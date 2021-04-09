Turkish military jet crashes during training, pilots rescued

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A military plane crashed into the sea during a training flight, Turkey’s defense ministry said Friday, adding that the two pilots were rescued.

The KT-1 type plane crashed off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province, the Ministry of National Defense said.

HaberTurk television and other media reported that the pilots, who ejected safely, were taken to a hospital but were not in serious condition.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, the ministry said. In a statement later Friday, the ministry cited engine failure as the likely cause.

The crash happened two days after a jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force’s “Turkish Stars” aerobatic team crashed in the central province of Konya during training. The pilot died in the crash.

Last month, a military helicopter went down during severe weather conditions in eastern Turkey, killing 11 military personnel on board. Two others survived the crash with injuries.

