Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14

·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold their first meeting aimed at normalizing their ties on Jan. 14 in Moscow, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The two neighbors, which have no diplomatic ties, agreed last month to appoint special representatives who would discuss ways of establishing formal ties and end years of tense relations. Turkey and Armenia also hope to resume charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan.

The move is seen as part of an effort to end tensions in the Caucasus region. It is also part of Turkey’s efforts to reconcile with a number of countries it has fallen out with, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and to end its regional isolation.

A Foreign Ministry statement didn't provide further details on the meeting to be held in Moscow. Turkey appointed Serdar Kilic, a former ambassador to the United States as its special representative while Armenia appointed deputy parliamentary speaker Ruben Rubinyan.

Ankara and Yerevan had reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations and to open their joint border, but the agreement was never ratified because of opposition from Azerbaijan. This time around, however, the reconciliation efforts have Azerbaijan’s blessing and Turkish officials have said Ankara would “coordinate” the normalization process with Azerbaijan.

Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, shut down its border with Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Baku, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey and Armenia also have a more than century-old hostility over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and forced marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey. Historians widely view the event as genocide.

Turkey vehemently rejects the genocide label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Federal Bureau of Investigative Journalists

    Talented and relentless journalists are testing our legal system by relieving the state of the burden of proof in celebrity trials.

  • France opens terror probe over Dakar rally blast in Saudi

    French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened a terror probe over a December 30 blast in Saudi Arabia targeting a car participating in the Dakar rally that badly wounded its French driver.

  • "Intelligence Matters" host Michael Morell on top global threats in 2022

    Morell offers his analysis of two top global threats: Russia's military aggression toward Ukraine and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

  • Poland's president tests positive for COVID-19, top aide says

    Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, a top aide tweeted on Wednesday, after several people around him were infected. "The President feels good, is not seriously ill and is under constant medical supervision," top aide Pawel Szrot said in a tweet. Poland has reported a lower number of new COVID-19 infections in recent days, but reporting is likely to have been influenced by a reduction in testing over the holidays.

  • Prison sentence for Wichita woman who drove to and from deadly cocaine deal in 2019

    Authorities say after the shooting at the Countryside Inn, Robyn Murphy drove herself and her passengers to another motel to get high.

  • Kazakh Leader Vows Harsh Response Amid Deadly Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed to take tough action to quell deadly protests that posed the biggest challenge to the country’s leadership in decades. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?The demonstra

  • U.S. Sees ‘Modest Progress’ in Nuclear Talks: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Latest developmentsThere has been some “modest progress” in nuclear talks, U.S. State Depa

  • Stormont collapse ‘inevitable’ unless Northern Ireland Protocol renegotiated, First Minister warns

    The collapse of Stormont is “inevitable” if the Northern Ireland Protocol is not renegotiated, the First Minister has warned.

  • Father arrested in connection with missing New Hampshire 7-year-old

    Police are still searching for the missing child.

  • Iran's president wants Trump tried for the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, says it will take revenge if there is no trial

    "Otherwise, I will tell all US leaders that without a doubt, the hand of revenge will emerge from the sleeve of the Muslim nation," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

  • Grandma of four working two jobs wins big on $10 lottery ticket in North Carolina

    “I’m just very blessed,” she said. “I really needed this.”

  • Australia, Japan to sign 'historic' defense, security pact

    Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China. Prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in a virtual summit to sign the agreement, which Morrison said “will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces."

  • US envoy to explore peace prospects in Ethiopia

    A US envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week to encourage talks to end more than a year of war in the wake of a rebel withdrawal, the State Department said Tuesday.

  • China voices opposition to Eritrea sanctions as FM visits

    China voiced its opposition to unilateral sanctions on Eritrea during a visit Wednesday by its foreign minister to the Horn of Africa nation.

  • Olaf Scholz accused of appeasing Vladimir Putin by ‘seeking to reset relations’ with Russia

    Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, faced allegations of “appeasement” and betraying his own coalition partners following reports he is seeking a meeting with Vladimir Putin to “reset” relations with the Kremlin.

  • NATO schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday. Alarmed by Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's border, the Western military alliance has been seeking a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for months but the forum seemed in jeopardy after an espionage dispute in October. The meeting of the council, a format used for dialogue since 2002, will take place in Brussels on Jan. 12 after U.S. and Russian officials hold security talks on Jan. 10 in Geneva.

  • German minister, on U.S. trip, urges dialogue with Russia

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is travelling to Washington to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, said she would reaffirm the importance of dialogue with Russia to prevent conflict over Ukraine. "With regard to Russia, the common message from Europeans and the U.S. government is clear: Russian actions come with a clear price tag, and the only way out of the crisis is through dialogue," Baerbock said in a statement. Alarmed by Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's border, U.S. and Russian officials are due to hold security talks on Jan. 10 in Geneva and NATO has scheduled a meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for Jan. 12.

  • U.S. hopes to build on Iran nuclear talk progress this week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and the United States hopes to build on that this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday amid efforts to revive a 2015 agreement. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities but Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, a year after he took office.

  • NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

    NATO announced Tuesday that the alliance will hold a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the 30 member nations this week to assess the situation in Ukraine and upcoming talks with Russia. The extraordinary meeting of the alliance members on Friday will kick off a week of intense diplomacy over the military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and initiatives to ease the tension between the Cold War foes. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Washington could impose new sanctions against Moscow if it takes further military action against Ukraine.

  • US, Germany say Russia poses urgent challenge to stability

    The United States and Germany said Wednesday that Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border poses an “immediate and urgent challenge” to European security and that any intervention will draw severe consequences. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a unified front on Russia after a meeting in Washington.