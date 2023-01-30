Turkish Opposition to Reveal Presidential Candidate Mid-February
Turkey’s six-party opposition will select its candidate to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 13, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.
The leaders of the opposition alliance will meet mid-February and determine their candidate, Kilicadaroglu said in an interview with broadcaster Halk TV late Sunday.
Erdogan has promised to bring the election forward by more than one month to May 14, increasing the urgency his opponents to agree on a unified strategy and name a presidential hopeful.
Turkey’s two main opposition parties, the secularist CHP and nationalist Good Party, are in an alliance with four smaller parties that promise a return to “strengthened parliamentary system.”
