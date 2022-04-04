Turkish Inflation Climbs to New 20-Year High on Energy, Lira

Baris Balci
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation soared to a fresh two-decade high in March, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices rose an annual 61.1% last month, slightly below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and up from 54.4% in February. Annual producer inflation was in triple digits for a second month and the core index of prices, which excludes food and energy items, increased more than forecast to over 48% from a year earlier.

A three-month policy pause by the central bank means Turkey’s interest rates are the world’s lowest when adjusted for prices as the cost of everything from food to energy surges.

Turkey’s ultra-loose monetary policy is out of sync with the rising hawkishness of many of the world’s central banks at a time its economy is bracing for commodity shocks unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With Turkey’s real rates at minus 47%, the lira has already come under pressure, staging the second worst performance after Russian ruble in emerging markets against the dollar in March.

The central bank’s present policies “became more questionable” in the current environment, with upside risks “still on the table” considering the pace of cost inflation, said Onur Ilgen, the head of the treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul.

“Given the dramatic change in the macro outlook and financial conditions, we think the long term sustainability of this policy framework will be less likely with inflation running above 60% and likely to remain high above 50% at least until last quarter,” he said.

Rate hikes aren’t on the agenda because of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s goal of using a cheaper lira to turn Turkey into a manufacturing power. Declines in the currency, which has lost over 9% so far this year, are meanwhile feeding into inflation by making imports more expensive.

The lira was trading 0.1% weaker at 14.7074 per dollar as of 10:49 a.m. in Istanbul. It’s down 9.5% so far this year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The inflation data highlight the precarious state of the lira this year. An escalation of the war in Ukraine would hit the currency through rising import costs, while an end to the conflict could bring pressure from higher global interest rates. The inability of the central bank to raise interest rates magnifies the risks.”

-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full react, click here.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu has said that support for the local currency would be a key objective this year but has shown little sign this would involve a tighter monetary policy stance. The central bank is hoping to curb price growth by taking measures to encourage de-dollarization. Its next rate meeting is scheduled for April 14.

Below are the highlights of the March inflation report published by Turkstat on Monday:

  • Producer prices rose 9.2% in the month, bringing annual inflation to 115%. Elevated levels of factory-gate inflation are continuing to put upward pressure on consumer prices

  • Energy inflation climbed to 102.9% from 83% in February, driven by a surge in the cost of refined products and natural gas, despite tax cuts

  • Food prices, which make up roughly a quarter of the consumer basket, rose an annual 70.3%, up from 64.5%

With the central bank on the sidelines, Erdogan’s government is trying to contain prices by means of a new round of value-added tax cuts on some staple products, which will go into effect by April. But the changes represent a one-off measure that’s unlikely to move the needle for prices.

“We believe that inflationary pressures should be addressed via monetary policy rather than minor fiscal adjustments,” said Deutsche Bank AG economist Fatih Akcelik before the data release.

(Updates with analyst comments starting in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Square Peg to raise $550 million, bullish on Southeast Asian startups

    Australian venture capital firm Square Peg is raising $550 million to expand its commitment to back startups in its key markets of Australia and Israel, with a growing focus on Southeast Asia's booming tech markets. "We do want to continue to double down in Southeast Asia in particular," Tushar Roy, a Singapore-based partner at Square Peg, told Reuters in an interview. Founded in 2012, the venture capital firm is one of Australia's largest, with more than $1 billion in assets under management across multiple funds.

  • Two Chinese mRNA Covid Vaccines Move Toward Clinical Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A Chinese company said it’s received approval to start clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, while local media reported that another domestic com

  • The Top-Performing Stock-Fund Managers Over a Turbulent Year

    The No. 1 manager in the past 12 months beat the runner-up by nearly 8 percentage points. Here’s how.

  • ExxonMobil suspends Russian Far East LNG project - Interfax

    ExxonMobil said last month it would exit its Russian oil and gas operations, which it had valued at more than $4 billion, and halt new investment due to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. The decision would see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and put the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar LNG facility there in doubt.

  • Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may faces conflict of interest probe

    The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest. According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?

  • Russian rouble eases, stocks up on talk of new sanctions

    The market was eyeing developments around what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, as well as risks of new western sanctions against Moscow on top of unprecedented penalties already imposed. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed. To the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to trade at 92.83, away from an all-time high of nearly 132.42 it reached in Moscow trade on March 10.

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Ukraine Update: EU Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it will hold Russian authorities responsible for alleged atrocities committed in northern Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Kremlin forces. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Fre

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Fed meeting minutes, Conagra earnings: What to know in markets this week

    After last week's solid March jobs report, investors this week are set to turn their attention to more commentary from the Federal Reserve, along with several quarterly corporate earnings reports.

  • Russian Troops Dead After Getting ‘Treated’ to Poisoned Meals, Ukraine Officials Say

    Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / FacebookIn a show of hospitality, Ukrainian citizens in the besieged region of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops to local delicacies—laced with poison. At least two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died immediately after eating stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a town about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in a

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin went 'insane' after Ukrainians did not welcome his invasion and 'meet him with flowers' like he anticipated

    "It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."

  • Video appears to show a Russian attack helicopter being split in half by a British hi-tech missile fired by Ukrainian fighters

    The UK sent a team of Starstreak missile operators to a secret location in a neighboring country to train Ukrainian forces, per The Times of London.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.