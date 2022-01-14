Turkish, Armenian envoys meet in bid to end chilly relations

ULIANA PAVLOVA and SUZAN FRASER
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia are scheduled to hold a first round of meeting in Moscow on Friday aimed at ending decades of bitterness between their countries and establishing diplomatic ties.

Although Turkey was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the two neighbors share a bitter relationship and have no diplomatic ties.

Both countries hope that the talks will bolster peace efforts for the Caucasus region and lead to the reopening of their border to encourage trade and boost economic ties. Charter flights between Yerevan and Istanbul are expected to resume next month.

Serdar Kilic, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States,is representing Ankara in the talks, while Armenia appointed its deputy parliamentary speaker, Ruben Rubinyan.

It’s the regional foes’ second attempt at reconciliation.

Turkey and Armenia reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations and to open their joint border, but the agreement was never ratified because of strong opposition from Azerbaijan.

This time around, however, the reconciliation efforts have Azerbaijan’s blessing. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Ankara would “coordinate” the normalization process with Azerbaijan.

Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, shut down its border with Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Baku, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey and Armenia also have a more than century-old hostility over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey.

Historians widely view the event as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden formally recognized the killings as genocide, joining several other countries that have already done so.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China urges Turkey to respect sovereignty as Beijing's worries over Xinjiang influence grow

    China has told Turkey the two countries should respect each others' sovereignty and understanding of ethnic issues - in a possible sign of Beijing's concern about Turkish influence in Xinjiang. In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "It is hoped that the two sides will firstly support each other in safeguarding their own sovereignty, security and development interests." The two nations should "refrain from participating in activities ag

  • GOP senator plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Russia's talk of troops in Latin America called 'bluster'

    Russia raised the stakes Thursday in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO's expansion when a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States escalate. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don't curtail their military activities on Russia's doorstep.

  • Nicolle Wallace Just Can’t Take Lindsey Graham’s Latest Fawning Over Donald Trump

    “What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under criminal investigation, loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.

  • Lithuanians overwhelmingly oppose Vilnius' policy on China, poll shows

    Just 13 per cent of Lithuanians support Vilnius' hardline policy toward China, according to a government poll that adds to the pressure mounting on its foreign ministry. In a survey conducted by a private company on behalf of the ministry, just 1 per cent of respondents rated Lithuania's "value-based" policy towards China "very positively", with 12 per cent viewing it "positively". Conversely, 21 per cent said they felt "very negatively" and 37 per cent "negatively" about a policy that has seen

  • Biden just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And it's going to get worse.

    President Joe Biden barely had time to shake off Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's body slam Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court knocked him down again.

  • EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

    China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan, on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops.

  • Joe Scarborough Rips 'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy With What He Said Exactly 1 Year Ago Today

    It’s a stark reminder of “just how shameless” the top House Republican is, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • If Russia attacks Ukraine, here's how it might unfold

    With troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Russia has many options for an attack, experts say, including steps short of full-scale invasion and occupation.

  • Concern in ASEAN over Cambodia PM's Myanmar visit, Malaysia minister says

    Malaysia's foreign minister said on Thursday that some Southeast Asian countries had reservations about last week's visit to Myanmar by Cambodia's leader, with concerns it could be seen as regional recognition of its ruling junta. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the new chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met last week with military ruler https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w Min Aung Hlaing, the first such visit by a head of government to Myanmar since last year's coup, dealing a blow to international efforts to isolate the generals.

  • Denmark accuses Russia, China, Iran of espionage threat

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark warned on Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, whose active global role had helped make it a tempting target. "The threat from foreign intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years," Anders Henriksen, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said in a report.

  • ‘Spineless’ Lindsey Graham Ridiculed For Latest Show Of Subservience To Donald Trump

    The South Carolina Republican was slammed for bending the knee to ex-president during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing news stories of 2021: Red-faced in a red state

    Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.

  • In House exchange, U.S. Rep. James Comer reveals true strategy of Republican party

    OpEd: A recent exchange reveals just how much the Big Lie continues to drive Republican strategy in protecting former president Donald J. Trump from the political exposure he so richly deserves.

  • Russia talks may have bought time on Ukraine invasion, NATO chief signals

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that both sides agreed to "explore a schedule for future meetings," suggesting this week's talks may have bought time to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine.The latest: Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, confirmed during his own press conference that "of course" his side is ready to continue talks. "But it should be meaningful discussions," he stressed. "It should not be repeti

  • Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

    Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar treaties by 23 other NATO countries including all those on the alliance's eastern border, still needs the president's signature and ratification by the country's parliament. "This is an important sign that the government is acting responsibly in foreign, security and defence policies," Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok told a news conference.

  • Fact-check: Does Biden have 'the lowest approval rating of any president ever'?

    Other presidents have had lower approval ratings than Biden. Here's a look at the claim, and the facts.