Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government

Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was on track for its strongest week on record on Friday, having spiked more than 50% with the support of billions of dollars of state-backed market interventions and a promise that the government would cover FX losses on certain deposits.

Turks did not sell dollars on Monday and Tuesday, according to official data that suggested they had played little role in the sharpest market gains. The state interventions, meanwhile, cost the central bank more than $8 billion this week, according to traders' calculations.

After four red-hot days, the lira cooled 3% to 11.8 versus the dollar at 1351 GMT.

The currency had plunged on Monday to an all-time low of 18.4 per dollar, after a months-long slide due to unorthodox interest rate cuts and fears of an inflationary spiral.

But late on Monday President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a scheme in which the Treasury and central bank would reimburse losses on converted lira deposits against foreign currencies, sparking the biggest intraday rally ever.

The anti-dollarisation plan prompted Turks to convert some $900 million worth of hard currencies into lira, according to Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati.

But data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed that, after heavy accumulation of dollars last week, Turkish individual depositors held $163.7 billion of hard currencies on Tuesday - virtually unchanged from Monday and Friday, when the total was $163.8 billion.

The lira instead got a big boost from what traders and economists called backdoor dollar sales by state banks, supported by the central bank.

In the first three days of the week alone, the central bank's net foreign reserves dropped by $8.5 billion, according to the calculations of three bankers who spoke to Reuters. The drop totalled nearly $18 billion in December, they said.

"We suspect positioning and stealth intervention will continue to dominate the price action," said Win Thin at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Even if the lira stabilizes, there are still strong inflationary impulses in the economy that will continue to erode the value of any local currency holdings."

After Reuters reported progress in talks over possible currency swap lines with Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, governor Sahap Kavcioglu said Turkey's central bank could sign two currency swap deals within two weeks.

'USING ALL INSTRUMENTS'

Citing four sources familiar with the operations, including a senior Turkish official, Reuters reported on Thursday that state banks heavily sold dollars earlier this week on the heels of Erdogan's announcement.

The state banks have not commented on the issue.

The central bank, which was not immediately available for comment, had announced dollar-selling market interventions earlier this month but not this week.

Nebati, discussing interventions on broadcaster NTV on Thursday, said Turkey is "using all the instruments at its disposal in a positive way".

As of Dec. 17, the central bank's net foreign reserves tumbled to $12.2 billion from $21.2 billion a week earlier, to levels last hit in May in a reflection of the interventions.

Hakan Kara, former chief economist at Turkey's central bank, said on Twitter the bank's FX sales amount to $17-20 billion this month, including $3 billion on Wednesday alone, though he said it was unclear specifically how they were used.

"State banks provided significant support to the forex balance but it's not only state banks that are selling dollars," said a bank trader who requested anonymity.

In 2019-2020, the central bank backed, via swaps, the sale of some $128 billion via state banks to stabilise the lira, depleting Turkey's foreign reserves and drawing sharp criticism from the political opposition.

Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has slashed its policy rates by 500 basis points to 14% since September despite a jump above 21% in inflation. Price rises are set to blow through 30% next year in part due to the lira depreciation.

Reflecting these concerns, Turkish Airlines will raise employee pay by the rate of inflation plus 65% for 2022, according to an agreement with its labour union.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jane Merriman and Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey's state banks boosted lira rally after Erdogan rescue plan -four sources

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's state banks aggressively sold dollars this week, boosting a rally in the lira after President Tayyip Erdogan announced a deposit-protection scheme meant to stem a currency crisis, according to four sources familiar with the moves. The selling coincided with a drop in the central bank's foreign reserves, according to official data and a trader who told Reuters they declined by nearly $6 billion on Monday and Tuesday alone. The three big state banks - Ziraat Bank, Vakif Bank and Halk Bank - did not immediately comment on possible interventions.

  • Turkey’s Missing Billions Signal Unannounced Lira Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish net foreign assets fell by nearly $6 billion early this week as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans to bolster the lira, suggesting Turkey made unannounced interventions in foreign-exchange markets. Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudyLarry Summers Predicts the Future, and It Doesn’t Look Good

  • Flagler Beach Police clerk helps solve case, leading to arrest of pair in crime spree

    Rickley J. Senning, who is accused of burglarizing a house and stealing a car in Flagler Beach, once served prison time for kidnapping a judge.

  • Blended families existed in the Neolithic age, say Harvard scientists

    Blended families existed in the Neolithic Age, scientists from Harvard University have revealed, after mapping the “world’s oldest family tree” from a burial site in the Cotswolds.

  • This Dividend King Could Be a Surprise Growth Stock in 2022

    Dividend Kings are generally considered some of the safest stocks due to their longevity and dividend growth track record. To qualify as a Dividend King, publicly traded companies must be members of the S&P 500 and have increased their dividend annually for at least 50 consecutive years. Today we will study one of these dividend-increasing growth stocks and examine why it could offer incredible growth in 2022.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 1st of February. This means the annual payment is 8.4% of...

  • 4 Surefire Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2026

    Thus, even with the broader market near an all-time high, surefire winning stocks with exceptional upside potential can still be found. For example, the recent initial public offering of Rivian briefly pushed its market cap to north of $100 billion without any trailing-12-month revenue. Nio's success will primarily be dependent on its production expansion and innovation.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 39-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats are a royal court of S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend payouts each year for at least 25 years. The list is reviewed and updated each year by S&P Dow Jones Indices, and investors seeking passive income from reliable companies with strong records of growth and returns can do worse than focusing on these dividend stocks as avenues for increasing wealth. There are 65 companies on the Dividend Aristocrats list, and three of them are real estate stocks.

  • Putin Loses His Cool When Confronted Over Ukraine, Claims It Belongs to Lenin Anyway

    ReutersVladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade its neighbor, Putin exploded: “You are demanding guarantees from us? It’s you who should give us guarantees. Immediately. Right now. And not talk it over for decades.”His co

  • Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding

    Jared Kushner's global investment firm, Affinity Partners, has raised more than $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, a person familiar with the fund-raising effort told Reuters on Thursday. Kushner, a former top aide to former President Donald Trump who is married to his daughter, Ivanka, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners last summer after deciding to step away from politics, and began raising money in the fall. Kushner plans to invest in American and Israeli companies that are looking for international expansion opportunities in India, Africa, the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

  • More surprise tax refunds will go out by New Year's, the IRS says — can you expect one?

    In the last batch, taxpayers got close to $1,200 back, on average.

  • Ray Dalio says your cash savings are not safe and will be ‘taxed by inflation’ — build a hedge with 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    Cathie Wood, the famed growth investor who accumulates disruptive tech stocks for ARK Invest's exchange-traded funds (ETFs), generated big returns for her investors during the pandemic last year. Wood's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), rallied nearly 150% in 2020 as investors flocked toward high-growth tech stocks, which stayed resilient during the pandemic.

  • Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies Portfolio: 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 15% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 15% yield from Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies Portfolio: 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 15% Yield. The American billionaire hedge fund manager and renowned quant genius, Jim […]

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to eMarketer, consumers will spend $4.9 trillion shopping online this year, and that figure is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 10.7% to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have become key players in the e-commerce industry. MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America.

  • MAGA Diehards Melt Down Over Trump’s Pro-Vax Push

    Anger and confusion reign as Trump endorses vaccines many followers believe are poison

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    The market’s giants grab all the headlines, with their huge market caps and 4-figure share prices, making it easy to overlook that there are plenty of other opportunities in the stock market for investors willing to take a deeper look into the background. So let’s come up with a profile for lesser-known stocks with high potential. To start with, we should look for stocks with a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus – these are the equities that have broad agreement from Wall Street on the qualit

  • Jim Jordan says he has 'real concerns' with Jan. 6 panel after sit-down request

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Wednesday that he has "real concerns" about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which requested to sit down with him in a letter earlier in the day. Jordan was asked about the letter in an interview with "Fox News Primetime" guest host Brian Kilmeade. "It looks like the Jan. 6 committee, who didn't want you on them, on the Jan. 6 committee, might want you in front of them to...

  • 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold This Year

    Dividend stocks typically do well for the long term but you must keep these criteria in mind when choosing them.