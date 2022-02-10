Turkish opposition head refuses to pay power bill in price rise protest

CHP leader Kilicdaroglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    President of Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition party leader said late on Wednesday he will not pay his electricity bills until President Tayyip Erdogan withdraws recent price increases, as signs of discontent over surging inflation emerged across the country.

In January, inflation jumped to nearly 50% after a currency crash late last year triggered by Erdogan's unorthodox low interest rate policy, raising the cost of living for Turks already struggling to make ends meet.

In response, the government has raised the minimum wage by 50% but also increased the prices of gas, power, petrol and road tolls to account for import price volatility.

"I will not pay any of my electricity bills from today until Erdogan withdraws the price hikes which he signed on December 31," Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said overnight.

In a video released on his Twitter account, Kilicdaroglu also called for a reduction in the value-added tax imposed on power bills to 1% from 18%.

Electricity prices were raised by as much as 125% for high-demand commercial users and by around 50% for lower-demand households at the beginning of January.

Kilicdaroglu's announcement came after shopkeepers, city councils and a religious community group spoke out this week about the rising energy bills.

Some restaurant owners posted notices on windows highlighting ballooning electricity bills, social media posts showed, while Turkey's Alevi religious minority decided not to pay power bills for their places of worship, known as cemevis.

The record currency depreciation and soaring prices have hit Erdogan's opinion poll ratings ahead of elections set for no later than June 2023. The government says credit, exports and investment will help the country weather inflation.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said this week a new measure on power bills would be announced "very soon".

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editng by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guatemala's Supreme Court strips anti-corruption judge of immunity

    Guatemala's highest court announced on Wednesday it had revoked immunity from prosecution for Judge Pablo Xitumul, a prominent anti-graft crusader, in the latest setback in the fight against corruption in the Central American nation. Xitumul is a judge in the country's high-risk courts, which were created after the U.N.-backed anti-corruption commission CICIG pushed reforms to investigate organized crime and corruption. He has faced a slew of legal challenges that he regards as revenge for some of his high-level rulings, which have involved a former leader and top officials.

  • Stocks lose steam in Asia before U.S. inflation test

    World bond yields, however, continued to ease from multi-year highs and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Crude oil resumed its uptrend as a big drawdown in U.S. inventories underscored the ongoing tightness in the market. Japan's blue-chip Nikkei started the day almost 1% higher before beginning a steady slide that took it close to negative territory.

  • Russia says military aid to Venezuela will not be used to attack Colombia

    Russia has promised that military equipment given to Venezuela will not be used to attack Colombia, destabilize Latin America or end up in the hands of illegal armed groups, Colombia's Foreign Minister and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said. "We need there not to be even the smallest risk that military cooperation which exists between Russia and Venezuela, and has for a long time, could eventually, because of carelessness or whatever reason, lead to any Russian military equipment being in the hands of illegal armed groups which are present on the border," Ramirez told journalists Monday night after a meeting with Russian ambassador Nikolay Tavdumadze and other officials.

  • It’s the Gunshine State — an argument at Publix or road rage on I-95 could get you killed | Editorial

    Customers yelling at store attendants about masks. Protesters threatening school officials over pandemic restrictions. A spike in unruly passengers prompting an airline to ask the federal government to create a no-fly list.

  • US, Japan, Britain, 18 other countries condemn loss of press freedoms in Hong Kong

    The United States, Britain, Japan and 18 other countries have condemned the governments of Hong Kong and mainland China for undermining press freedom in the semi-autonomous city and former British colony. Citing the recent closures of Hong Kong's Stand News and Citizen News, the joint statement on Tuesday called moves against some of the city's media outlets "attacks on freedom of the press" and "suppression of independent local media". Beijing's imposition of a national security law for Hong Ko

  • Russian air defence systems take position in Belarus

    It is part of final preparation for the start of large scale military exercises. Earlier on Tuesday (February 8), the Defence Ministry published a video of two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces patrolled in the airspace of Belarus. Russia and Belarus will hold joint exercises called 'Allied Resolve 2022' on February 10 to train to repel an attack on the southern borders of their alliance.The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.NATO has called the joint exercises the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • GOP Senator Slammed For ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quote

    "I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.

  • Top Obama Lawyer Hits Republican National Committee With Damning New Nickname

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy Finally Admits Capitol Riot Was ‘Violent Insurrection’

    The House GOP leader still defended the Republican National Committee’s suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “legitimate political discourse.”

  • The 'but Hillary’s emails' crowd goes silent about Trump’s document destruction

    You would think Republicans would be chanting 'Lock Him Up' and calling for hearings with anyone who was part of the Trump White House. But nothing.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • Trump aides were worried about official White House gifts being mixed together with personal belongings in his rushed move-out from the White House, report says

    The gifts Trump reportedly took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago included replicas of Air Force One and a piece of the Southern border wall.

  • Here’s when Pritzker said Illinois will end its mask mandate for some indoor places

    Masks have been required indoors statewide since August.

  • Why a Raging Hometown Mob of Thousands Is After These Two Brothers

    Yelena Afonina/TASS via GettyKYIV—The Yangulbaev brothers could do nothing but watch in horror as thousands of people took to the streets of their hometown, shouting that the two men were “Western agents” and “The shame of the nation.” The pro-government mob stormed the public square of the Chechen capital city of Grozny and burned photographs of the siblings and their family who had earned the ire of notorious Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his most ardent supporters.It was a surreal moment

  • GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

    Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde once likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a "normal tourist visit."

  • Declining share of Americans see Trump as primarily responsible for Jan. 6

    A declining number of Americans say former President Trump bears primary responsibility for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new data from the Pew Research Center, a trend accompanied by a growing number who say he was not at all to blame for the riot.The results from Pew show that 43 percent of respondents view Trump as being primarily responsible for the attack, a drop from 52 percent last year. The surveys were taken...

  • 10 migrants arrive in a Florida Keys neighborhood on a boat that looks like a bed

    Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump responds to McConnell criticism of RNC censure resolution

    Former President Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday after the top Senate Republican criticized the Republican National Committee's (RNC) censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and its characterization of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as "legitimate political discourse.""Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority...