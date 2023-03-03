Turkish Inflation Falls to Slowest in a Year But Risks Build

Beril Akman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkish inflation decelerated to its slowest level in a year, though state spending following deadly earthquakes and looser monetary policy could increasingly pose a risk to prices.

Inflation has been slowing in Turkey for the last four months after soaring past 85%, the highest level since 1998. The steep decline is in large part a result of statistical effects because a 2021 currency crisis that prompted prices to spiral created a high base for comparison.

Consumer prices rose an annual 55.2% last month, compared with 57.7% in January, according to data released on Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 55.7%.

But prices are now cooling off at a much slower pace, with the fallout from the disaster further unsettling the outlook while monetary policy remains extremely loose.

The government also plans a stimulus program to offset the economic damage from the Feb. 6 quakes, which may have killed as many as 50,000 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. About 100 billion liras ($5.3 billion) have been allocated for relief efforts alongside cash handouts to families.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect the annual headline rate to fall still through to May. But without the damping effect coming from higher energy prices in the base periods, a consequence of the war in Ukraine, core inflation may prove to be stickier. Together with inflationary pressures coming from the earthquake disasters and the expansionary fiscal response to it, the annual inflation due to base effects may be fading faster than expected.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

In defiance of orthodox economic policy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was already prioritizing monetary stimulus before the quakes to shore up voter support ahead of elections in May.

The minimum wage was raised by over 50% at the start of the year, and this week parliament approved a bill granting over 2 million people early retirement, a decision that may come at a cost of $13.2 billion.

“Underlying price pressures in Turkey remain worrying and have likely worsened due to the earthquake,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Kevin Daly said in a report before the data release. “And although we expect exceptionally high base effects to drive inflation lower going forward, we believe the pace of this decline will be slower than expected before.”

The focus in the wake of the disaster is even more on keeping cheap money flowing into the economy.

The central bank lowered its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.5% last month, in part a response to the natural catastrophe. Erdogan promised swift construction in the affected area, which accounts for about 10% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Turkey Hints at Rate Pause After Surprise Cut Follows Quakes

The devastation has also complicated the calculation of economic figures.

The state statistics office said on Friday that “field prices” couldn’t be collected last month in provinces impacted by the earthquakes. Instead, they were compiled with “workplace barcode scanner data” and “price data compiled from the internet via web scraping techniques,” it said.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

(Updates with chart, economist comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine to meet with IMF next week, with $15 billion at stake, says finance minister

    A Ukrainian delegation will meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week in Warsaw, Poland to discuss the parameters of a new program, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on March 2, adding that the talks will take place from March 8-15.

  • A-50 aircraft damaged after explosion in Machulishchi flies off to Russia for repairs — Belarusian Hajun

    A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft, which was damaged after an explosion at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus, has taken off for Russia, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on Telegram on March 2.

  • 14 things you probably didn't know about 'The Sound of Music'

    The classic movie musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer premiered 58 years ago, but even superfans might not know all these secrets.

  • Opposing team carries injured runner around bases for Grand Slam

    Kaitlyn Moses of Grand View University in Iowa got assistance from players at Southeastern University.

  • Moldova and Romania vow to boost ties amid war in Ukraine

    Moldova and Romania pledged on Wednesday to boost economic ties following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and Bucharest reiterated support for Chisinau's bid to join the European Union. On his first trip abroad since taking office last month, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean held talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Cuica. Moldova has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which borders both Moldova and Romania, and tensions with Russia have risen over the war in Ukraine and the tiny former Soviet republic's EU accession bid.

  • Baseless claim Turkey ambassadors 'evacuated' before earthquake fuels conspiracy theories

    Western embassies in Turkey have rubbished claims that they removed their ambassadors from the country shortly before a devastating earthquake on February 6, an accusation shared in social media posts spewing baseless conspiracy theories that the disaster was planned. Media reports and social media activities placed the ambassadors in the country around the time of the quake."Planned demolition anybody," reads a Facebook post shared on February 16.The post shows a tweet by US conspiracy theorist

  • Sec. of State Antony Blinken to Russia's foreign minister: 'End this war of aggression'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine, calling for Russian officials to "engage in meaningful diplomacy."

  • Walgreens Nixes Abortion Pills in Most Red States After Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. won’t sell abortion pills in 20 states after warnings by Republican attorneys general of legal action, a decision that limits the medication’s availability in many places where access to the procedure is already restricted. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds o

  • Blinken: Evidence points against Putin being open to peace talks

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that current evidence does not provide any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks, as China and Belarus call for a cease-fire and negotiations over the war in Ukraine. “If Russia, President Putin, were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to…

  • How this woman used social media to lose 65 pounds

    When Alana Nappi’s weight hit 190 pounds in 2017, she knew it was time to make some changes. She used the advice of social meadia health influencers to lose 65 pounds.

  • Breaking with EU, Hungary's leader backs China's peace proposal for Ukraine war

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has broken with the European Union to throw his support behind China's position paper for peace in the Ukraine war. In a speech to the Hungarian national parliament on Monday, Orban warned that "the whole of Europe is slipping into the war, step by step". "We need a ceasefire and the start of peace talks; Hungary calls for peace in all international forums; I see that most states support peace and Hungary cannot isolate itself from most of the world. Do you

  • Taiwan wary of China charm offensive ahead of presidential vote - agency

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government believes China is set to renew a charm offensive targeting "opinion leaders" to win hearts and minds as the island gears up for a presidential election in less than a year, a security agency said in an internal report. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own, has long taken a carrot and stick approach to the island, threatening it with the prospect of military action while reaching out to those it believes are amenable to Beijing's point of view. As Taipei and Beijing gradually resume travel links halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan security officials expect China to relaunch an influence campaign that in the past included all-expenses-paid trips to China for Taiwan politicians.

  • Supreme Court seems to favor Jersey in dispute with New York

    The Supreme Court seemed ready Wednesday to allow New Jersey to withdraw from a commission the state created decades ago with New York to combat the mob's influence at their joint port. During arguments at the high court both liberal and conservative justices suggested that the Garden State doesn't need New York's consent to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. The commission was created in 1953 when organized crime had infiltrated the port and was demanding payments from workers and shippers through extortion and violence.

  • Middle East Producers Cannot Afford To Significantly Hike Oil Prices

    Several Middle East producers hiked their OSPs for March delivery, and as producers remain cautious, so does OPEC

  • How the EU-China relationship became a casualty of Russia's war in Ukraine

    When European and Chinese officials talk these days, the meetings tend to follow a certain pattern. The Europeans raise Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They ask China to use its influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to help bring the war to an end, emphasising Beijing's special responsibilities as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and urge it not to send military support. Xi Jinping close ties with Vladimir Putin have heightened European concerns. Photo: Sputnik

  • Blinken on Ukraine, Lavrov meeting

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "war of aggression on Ukraine" following a U.N. General Assembly vote calling for peace accords. (March 2)

  • How the Federal Reserve is the shadow branch of the government

    Galen Druke speaks with New York Times reporter Jeanna Smialek about her new book, “Limitless: The Federal Reserve Takes On A New Age Of Crisis.”

  • Volvo’s electric EX90 SUV is filled with sensors

    Volvo is doing the most Volvo thing Volvo can do: adding even more features to its upcoming vehicles in the name of safety. The automaker gave us an opportunity to check out its upcoming EX90 electric SUV and while we were unable to take it for a spin, we did get the lowdown on what to expect from the seven-seater when it hits the road in early 2024.

  • California nanny gets 25 to life for shaking couple's 'miracle baby' to death

    Victoria Fox, a 40-year-old California nanny, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for shaking and squeezing a 4-week-old baby to death in 2021.

  • Billionaire Del Pino’s Dutch Move Draws Spanish Premier’s Anger

    (Bloomberg) -- Rafael del Pino, the billionaire chairman of builder Ferrovial SA, became the latest businessman publicly criticized by Spanish Premier Pedro Sánchez after announcing plans to move his company’s headquarters to the Netherlands.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Invest