Turkish Central Bank Shifts Monetary Focus to Core Inflation

Turkey’s central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu switched emphasis to the role of “core prices” in monetary policy after earlier guidance to keep the benchmark interest rate above inflation faltered.

“The extraordinary conditions especially due to the pandemic increase the importance of core inflation indicators,” said Kavcioglu in a speech in Ankara on Wednesday.

“Globally, when monetary policy stance is determined, core indicators excluding transitory factors emanating from areas outside monetary policy’s influence are taken as the basis,” he said. “Central banks and policy makers follow food price changes, core inflation developments and impact of accelerating inflation on inflation expectations.”

Headline inflation accelerated for a third month to an annual 19.25% in August, up from 18.95% in July. The core inflation index, on the other hand, showed prices excluding volatile items such as food and energy dropped to an annual 16.76% from 17.22% the previous month.

Kavcioglu has pledged to keep the benchmark above realized and expected inflation but has faced calls from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to deliver a rate cut as early as this month.

The lira dropped as much as 0.8% and was trading 0.7% lower at 8.4080 per dollar at 12:01 p.m. in Istanbul.

