking European fighters, are not straightforward.





'DIFFICULT QUESTIONS'

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said in June that his government was exploring the idea of prosecuting foreign Islamic State fighters currently held in Syria, but had at that time not received serious offers.

Three European diplomats said talks with Iraq were ongoing, and that there would be a push to accelerate those efforts in light of Turkey's offensive, but that they were still some way off coming to an agreement with Baghdad.

"The Iraqis want money to pay for it, written agreements with every country and promises of no criticism of the proceedings," Belkis Wille, senior researcher for Iraq at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.

"This (Turkish offensive) is speeding everything up and makes it more likely," she said.

With no recognised legal system in the Kurdish Syrian areas, Western countries have as a result not opposed the principle of transferring some jihadists from the region to Iraq to face justice.

About a dozen French jihadists were moved in January and subsequently sentenced to death. Officials say no foreigners appear to have been moved between the two countries since. The Europeans had been waiting to see whether those death sentences would be implemented.

"We don't want them back and public opinion won't support it," said a French diplomatic source. "Beyond the most vulnerable children on a case-by-case basis, the option of repatriating the adults is clearly not what we want. That hasn't changed because of the Turks."

Those comments were echoed by Belgian, Dutch and German officials. "There are difficult questions to be answered about adult Islamic State fighters with German citizenship," said a German foreign ministry source.