Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan seeks expulsions

A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries.

The currency had already hit record lows last week after the Turkish central bank (CBRT) cut its policy rate by 200 basis points, despite rising inflation, in a shock move derided as reckless by economists and opposition lawmakers.

The lira hit an all-time low of 9.75 by 1840 GMT on Sunday, weakening from Friday's close of 9.5950. Two bankers attributed the early weakness to Erdogan's comments on Saturday. It has fallen nearly 24% so far this year.

"I worry ... for Turkish financial markets on Monday. The lira will inevitably come under extreme selling pressure," said veteran emerging market watcher Tim Ash at BlueBay.

"And we all know that (Central Bank Governor Sahap) Kavcioglu has no mandate to hike rates, so the only defence will be spending foreign exchange reserves the CBRT does not have."

Erdogan said on Saturday he had told his foreign ministry to expel the envoys for demanding the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in prison for four years without being convicted.

By Sunday evening, there was no sign that the foreign ministry had yet carried out the president's instruction, which would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan's 19 years in power.

Erdogan's political opponents said his call to expel the ambassadors was an attempt to distract attention from Turkey's economic difficulties, while diplomats hoped the expulsions might yet be averted.

Turkey's state banks were expected to cut borrowing costs on loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the plan, following last week's central bank rate cut.

(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador, 9 other foreign envoys

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they this week called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan came to power 19 year ago if the envoys were forced to leave, Reuters notes. Seven of the ambassadors Erdoğan has threatened to expel represent NATO allies of Turkey. Stay on top of t

  • Erdogan’s Latest International Spat May Deal a Blow to Lira

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s latest diplomatic row may have given currency traders another reason to dump the struggling lira. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaAlready under pressure following a larger-than-exp

  • Exclusive-Turkey's state banks likely to follow central bank and slash rates on Monday -sources

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's state banks are expected to cut borrowing costs on loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the plan, following last week's unexpectedly hefty rate cut by the central bank. The three big public lenders Ziraat Bank, Halkbank and Vakif Bank are expected to lower rates on corporate, individual, mortgage and other loans, the three banking sources told Reuters, speaking under condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it. One lender sent an email to some staff on Friday, viewed by Reuters, notifying them of the plan to cut costs by some 200 basis points.

  • Rare nervous system disorder linked to possible side effects of AstraZeneca COVID jab

    Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder affecting the nerves, has been added to the list of potential side effects of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

  • Foreign Secretary rebuked by China for expressing concern over political freedoms in Hong Kong

    China sharply criticised Liz Truss after the Foreign Secretary spoke out in defence of political freedoms in Hong Kong.

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s

  • Tens of thousands in Orban rally in Hungary capital Budapest

    Tens of thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies that have led to challenges to his power both in Hungary and the European Union. The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech that Orban delivered to his supporters.

  • Babar, Rizwan star as Pakistan break India jinx with 10-wicket rout

    Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

  • Earliest evidence of tobacco used by hunter-gatherers in the US West 12,000 years ago, discovered by archaeologists

    The discovery of charred seeds in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert indicates Neolithic man used tobacco as a fireside activity.

  • ‘I am crushed’: Knightdale police officer mourned during emotional funeral service

    A procession following the service carried Knightdale Officer Ryan Hayworth to Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon.

  • Saudi Arabia to Start Electric-Vehicle Push in Capital Riyadh

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said that at least 30% of cars in its capital would be electric by 2030, as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over

  • China says it must consider food and energy security when curbing emissions

    China's cabinet on Sunday outlined measures to achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060 but said food and energy security must be considered amid those efforts. The statement came as severe energy shortages in China threaten to overshadow Beijing's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, just as countries prepare for a new round of climate talks in Glasgow starting on Oct. 31. China should "manage the relationship between pollution reduction and carbon reduction and energy security, industrial supply chain security, food security and normal life of the people," said a cabinet document published by official media Xinhua.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • Software product company Arbisoft on the growing startup market in Pakistan

    Over the past two weeks, Anna Heim has interviewed Bashir from Arbisoft as part of our Experts project. If we wanted to add a developer, we could have an incredible one join our team in under one week.

  • German police stop far-right vigilantes patrolling Polish border

    German police said on Sunday they had stopped more than 50 far-right vigilantes armed with pepper spray, a bayonet, a machete and batons who were trying to patrol the Polish border to stop migrants from entering the country. The vigilantes were following a call by the Third Way, a far right-party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups, for its members to stop illegal crossings near the town of Guben on the German-Polish border. Police seized the weapons carried by the 50 suspects and made them leave the Guben area late on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday, a spokesperson said.

  • Iran's Khamenei urges reversal of Arab-Israeli normalisations

    Arab nations that normalised ties with Israel last year have "sinned" and should reverse such moves, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei says. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all agreed to normalise ties with Israel in 2020, as Washington under the administration of then US president Donald Trump made Arab-Israeli rapprochement a foreign policy priority.

  • Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern city in Mexico

    Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, began walking out of a city in southern Mexico on Saturday where they have essentially been trapped. José Antonio, a migrant from Honduras who did not want to give his last name because he fears it could affect his case, said he had been waiting in Tapachula for two months for an answer on his request for some sort of visa. “There is no work there (in Tapachula), so out of necessity I joined this group.”

  • Saudi Arabia won't reach net zero emissions until 2060

    Saudi Arabia now expects to reach net zero emissions by 2060 — an improvement, but significantly behind some countries.

  • Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary

    Taiwanese and U.S. officials have discussed how Taiwan can "meaningfully" participate at the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech to mark his country's half decade since accession to the global body. Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.

  • Prop guns spark debate after cinematographer's death on set

    An on-set shooting death has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon actor Alec Baldwin discharged in the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a movie in New Mexico. Some prop guns are non-firing facsimile weapons, but many are real guns, loaded with blank rounds instead of bullets. While the exact type of weapon used in the shooting on the set of "Rust" remained unclear, an affidavit filed by New Mexico authorities on Friday said the film's assistant director grabbed one of three guns placed on a table by the armorer.