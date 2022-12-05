Turkish military vehicle runs over woman, child in Syria

1
·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A Turkish military vehicle ran over a woman and a child in a northern Syrian town on Monday, killing them instantly and sparking protests by locals, opposition activists said.

The apparent accident happened in the town of Atareb west of the northern city of Aleppo as two armored vehicles drove through the town, the activists said. Afterward, angry residents pelted the vehicles with stones as they drove slowly in the town located about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Turkish border, they said.

Residents in northern Syria frequently complain about the aggressive way in which Turkish convoys drive through their towns and villages.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said members of a rebel group in Atareb protected the Turkish soldiers from the protesters and took them to a nearby police station.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

The Observatory said a Turkish convoy killed a girl in early November near the town of Ras al-Ayn adding that they drove away without helping the girl.

Turkey has troops deployed in northern Syria after Ankara carried out three major incursions into the war-torn country since 2016. Turkey has military posts in different parts of Syria’s north that borders Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar

    The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. England fans have donned crusader costumes.

  • China's patchy COVID rule easing sows confusion

    STORY: A partial easing of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs seems to have sowed confusion across China on Monday. In the capital Beijing, residents expressed mixed feelings about the changes. This man was pleased COVID tests are no longer required for public transport, and hoped it’s the first step towards reopening after the pandemic. While some others cast doubt on the logic behind the move. “They just change the measures when they want. For example, a mall could re-open on Saturday, but people were only notified on Friday night. It’s very strange and surprising to me, because there are more cases now, but they opened the mall. Yet dine-in still banned, but I guess it'll be allowed soon.” Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy and put mental strain on hundreds of millions. On Sunday, dozens of students protested at a university in the central province of Wuhan, against its COVID policies. In a video obtained by Reuters, the students could be heard demanding school officials “make the process open, make information transparent”. It follows a series of anti-lockdown demonstrations late last month, in what was mainland China’s biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012. Although the protests largely petered out amid a heavy police presence across major cities, regional authorities have cut back on lockdowns, quarantine rules and testing requirements to varying degrees. According to Reuters’ sources, China will also soon announce a nationwide easing of testing and allow some positive cases and close contacts to isolate at home instead of a government facility.

  • TSA: Augusta man caught with handgun inside bag at Richmond International Airport

    TSA said the incident happened Dec. 1 at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint. olice were notified and the gun confiscated.

  • AP PHOTOS: Pageant celebrates transgender life in India

    Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India's Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. The contestants came from India’s remote eight northeastern states, some of them nestled in the Himalayas in a relatively undeveloped region known for its stunning natural vistas. The event on Wednesday promoted the beauty and uniqueness of the northeastern region and community pride to uplift the transgender community, said Ajan Akash Barauah, the organizer.

  • Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss

    A short-tailed weasel in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Jacob W. Frank, NPS/FlickrAt the United Nations biodiversity conference that opens in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2022, nations aim to create a new global framework for transforming humanity’s relationship with nature. The conference logo features a human reaching to embrace a panda – but from an ecological perspective, a weasel or badger would be a more appropriate choice. Logo for the COP 15 conference in Montreal, which was delayed from its

  • UN summit: Don't repeat mistakes on nature, scientists warn

    Scientists around the world are warning governments who will be gathering in Montreal this week for the United Nations biodiversity summit to not repeat past mistakes and are urging officials to “avoid trade-offs” between people and conservation needs in a report Monday. The study published in the One Earth Journal found that even though there has been an increase in investment in conservation over the last three decades governments “have not succeeded in bending the curve on biodiversity decline.” The conference known as COP15, which begins Tuesday, hopes to set the goals for the world for the next decade to help conserve the planet's biodiversity and stem the loss of nature.

  • Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County

    The shooting happened at a party attended by students from all around the metro area, according to investigators.

  • Alleged child molestor ditches court

    A man accused of molesting little girls has jumped bail and reportedly left the state. More than two years ago, Ronald Lee Burns was charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a child, t…

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which may have been missile or drone strikes but that has yet to be confirmed—suggest that whoever is behind them wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastr

  • Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report

    Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.

  • Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity

    A Russian official appeared to confirm the blasts, saying that the apparent explosions were being investigated by law enforcement.

  • Will a federal judge's smackdown of Kari Lake and Mark Finchem start a trend?

    Kari Lake promises to keep fighting the election in court. Lawyers that might help her would be wise to consider what a federal judge just did.

  • Two explosions occur on military airbases in Russia

    Two explosions have been reported at military airbases inside Russian territory, Russia media reported on Dec. 5.

  • Putin Cronies Resort to Begging on Live TV Over War Failures

    GettyRussia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has so far failed to yield the goals set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his top propagandists are struggling to hide their growing sense of panic.On Monday, head of RT Margarita Simonyan appeared on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov and admitted that the Kremlin’s collaborationist elite has concerns about the possibility of being tried for war crimes. After disingenuously claiming that neither the Russian leadership nor her fellow pr

  • GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

    Trump "says a lot of things," noted Ohio Rep. David Joyce, who insisted he "can't be chasing every one of these crazy statements."

  • Trump's call to suspend Constitution not a 2024 deal-breaker, leading House Republican says

    Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce said Sunday that he didn't want to be drawn into commenting on Donald Trump's recent call to suspend the Constitution over baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, a centrist group in the House, was asked by ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos to respond to Trump's post on Saturday on his Truth Social platform. Joyce initially declined to respond, saying he didn't know what Trump said on social media and that the public wasn't "interested in looking backwards."

  • B-21 bomber revealed Friday night, and Abilenians who were there share their impressions

    Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president of Northrop Grumman, said the plane is "the most capable stealth bomber ever built."

  • Fox News Parts Ways With Contributor Lara Trump

    Lara Trump, a vociferous supporter of her father-in-law and his policies when he campaigned for re-election to the White House in 2020, is parting ways as an official contributor to Fox News Channel. The Fox Corp.-backed network confirmed Saturday that Trump, wife to President Donald Trump’s younger son, Eric, was no longer an official contributor […]

  • Republican Who Took Oath to Defend Constitution Totally OK With Trump Saying He’d Terminate It

    “You know, he says a lot of things, you have to take him in context," Rep. Dave Joyce said of the former president

  • Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday condemned former President Trump as “an enemy of the Constitution” after he called for terminating the document over unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the…