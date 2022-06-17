Turkish drone strike in north Iraq said to kill 4 militants

·1 min read

IRBIL, Baghdad (AP) — A Turkish drone targeted a vehicle traveling in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Friday, killing four Kurdish militants, Iraq’s Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said.

In a statement, it said the drone struck the jeep in the town of Kalar in the northern province of Sulaymaniyah. A fifth passenger was wounded and was being treated in hospital.

The militants were from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, and has led an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 which has killed tens of thousands of people.

Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives. In April, it launched its latest offensive, named Operation Claw Lock in parts of northern Iraq - part of a series of cross-border operations which it started in 2019 to combat the outlawed PKK who are based in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.

The Turkish defense ministry said in a tweet Friday that 6 PKK “terrorists” were neutralized in Iraq as part of an ongoing military campaign, but did not offer more details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scholz, Macron and Draghi likely asked Zelensky to resume negotiations with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi likely asked President Volodymyr Zelensky "behind closed doors" to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German newspaper Die Welt reported on June 16.

  • Ukraine moves closer to EU candidacy after endorsement from key group: Latest updates

    The executive arm of the EU recommended Friday that Ukraine be granted candidate status to one day join the 27-nation bloc. Latest updates.

  • Hong Kong to research retail CBDC cybersecurity with Israel, BIS

    The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced a joint research project with the Bank of Israel (BOI) and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) Hong Kong Centre to study cybersecurity issues in retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). See related article: Hong Kong now exploring retail CBDC in upcoming Project Aurum Fast facts […]

  • Jerry Jones confirms NFL again penalizing Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy for practice violations

    For the second straight offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been penalized for a violation of the NFL's policy on OTA practice contact.

  • Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

    Turkish officials say the Turkish and Greek defense ministers have met on the sidelines of a NATO meeting amid renewed tensions between the neighbors and allies

  • Why Macron, Scholz and Draghi came to Kyiv

    The leaders of the big three EU states came to Ukraine to find out how much longer it will be able to fight Russia and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Says Pence Rejected Trump Pressure

    Mississippi Representative&nbsp;Bennie Thompson says former Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly rejected pressure from President Donald Trump to block congressional certification of&nbsp;Joe Biden's presidential election win. Thompson, a Democrat, says of Pence, "He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong."

  • Offensive turns Syrian villages to ghost towns

    STORY: The villages of Umm al-Keif, and nearby Tal Tamer, close to the northern Syrian frontline, have become ghost towns, under threat of a new Turkish military offensive.They are frequently bombarded, and dozens of families have fled. Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebel groups arrived on the outskirts as far back as 2019, but they have recently upped their assaults to drive out Kurdish fighters from the area, causing major damage.Those who've stayed live in constant fear of an attack.Ahmad Hassoun lives in Umm al-Keif.“This was the nicest village. We had the best life. Now everyone left because of the bombardment. Only a few households remain here. They targeted our homes - we have women and children and we don't know where to go. Sometimes I say I don't want to leave my home, I want to die in my home. Where can I go?”Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month announced a new military operation in Syria to extend a 20-mile deep "safe zone" along the border.He aims to oust fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the area.The SDF have said they are coordinating with Syrian government troops to repel any offensive.The new threats have highlighted the complex web of ties in northern Syria. Turkey considers Syrian Kurdish forces to be terrorists, but those forces are backed by Washington and have also coordinated with Syria's government and its ally Russia.Pro-government local media reported that Syrian troops, tanks and heavy weaponry deployed over the weekend in response to Turkish moves.

  • UN envoy's farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women

    The U.N. representative in Afghanistan lamented in her farewell statement Thursday the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home. Deborah Lyons, who is leaving her post as the U.N. chief's special representative, said that the Afghanistan today is a very different country from the one she encountered two years ago. “I could not have imagined, when I accepted this job, the Afghanistan that I am now leaving," she said.

  • Everything You Need to Know About The Page of Swords Tarot Card You Just Pulled

    Learn about the meaning of the Page of Swords tarot card, including upright and reversed interpretations as well as keywords.

  • Exclusive - Pioneering Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace medal for Ukraine

    Muratov is the bear-like co-founder and long-time editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the Kremlin that was itself established in 1993 with money from former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's Nobel Peace Prize. For years it defied tightening restrictions on dissenting media, but in March it finally suspended its online and print activities after it became a crime - punishable by 15 years in jail - to report anything on the conflict that veered from the government line.

  • Biden says Americans are 'really, really down' over pandemic, gas prices but economy is resilient

    Biden said in an Associated Press interview that a recession is not inevitable and there's "zero evidence" his policies drove inflation higher.

  • UN: Haiti police need immediate help amid surge in violence

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A U.N. special envoy warned Thursday that Haiti’s police force needs immediate help to fight crime and violence, noting that gangs have grown so powerful they recently seized control of a local courthouse. Helen La Lime, the top U.N. official in Haiti, said insecurity is rapidly deteriorating in the country of more than 11 million people, with an average of almost seven kidnappings reported a day.

  • Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji

    A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag. The U.S. last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the $325 million vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii. The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

  • Herschel Walker, After Disparaging Absent Dads, Now Says He Has 4 Kids

    The Republican Senate nominee has called fatherless homes a “major, major problem.”

  • Senate OKs enhanced benefits for vets exposed to burn pits

    The Senate on Thursday approved a sweeping expansion of health care and disability benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits. Passage of the bill by a vote of 84-14 sets a course that could help millions who served after Sept. 11, 2001, and caps years of advocacy work by veterans groups and others who liken burn pits to the Agent Orange herbicide that Vietnam era veterans were exposed to in Southeast Asia. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after Senate passage that the House would “move swiftly” to take up the legislation and send it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

  • Costa Rica chaos a warning that ransomware threat remains

    A country’s president declaring war against foreign hackers saying they want to overthrow the government. For two months now, Costa Rica has been reeling from unprecedented ransomware attacks disrupting everyday life in the Central American nation. Last year, cybercriminals launched ransomware attacks in the U.S. that forced the shutdown of an oil pipeline that supplies the East Coast, halted production of the world’s largest meat-processing company and compromised a major software company that has thousands of customers around the world.

  • Girlfriend Of Capitol Officer Who Died Sends Icy Message To Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

    "They knew how dangerous [Trump] was. And nobody did anything to stop him,” Brian Sicknick's girlfriend said on CNN.

  • Critics In Stitches After GOP Lawmaker Deletes Mortifying Take On Jan. 6 Hearings

    Rep. Greg Steube of Florida apparently wasn't aware CNN was using a screen in a studio and not actually filming from inside the Capitol.

  • Gavin Newsom Announces, “I Just Joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Shares First Post

    California Governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of conservative activists, has decided to jump into the lion’s den, joining the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social yesterday. Newsom made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon writing, “I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.” His first Truth […]