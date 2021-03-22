Turkish lira falls 14% after bank governor sacked

Turkey&#39;s currency tumbled as much as 14%.
Turkey's currency has tumbled as much as 14% after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country's central bank governor over the weekend.

Naci Agbal had been credited as a key force in pulling the lira back from historic lows.

Mr Erdogan replaced him in a surprise move on Saturday, the third central bank governor exit in under two years.

Mr Agbal, appointed in November, had been raising interest rates to fight an inflation rate running above 15%.

The removal has shocked both local and foreign investors who had praised Turkey's central bank's recent monetary policy.

The lira was at one point the best performing emerging-market currency of 2021, having recovered almost a fifth from a low against the US dollar.

Last week, the Turkish currency rose strongly after Mr Agbal increased interest rates by 2 percentage points, double what economists expected.

Investors have been calling for tighter monetary policy in Turkey to tame its high inflation rate, as prices rise rapidly in the country.

There are now concerns that Mr Erdogan's decision to install Sahap Kavcioglu in the role could erode the gains made during Mr Agbal's short tenure.

Mr Kavcioglu is a little-known professor of banking and a former lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development party. He is known to oppose high interest rates as a way of fighting inflation.

Turkey's interest rate stands at 19% which has attracted foreign investors to park their cash in the currency.

In a statement on Sunday, the central bank said it "will continue to use the monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation".

  • Asia stocks mostly steady, weather Turkish lira squall

    Asian markets were holding their nerve on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira tested risk appetite, with stocks and bonds showing only a limited bid for safe-havens. The dollar was trading 12% higher on the lira at 8.100, but that was off an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would intervene to stem the rout. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira plunged as much as 15% following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central-bank chief.It was quoted at 8.1012 at 10:53 a.m. Sydney time after earlier weakening to 8.4707 per dollar. That erased more than four months of gains since the now ex-governor Naci Agbal was appointed in November and putting the lira within a few percentage points of a record low reached earlier that month.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, is a blow to investor confidence and raises concern the country will once again embark on a path of rock-bottom rates. The initial backlash exceeded some analysts’ estimates, and marks a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm toward Turkish markets. That now seemingly sated appetite had helped make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, with money managers cheering Agbal’s move to raise interest rates and efforts to bring inflation under control.“Bulls’ optimism was based on CBRT being allowed to keep rates high for some time, and after last Thursday that looked very promising,” said Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd., who previously saw the lira appreciating beyond 6.90 per dollar. “That’s ruined now; it will be hard to find lira bulls,” he said, adding that the currency could now head back to levels when Agbal was appointed.New PledgeAgbal’s replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.A rush to sell the currency in thin liquidity as trading got underway in Asia overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to an FX trader familiar with the transactions, who asked not to be identified because the person isn’t authorized to speak publicly.“I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, adding that he’s not yet sure where the line will be drawn. “The new governor will be dependent on utilizing the reserve bounty that the former governor left him to smooth his entry into the job.”Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyAny weakness in the lira could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.“The shock firing of central bank chief Agbal over the weekend may deal a fatal blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” Win Thin, head of global currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. “At this point, it doesn’t matter who Agbal’s replacement is or what they say, as it’s clear that Erdogan is running the show. USD/TRY is likely to test the all-time high near 8.58.”The lira had strengthened under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey, amid accelerating inflation.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose for the prevailing economic conditions has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.“We must conclude, for now, that Kavcioglu will be mandated with reducing and keeping rates as low as possible,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets at TD Securities in London. “If this hypothesis proves true, not only will we see a looser policy setting in Turkey in the coming months, but we will also likely experience a return to managing policy through unorthodox measures.”Last year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the sinking currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition for a judicial probe into the nation’s official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of Turkish stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps were about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.Among those who may find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions by individuals in lira-yen stood at 263,585 contracts as of Friday, according to Tokyo Financial Exchange data. They’ve climbed about 9% since the start of the year.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipated challenges to intensify in the near future and a reversal on some of the recent and large hot money inflows in the face of the unexpected decision.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates with quote from Brown Brothers and latest prices. An earlier version of the story was corrected over the extent of the decline in the lira)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    U.S. and European leaders denounced what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said Sunday that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America's longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance. President Joe Biden said last week in an ABC News interview that it will be “tough” for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

  • Hot Seat at Turkish Central Bank to Hurt Lira Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- The merry-go-round at Turkey’s central bank is about to bludgeon Wall Street contrarians betting on a rebound in the lira.Traders need not look far for historical reference. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in the past 21 months.The turnover highlights how money managers can never get too comfortable with the state of affairs in Ankara. During Naci Agbal’s four-month tenure, Turkish investor anxiety as measured by the lira’s one-month implied volatility eased the most in the world. And after the currency’s hot start to 2021, bank analysts boosted their bullish forecasts even further.Now, Agbal’s dismissal is rekindling fears of a repeat of July 2019, when Erdogan fired Murat Cetinkaya for failing to heed the president’s unorthodox theory that high interest rates cause rather than curb inflation. The lira sank a world-leading 1.6% the next week, the central bank delivered a record rate cut by month’s end and the currency ended the year trailing every one of its peers except Argentina’s peso.“For veterans on Turkey, this looks very much like a story they have seen several times before,” Hasnain Malik and Patrick Curran, strategists at Tellimer, wrote in a report. “Monday is likely to be a bloodbath for the Turkish lira as markets express their clear and strong dissatisfaction.”Lira Doomsayers Are Preaching to the Converted on YouTube Turkey’s currency has climbed 3.1% this year, beating every one of its emerging-market counterparts, though its position atop the rankings is almost certain to change in the days ahead. Aside from a policy pivot at the monetary authority, the concern among investors is that Agbal’s removal may herald a wider leadership reshuffle at the finance ministry, including the potential return of Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak.“This would be disastrous for Turkish assets and send a clear sign that unorthodox policymaking is back in full force,” Malik and Curran wrote, downgrading their view on the nation’s equities and carry trade.(Removes reference to year in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The changing of the guard in the stock market could stay in place for years. Value stocks—more sensitive to changes in the economy than growth stocks—have outperformed growth since Sept. 23: That’s when markets seemed to become more optimistic about the U.S. economy recovering sharply from the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the late September inflection point, the Russell 1000 Value Index has risen about 31%, doubling the gain on the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

    Former President Donald Trump was forced to partially close his Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

    Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

    Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 137-110 Friday night. The Pacers, who had lost eight of their last 10, were never threatened after building a double-digit lead late in the second quarter. Indiana finished with its highest scoring total ever against Miami, including the playoffs — topping the previous high of 127 in 1992.

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

    Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Tatar deftly stick-handled in tight and, when Braden Holtby lunged right to make a stop, the left winger popped a backhander into the left side. Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.