Turkish central banks keeps rate at 14% despite inflation

FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey on May 16, 2022. Within a two-week span, Turkey's president has caused a stir by throwing a wrench in Sweden and Finland's historic bid to join the NATO alliance, lashed out at NATO-ally Greece and announced plans for a new incursion into Syria. The Turkish leader appears to be using Turkey's power to veto NATO's expansion as an opportunity to air a variety of grievances against the Western nations and to force them to take action against Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey views as terrorists. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged for a fifth month running on Thursday despite an annual inflation rate of nearly 70%.

The bank said it would keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, arguing inflation was driven by geopolitical developments and the “temporary effects of pricing formations." The bank set its expectation for disinflation to begin following measures for price stability and the resolution of an ongoing regional conflict, an apparent reference to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The decision was in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opposition to high borrowing costs in a bid to boost growth, investment and exports. The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation — a position that contradicts established economic thinking.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by five percentage points since September — down to 14% —despite high inflation rates before pausing them since January. The series of rate cuts last year triggered a currency crisis and rising prices which have been aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising energy price rises.

Yearly inflation hit 69.97% in April, deepening the squeeze on households that were already struggling to purchase basic goods.

The central bank’s decision comes as the Turkish lira resumed its decline. The lira has lost about 18% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year. The lira’s depreciation was slowed from a rapid fall in December when the government introduced unconventional measures instead of raising interest rates. The lira lost about 44% of its value against the dollar last year.

In an effort to soften the blow on households, the government has implemented tax cuts on basic goods.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s central bank cuts key rate for third time on stronger ruble

    The Bank of Russia Thursday lowered its key interest rate to 11% from 14%, following two rate cuts in April,

  • Russian central bank slashes rate to rein in ruble

    Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate Thursday following an emergency meeting, as authorities seek to rein in the ruble which has surged in value despite the conflict in Ukraine.

  • A feast for the eyes: The Japanese art of fake food

    Food models (shokuhin sampuru) were created when the use of menus wasn't commonplace in Japan. Today, tourists flock to stores so they can bring them back as souvenirs.

  • Spurs make £150m investment as Conte eyes transfer splash

    Tottenham's owners have invested £150 million ($188 million) into the club as they try to satisfy boss Antonio Conte's demands for significant upgrades to his squad.

  • Russia is 'using hunger and grain to wield power' -EU

    STORY: Russia is using food as a weapon in its war on Ukraine.That's according to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, who condemned Russia for targeting Ukraine's grain silos and blockading ships full of grain in the Black Sea, saying a food crisis is fast approaching. She spoke to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "It cannot be in Russia's interests that because of Russia people are dying of hunger in the world, and therefore I think that we should first of all look at the dialogue with Russia, whether there is not any agreement that this wheat gets out of Ukraine."Von der Leyen called for talks with Moscow on unlocking some 20 million tons of wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade. Three months after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade, Ukraine is top of the agenda at this year's World Economic Forum - a gathering of more than 2,000 business, NGO and political leaders."And on top of this, Russia is now hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail, holding back supplies to increase global prices of trading wheat in exchange for political support. This is using hunger and grain to wield power."U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week accused Russia of holding "hostage" food supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions of people around the world. Moscow rejects this allegation.David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, told Reuters the world is facing a global food shortage – and Russia’s actions are pushing the crisis to the brink."To keep the ports closed as the harvest season is now coming in and Ukraine in July and August, it means a declaration of war on global food security. If you can't get the food out of the fields, I mean, Ukraine grows enough. Food to feed 400 million people at a time."Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies."Now everyone is beginning to give it the attention that it needs because the consequences if you don't are going to be absolutely horrific, you know."

  • Nike not renewing franchise agreements in Russia - newspaper

    On Monday, Starbucks Corp said it was pulling out of Russia and McDonald's trademark "Golden Arches" were lowered near Moscow, following the sale of its burger chain to a licensee. Nike said on March 3 it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and has said that those still open are operated by independent partners. Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which operates 37 Nike-branded stores in Russia through its subsidiary Up And Run, said there had been a shortage of goods since Nike halted shipments.

  • Fertiliser maker Yara says world faces extreme food supply shock

    Norwegian fertiliser giant Yara says donors urgently need to close the U.N.'s $10 billion food programme funding gap to avoid a catastrophe as sanctions on Russian fertilisers and Ukraine's grain export problems have created an extreme global shock. "The world has realised that food can be a weapon and it is being currently used," Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara International, one of the world's largest suppliers of plant nutrients, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He said the direct impact of Russian sanctions has removed at least 15% of global fertiliser supply and the indirect impact was even more severe due to disruptions of supply chains and the impact of gas price rises.

  • EXPLAINER: What Turkey's Erdogan could gain in NATO debate

    Within a two-week span, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan caused a stir by throwing a wrench in Sweden and Finland’s historic request to join NATO, lashing out at fellow alliance member Greece and announcing plans for a new incursion into Syria. Erdogan appears to be using Turkey’s role as a mediator in the Ukraine war and its ability to veto new NATO members as an opportunity to air a variety of grievances and to force other nations to take action against groups the Turkish government views as terrorists, including Kurdish militants.

  • Texas school gunman warned of attack with online messages before rampage; Beto O'Rourke confronts Abbott: Live updates

    Beto O'Rourke was shouted down as he interrupted a news conference Gov. Greg Abbott was holding on the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Latest news.

  • 40 of the best Netflix shows to binge watch next

    Not sure what to watch next? Check out these recommendations for the best Netflix shows, including originals, for couples, kids, teens, to learn Spanish with, and of all time.

  • Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

    The country’s National Intelligence Centre, or CNI, has been under fire since April, after Canada-based digital rights group Citizen Lab alleged that the phones of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists had been hacked with controversial spyware. On Thursday Sánchez announced plans to overhaul the 2002 law that sets out judicial control of the intelligence agency.

  • ‘America is killing itself’: world reacts with horror and incomprehension to Texas shooting

    The international press responds scathingly to the tolerance for gun violence in the US: ‘nothing fundamentally changes’

  • Son found his father unconscious at hospital after fatal assault, robbery on NW side

    Jesus Mazariegos’s family didn’t know what happened to him the day he was robbed, beat and taken to the hospital where he died a few days later.

  • Russian invaders have deployed a convoy of obsolete T-62 tanks to Melitopol

    The Russian military brought a convoy of obsolete T-62 tanks to Melitopol, as well as 30 units of military equipment to the village of Kyrylivka, the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration reported via Telegram messenger on May 25.

  • New water restrictions approved in drought-stricken California

    California on Tuesday adopted an emergency water conservation regulation to “ensure more aggressive conservation by local water agencies across the state” almost a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) asked that people voluntarily cut their water usage. Under the new policy, commercial, industrial and institutional properties cannot water their turf except for areas used for…

  • The Fed must boost rates by a full percentage point at every meeting to bring down inflation and avoid a job-killing recession

    The Fed is still not doing nearly enough to shrink the money supply and reduce excess demand for labor, energy, metals, houses, and other goods and services.

  • Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

    Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has thus imposed his voice on subjects such as the Russian war in Ukraine, free speech with the eventful acquisition-in-progress of the social network Twitter for $44 billion, cancel culture and its corollary wokeism.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • Love Passive Income? Here’s What Investing $10,000 in This Dividend REIT Could Make You Each Month

    W.P. Carey can provide income investors with significant, market-crushing dividend income each quarter.