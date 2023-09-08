Turkish cave rescue underway: international teams prep to pull American from Morca sinkhole

International efforts to rescue an experienced caver are underway as teams deploy into the 3,000-foot deep cave to rescue a New York man.

Mark Dickey, 40, became trapped in a cave in Morca, Turkey, after falling ill during an expedition, the European Cave Rescue Association said. Dickey, a speleologist − a scientist who studies caves − is trapped at a depth of more than 3,280 feet in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains.

The Speleological Federation of Turkey said the Morca Sinkhole is the third deepest cave in Turkey, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The European Cave Rescue Association said in a Friday release several international teams have divided the cave into seven parts. Teams from Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Italy, Croatia and Bulgaria are assisting in the rescue.

"The doctors are working to further improve the patient’s health’s so that the difficult transport to the surface can begin soon without further complications," the association said.

A GoFundMe for rescuers has raised thousands as of Friday. The National Cave Rescue Commission, a volunteer group that provides training and development for rescuers, started the fundraiser to support the logistics of Dickey's rescue.

The New Jersey Initial Response Team (NJIRT) said in a Sept. 6 Facebook post that Dickey is chief of the organization that specializes in cave and mine rescues and is an instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission.

Rescuers race to pull ill American man from depths of Turkey's Morca cave

Earlier illness prevents Dickey from leaving cave

NJIRT said in its release Dickey fell ill on Aug. 31 while exploring the cave with three other people. He had gastrointestinal problems that progressed into bleeding and vomiting and couldn't leave the cave on his own.

The group said the cave is deep, wet and cold and only experienced cavers can reach Dickey, which could take eight hours. Doctors reached him on Sept. 5 and rendered aid, helping his condition to improve.

"There are narrow passages, just big enough to crawl through, in between the two that are being enlarged by demolition teams so that Mark can pass through when he is on a rescue litter," NJIRT wrote.

An operation is underway to rescue American speleologist Mark Dickey, who became ill while exploring Turkey's Morca cave complex.

International teams staggered throughout cave for rescue

The European Cave Rescue Association said in its Friday post a team from Turkey is positioned from zero to 590 feet. A team from Hungary in the cave from 590 to 1,181 feet, then a Polish team from 1,181 feet to 1,640 feet. Two teams from Italy are stationed from 1,640 feet to 2,345 feet.

Teams from Croatia and Bulgaria are then stationed from 2,345 feet to Dickey. A communication line from the top of the cave to Dickey is operational with an additional wireless connection expected to be added.

Contributing: Saman Shafiq

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Turkey cave rescue: Teams prepare to pull American from Morca sinkhole