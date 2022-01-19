Turkey's Trendyol plans dual IPO when revenue abroad is 30-35%

The logo of Turkey's leading fashion e-commerce company Trendyol is pictured at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Istanbul
Can Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu
·2 min read

By Can Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, plans a dual-listing IPO in New York or London when its income from foreign sales reaches 30-35% of total revenue, the group's chief executive said.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

"Before a public offering we want to see revenue abroad, which is around 5% of total revenue right now, rise to 30-35%," President of Trendyol Group Caglayan Cetin said in embargoed remarks late on Tuesday.

In a meeting with reporters, Cetin also said the company is planning its initial public offering (IPO) in 2024-2025 but that teams are making a serious effort to bring it forward to next year.

"Our ultimate aim is an IPO. We will use the dual-listing method... One arm will be in Turkey (Istanbul stock exchange) and the other can be in London or New York," he said.

In August, Trendyol it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion.

Trendyol is also interested in company acquisition in Turkic countries, Middle East or Europe and looking to a range of firms with $500 million to $6 billion valuation, Cetin said.

Trendyol's founders hold 20% of its shares, including so-called golden shares, while Alibaba holds 70%. Other investors include General Atlantic, Japan's SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Germany's Princeville Capital and Qatar Investment Authority.

Asked if another funding round is planned, Cetin said there is interest from existing and new investors but the company first needs to decide where to direct new investments.

(Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Jonathan Spicer)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea's LG Energy's $10.8 billion IPO draws record demand from retail investors

    South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has set a new record for IPO demand with retail investors bidding for shares worth about 114 trillion won ($95.62 billion),adding to the frenzy for a piece of the biggest public offering in the country. As a result of the strong demand, the retail portion of LGES initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed nearly 70 times and attracted about 4.4 million subscription accounts at the end of the two-day bidding period on Wednesday, according to KB Securities, one of the main bookrunners on the LGES deal. LGES' retail bidding volume beats the previous record of battery material maker SK IE Technology Co Ltd's (SKIET), which drew 81 trillion won in public subscription last year.

  • Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit

    ASML forecast sales growth of 20% in 2022 despite a fire this month at its Berlin plant as the supplier to chipmakers on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation said that the Jan. 3 fire had damaged part of one building and caused smoke damage at a second. ASML Chief Executive Peter Wennink said "the expected impact of the fire in part of a building at our Berlin site is included" in the 2022 growth forecast.

  • Czech Republic considers mandatory COVID-19 shots as daily cases soar

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government will on Wednesday consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for workers in key professions and people over the age of 60 after the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit a record high. Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the central European country of 10.7 million people. Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right government will consider what further steps to take after shortening quarantine and isolation times as part of new measures while also launching mandatory testing of employees at companies from this week.

  • 'Redemption and mercy': Why so many people fought for Brockton man's freedom

    Patriots player Devin McCourty said he was struck by William Allen's desire to help people whether he stayed in prison or not.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • 16 unloved stocks ripe for a rally: Bank of America

    These IPO stocks look very oversold, argues Bank of America strategists.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • SoFi stock soars after company gains approval for bank charter — ‘a major step forward’

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company said that it won regulatory approval to become a bank-holding company.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.