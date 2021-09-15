Turkish cenbank forms platform to research benefit of digital currency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that it has formed the Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform to expand its research into the potential benefits of a digital currency.

The bank said it signed separate memorandums of understanding with Turkey's HAVELSAN, ASELSAN and TUBITAK-BILGEM for the platform, which will carry out the research, development and testing processes.

It said no final decision has been made about a digital Turkish lira currency and that the results of the first phase of the pilot study will be announced in 2022.

