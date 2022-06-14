Turkish national carrier to change name to 'Türkiye' airline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday the Turkish national carrier will rebrand as “Türkiye Hava Yolları” instead of “Turkish Airlines” as part of a push for his country to be known internationally as “Türkiye” instead of “Turkey.”

Earlier this month, Ankara sent a letter to the United Nations, formally registering the country’s name as “Türkiye” — as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish. The country called itself “Türkiye” in 1923 after its declaration of independence.

Erdogan’s government said the name “Türkiye” better represents Turkish culture and values although observers say the move is part of an effort to dissociate its name from the bird, turkey.

“Turkey no longer exists. It is Türkiye,” Erdogan said during a ceremony marking the launch of a new communications satellite.

Erdogan continued: “Türkiye Hava Yolları will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines.”

“Hava Yolları” is airlines in Turkish.

The U.N. and NATO have formally begun using “Türkiye” instead of “Turkey.” Some high-ranking foreign dignitaries visiting Ankara have also made the switch.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg referred to the country as “Türkiye” during visits to Helsinki and Stockholm this week, as did Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The two countries are trying to overcome a Turkish objection to their bid to join the military alliance.

As a NATO ally, Ankara has the power to block their membership bids. The country accuses the two Nordic nations of backing Kurdish militant groups.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Art of Making the Perfect Salad, According to a Bicoastal “Salad Freak”

    Salad Freak author Jess Damuck shares 11 tools to up your salad game, including her favorite sources for ceramics and spices

  • Thousands trapped as last bridge to key Ukrainian city destroyed

    If Severodonetsk falls, it will leave Putin's forces in control of almost all of Ukraine's industrial Donbas heartland. Ukraine wants more weapons to avert that outcome.

  • How gardeners can control pests and also protect pollinators

    You feel good about nourishing pollinators and love the life those plants attract to your yard. Upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent your plants are infested with aphids. If your instinct is to reach for a chemical pesticide — stop.

  • More travel chaos looms as thousands of Network Rail staff threaten new strike - live updates

    UK wages fall at fastest rate in more than 20 years British Airways facing summer of strikes by cabin crew FTSE 100 falls 0.9pc as sell-off continues Matthew Lynn: Emerging markets aren't emerging anymore – they are just stuck Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tri-City man’s family beats him up after he allegedly steals a relative’s car

    The 26-year-old suspect was wanted for several car thefts.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Fish leather made from a predator

    A group of scuba divers are selling thin, strong and sustainable leather goods made from an invasive and insatiable predator: Lionfish. “We know there are solutions for some of the problems — such as coral-friendly sunscreens to help protect the reefs — but nobody’s been able to do anything about the lionfish,” Aarav Chavda, CEO of…

  • Reporter's Notebook: Hope for democracy in Russia was ushered in with the Big Mac, now both are gone

    Residents lined up outside a newly-branded McDonald's franchise building in Moscow after the company sold its Russian branches amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

  • Finnish Leader Calls Out Turkey for Dragging Out NATO Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto voiced his frustration with Turkey over lack of progress in a dispute that’s preventing the accession of Finland and Sweden into defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bo

  • Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

    As hate speech targeting LGBTQ people increases among some far-right influencers and others online, experts are warning that extremist groups may see the rhetoric as a call to action. Such may have been the case when 31 members of the neo-Nazi group Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday and charged with conspiracy to riot at a Pride event, said Sophie Bjork-James, an assistant professor in anthropology at Vanderbilt University who researches the white nationalist movement, racism and hate crimes in the U.S. The arrests came as a toxic brew of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has been on the rise in Idaho and elsewhere.

  • Mothers bear brunt of climate change in Pakistan

    STORY: In Pakistan, temperatures have hit a record-breaking 51 degrees Celsius.People are struggling to breathe, smothered by an unprecedented heatwave.It's one of the most alarming consequences of global warming, in a place already considered one of the world's hottest cities.We take a look at what this means for a population that largely works outside in that sweltering heat.Raiza, a mother of a young baby girl, worries about keeping her little body cool, so she doesn't cry in the afternoon heat. "We get water from the cart to bathe the children, then they will become calmer. We then use hand fans to cool them down further. This way, we keep them calm because it is very hot here."And this family of 14 sit around an unmoving fan, since power cuts became a serious headache during the heatwave."On hot days, we just sit down, regardless of fans running or not running, with or without electricity, and the only thing we do is pray to God."Most people work on the farms that surround Jacobabad, exposing them to scorching heat.Jacobabad has high rates of poverty that leave its population of approximately 200,000 people vulnerable to the scorching temperatures. Health workers have raised concerns about the quality of drinking water in the city, and the cost of bottled water is putting stress on families, forcing them to carefully ration it. Local officials said water shortages were partly due to electricity cuts, which mean water cannot be filtered and sent via pipes throughout the city.Local NGO worker, Liza Khan is worried about the health of the most vulnerable."Whether that’s day, whether that’s night, whether that’s rainy season, whether that’s summer season, they just have to cook. And even in the villages, they just have to go to the fields and they have to work and there is no roof before above them."Pregnant women exposed to heat for prolonged periods of time have a higher risk of suffering complications.That's according to an analysis of 70 studies conducted since the mid-1990s.Women are especially vulnerable to rising temperatures in poor countries on the frontlines of climate change because many have little choice but to work through their pregnancies and soon after giving birth.So what are some strategies to address the specific needs of women?Experts recommend clean-energy stoves to replace open-fire cooking, medical and social services during early morning or evening hours when it is cooler, and replacing tin roofs on homes with cooler material in white to reflect the sun.On May 14, Jacobabad was recorded as the hottest place on earth. It's a worrying sign that makes living conditions unbearable, as more intense weather like droughts and heatwaves affects crops and food security, water shortages and the survival of the most vulnerable in society.

  • Supreme Court justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release

    On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled against immigrants who are seeking their release from long periods of detention while they fight deportation orders. The immigrants who sued for a bond hearing could be detained for months, even years, before their cases are resolved.

  • Russia destroys last bridge to Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces have destroyed the last bridge to Ukraine's eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, trapping any remaining civilians there and making it impossible to get in humanitarian supplies, the region's governor said on Monday. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said some limited military access remained however to the devastasted city that has become a key battleground for Ukraine as it tries to halt Russia's advance across its industrial Donbas heartland. He wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that "a part" of it remained under Ukrainian control, but that it was no longer possible to transport humanitarian cargoes there.

  • Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony

    Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has "always told the truth.” Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” ”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC's “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, in an interview airing Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • ‘Why did you kill him, why?’ family pleads at twice-convicted killer’s Fresno sentencing

    Bee Vue, 30, sentenced 40-years-to-life for 2013 murder in Biola.

  • Nordics should consider joint air control in far north, Finnish parliament speaker says

    Finland, Sweden and Norway should consider organising their air defence control jointly in territories north of the Arctic Circle in coming years, the speaker of the Finnish parliament said on Monday. If Finland and neighbouring Sweden's applications for membership in the Western military alliance NATO are successful, the Nordics could for the first time consider organising parts of their defence jointly with their common neighbour Norway which is already a NATO member. "We all three - Sweden, Norway and Finland - have relatively strong airforces and we have to control our borders and airspace," said Matti Vanhanen, discussing NATO and security policy with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere at an event organised by Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

  • Environmental groups pull support from L.A. River Master Plan at the 11th hour

    A coalition of environmental groups has withdrawn support for the Los Angeles River Master Plan, saying officials have ignored their feedback.

  • Queen Elizabeth II becomes world's second-longest reigning monarch of all time

    Queen Elizabeth II is now the world's second-longest serving monarch, having recently celebrated a Platinum Jubilee event with members of the British royal family.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's never called for defunding police in a Fox debate with Sen. Lindsey Graham

    Sanders on Monday distanced himself from the phrase after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham blamed him for leading the effort during a debate on Fox Nation.

  • 'My body my choice’: Busy Philipps shares important call to action in latest Instagram post

    "I don’t want anyone you love to die because of the abject failure of our government," Busy Philipps wrote.

  • SpaceX faces NASA hurdle for Starship backup launch pad

    NASA wants Elon Musk's SpaceX to ensure its plan to launch its next-generation Starship rocket from Florida would not put at risk nearby launch infrastructure critical to the International Space Station, a senior space agency official told Reuters. The new hurdle further complicates and could potentially delay the launch plan for the rocket, which faces an already protracted regulatory review of its primary launch site in Texas. Musk wants to show customers that Starship, which he sees as humanity's path to Mars, can successfully reach orbit, a long-delayed pivotal milestone in the rocket's development.