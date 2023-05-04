Turkish Minister Withdraws Article from Economist Over Cover on Elections

(Bloomberg) -- A cover story by the Economist on Turkey’s elections triggered an angry response from the foreign minister, who said he was pulling an article he’d submitted for the weekly.

“Why are you attempting to intervene in the internal politics of a country?” state-run Anadolu Agency cited Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Thursday. “They’re deciding on behalf of the Turkish people, or they’re trying to sway the nation.”

On the cover of its latest issue, the Economist said Turkey’s May 14 elections are the most important vote of 2023. “If Turkey sacks its strongman, democrats everywhere should take heart,” the lead article said.

Cavusoglu said in response that he’d retract an article he’d penned for the next issue.

“We have no business with those who interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs,” he said.

