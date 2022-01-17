Turkish leader Erdogan visits Albania to boost ties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LLAZAR SEMINI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania and Turkey on Monday pledged to further boost their ties and increase their economic and cultural relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake.

Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana, where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).

An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed more than a billion euros to rebuild homes, businesses and public buildings destroyed in the quake. Turkey was a major donor.

Last year Turkey also built a new hospital to help Albania cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey and Albania signed seven agreements in various fields, including media, law enforcement, culture and emergency management.

Turkey is one of Albania’s largest investors and trading partners, contributing to infrastructure investment and development.

Erdogan said ties with Albania were "at the level of strategic partnership,” adding both countries aim to reach a $1 billion annual exchange from $853 million (747 million euros) a year ago.

Erdogan also repeated his request to Albania to take “concrete, decisive steps” toward removing the presence of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO, which he called a terrorist organization.

Turkey says that FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded. Gulen has denied any involvement.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

A system of schools in Albania, from pre-school up to university level, was run by Gulen before ownership was passed to other people.

“It wounds our nation that had its children martyred that FETO can still find areas of activity in friend and sibling Albania,” Erdogan said.

The Albanian prime minister considered Turkey’s role in the Western Balkan region as “indispensable, inalienable and no doubt a constructive role for peace.”

Both Albania and Turkey have applied for membership in the European Union but that seems far away.

“Without Turkey the EU would not be in the situation it is now, but worse,” Rama said. “Turkey is an inevitable valve for EU’s security,” said Rama.

——-

Zeynep Bilginsoy contributed to this report from Istanbul.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Says Oil Sales Have Had a ‘Staggering’ Rise Over Past Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of Iranian crude oil, gas condensates and petrochemical products have risen dramatically in the past 10 months, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityAd

  • St. Vincent, Tokimonsta Remix David Bowie for Peloton

    The tracks will be available exclusively for Peloton users

  • This 1 Chart Illustrates Why Boeing Is Going to Be Fine

    The past three years have been miserable ones for shareholders of Boeing (NYSE: BA). Before Boeing was able to address the design flaw -- a computer problem rather than a structural one -- the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, crimping demand for air travel, and subsequently crimping demand for passenger jets. In several months during 2020, Boeing sold no new planes and delivered only a relative handful.

  • Faltering Beirut port blast probe faces risk of new obstruction

    An investigation into the devastating 2020 explosion at Beirut port, which has struggled to make progress amid resistance from top politicians, may face a further obstruction to its work that could leave the probe in limbo by preventing any indictments. Judge Tarek Bitar's investigation into the massive blast, which killed more than 215 people and deepened Lebanon's economic crisis, has been suspended repeatedly by lawsuits brought by senior politicians who he has sought to question. Hezbollah, a powerful group with an armed militia, has led the campaign to remove Bitar, accusing him of bias after he pursued some of its political allies.

  • Marry Me: After Love (UK Spot)

    Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me arrives this Valentine’s Day weekend with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social m

  • Family of Palestinian American who died after detention calls for international investigation

    The family of Omar Assad, a Palestinian American man who died last week after being detained by Israeli soldiers, has demanded an international investigation into his death. "We want justice," 48-year-old Hala Hamad, who is Assad's daughter, said, according to The Washington Post. "We want a thorough investigation from the U.S. government and the U.N. because [Israel] can't investigate their own crimes."Assad was a Milwaukee grocery store owner...

  • Why India protects producers of the psychoactive betel nut

    Besides taxing areca nut farmers less and curbing imports, the government also does little to raise awareness and fight addiction.

  • Who is Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's boyfriend, Jonathan Davino?

    They've apparently been dating for over three years

  • Sullivan warns of "severe economic consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine

    The Biden administration has been pursuing a diplomatic response to Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's eastern border.

  • Jacob Elordi Has Been Living The Dream Filming Passionate Love Scenes With Sydney Sweeney On "Euphoria," And He Knows It

    "I needed to have something different in my eyes in the way that I looked at her."View Entire Post ›

  • Young woman's sharp eye — and persistence — saved a stranger's life

    During a NHL game, a 22-year-old, soon-to-be-med-school student noticed a suspicious mole on an equipment manager's neck — and stopped at nothing to let him know about it. Her determination saved his life.

  • Jewish leaders react to FBI statement on Texas synagogue hostage-taker: 'The FBI got it wrong'

    One Jewish leader believes that the FBI is wrong after an official said the Texas synagogue hostage-taker's demands were “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”

  • Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel. Israel's Sheba Medical Center has given second booster shots in a trial among its staff and is studying the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week, said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

  • How the New Atheists Hijacked Secularism After 9/11

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Piotr Młodożeniec/WikiCommons/Public DomainIn the English-speaking world today, it is very common for the words “atheism” and “secularism” to be used interchangeably. This is unfortunate because far from being synonyms, the two terms have very different intellectual lineages and refer to very different things. The confusion, as we shall see, has been debilitating for those who yearn for secular governance (among whom are atheists and belie

  • China biggest property developer swoops in with mini buyback as bonds slump

    SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) -China's biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden, scooped up $10 million of its own bonds on Monday as the country's ongoing property crisis sent then sprawling again. Last week was the worst on record for Country Garden's bonds and fresh falls of up to 17 points on Monday left most of its international market debt at 25-35% below its face value. A spokesperson at Country Garden responded to the reports saying the company had no plan to sell a convertible bond at present.

  • Astronaut Scott Kelly Reveals Real Story Behind Video of Him in Gorilla Suit Aboard Space Station

    The clip, first posted in February 2016, shows Scott Kelly chasing an astronaut who hilariously tries to get away

  • How Nigeria succeeded in clipping Twitter's wings

    Some fear that Twitter agreeing to new rules in Nigeria may encourage others to restrict social media.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • New Black Panther Leader Malik Zulu Shabazz Calls ‘Fresh & Fit’ Podcast Hosts ‘Sambos’ For Rude Comments On Black Women

    The backlash came in response to a previous segment where the two shock jocks were seen calling Black women "a bunch of Shaniquas" and "Laquishas."

  • Apple may have dropped built-in noise cancellation on the iPhone 13

    Apple's "Noise Cancellation" accessibility feature has been a staple on past iPhones, but may have been permanently removed from the iPhone 13.