Turkish opposition seeks probe into bribery allegations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sedat Peker
    Turkish organized crime boss

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish opposition parties on Monday filed legal complaints to press Turkish prosecutors into investigating corruption allegations made by a fugitive mafia boss against people close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Sedat Peker — a crime boss-turned-whistleblower — accused the former head of the Turkish Capital Markets Board, a ruling party legislator, a presidential adviser and others of being part of a network allegedly seeking bribes from companies trading on the stock market.

Peker alleged that members of the group sought bribes from a businesswoman in the guise of “consultancy fees,” to resolve a problem faced by her company. The businesswoman confirmed the allegations to the Halk TV news channel on Saturday.

The mafia boss further claimed that Serhat Albayrak — the head of the pro-government Turkuvaz Media group and the brother of Erdogan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayarak — coordinated the alleged bribery scheme. Albayrak's lawyer denied the allegation and said he would take legal action against the “completely untrue” accusations.

Other officials have also denied the claims.

On Monday, at least five opposition parties, including the main opposition Republican Peoples Party, or CHP, filed criminal complaints demanding that the judiciary — which they accuse of being subservient to Erdogan’s nationalist government — take action over the allegations.

“We know that the judiciary is currently in the service of the government,” said Mustafa Yeneroglu of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party, or DEVA. “However, we will file a criminal complaint ... in order for it to go down in history. One day, there will be responsible prosecutors who will go after these disgraces.”

Peker, a 51-year-old fugitive crime boss, once openly supported Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party. He became a social media phenomenon last year after he posted a series of videos from his stated base in the United Arab Emirates making scandalous accusations against Turkish political figures.

More recently, he has been making corruption allegations through his Twitter account, after he was reportedly advised to stop recording videos for security reasons.

Recommended Stories

  • EU official says Serbia, Kosovo agree on IDs in step forward

    The European Union's foreign policy chief announced Saturday that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on how to resolve a dispute over their identity documents, settling one of the problems that have sparked the latest tensions between the former Balkan war foes. The comments by Josep Borell come after a flurry of international diplomatic efforts to defuse concerns that the problems could escalate further amid the war in Ukraine and Serbia's close ties with Russia. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade does not recognize.

  • Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest

    People in and around Mississippi's capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week's heavy rainfall. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Monday on Twitter that the river was predicted to crest at 35.5 feet (10.8 meters). The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency had deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding.

  • Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

    Cohen finished with seven strikeouts and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer to put the game out of reach, making Hawaii the winners of U.S. bracket. “Hats off to Cohen for buckling down when we really needed to buckle down,” Hawaii manager Gerald Oda said. Hawaii has outscored its opponents 47-2.

  • China Halts Some Meats Imports From U.S. Processor Tyson Foods

    (Bloomberg) -- China has suspended some meat imports from U.S. processing giant Tyson Foods Inc., the country’s customs office said on Monday. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansStocks Drop as Traders Rethink Rate Expectations: Markets WrapThe

  • Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5

    Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say.

  • Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia

    The Taliban administration is in the final stages of talks in Moscow over the terms of a contract for Afghanistan to purchase gasoline and benzene from Russia, Afghan commerce ministry officials told Reuters. Habiburahman Habib, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, confirmed that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was in the Russian capital and finalising contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil.

  • 20-year-old man and 5-year-old boy shot and killed outside Fort Worth, Texas home

    A 20-year-old man and five-year-old boy have been shot and killed outside a home in Fort Worth, Texas. An 18-month-old boy was also found wounded at the scene on Sunday afternoon after attackers discharged their firearms outside the residence in the northwestern parts of the city during a drive-by shooting, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The deceased victims have been identified as Jamarrien Monroe, 20, Rayshard Scott, 5.

  • Dua Lipa Skipped the 2022 MTV VMAs for a Good Reason

    Well, this is totally fair.

  • Germany's Scholz pledges to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes"

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Germany will keep up its support for Kyiv "for as long as it takes", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, calling for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz urged the EU's 27 members to "close ranks, resolve old conflicts and find new solutions", setting out his vision for the future of Europe in a speech at the Charles University in Prague.

  • "Referendum" in Zaporizhzhia: 35% of the oblast's population lives in occupied territories OMA

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 12:36 Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA), said that 65% of the population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is located in territory controlled by Ukraine - that is, if the Russian Federation organises a "referendum" [on whether the oblast will join the Russian Federation - ed.

  • Dow in danger of another unanimous selloff as all 30 stocks fall premarket

    All 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components are falling in premarket trading Monday, as the previous session's 1000+-point plunge, sparked by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, looked set to continue. Dow futures slid 277 points, or 0.9%. The biggest Dow decliner ahead of the open was Dow Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.1% after KeyBanc Capital turned bearish on the chemicals and specialty materials company, citing concerns over "meaningful" commodity exposure and expec

  • Panthers K Zane Gonzalez sustained ‘significant long-term injury’

    Panthers HC Matt Rhule said K Zane Gonzalez sustained a "significant long-term injury" during last night's preseason finale.

  • Deputy killed while driving home with dinner for family, Texas cops say. ‘Tragic’

    The off-duty deputy was in a family vehicle when he was shot, authorities said.

  • Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed

    The large fencing that has encircled the U.S. Supreme Court for months has now been removed. The non-scalable fencing was gone Monday morning, leaving only small barricades blocking off the plaza and steps in front of the high court. Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe would say only that the fence came down sometime during the weekend.

  • Europe may be forced to ration energy for years and it's a 'fantasy' to think it will be easy, Shell CEO says

    The worsening energy crisis may result in "a number of winters" where rationing and finding alternative solutions may be necessary, he told the FT.

  • Russia implicates another Ukrainian in Dugina's death

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 10:37 The Russian FSB is claiming that Bohdan Tsyhanenko, "another member of the Ukrainian sabotage group", allegedly prepared the murder of Darya Dugina together with Natalia Vovk.

  • Billy Eichner rips Clarence Thomas, ‘homophobes on the Supreme Court’ at MTV VMAs

    Comedian Billy Eichner slammed the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Sunday night, calling them “homophobes” who are stuck in the past. Eichner teased an upcoming film he co-wrote and stars in called “Bros,” about a romantic relationship between two men, before he took a jab at…

  • Bill Belichick thinks Patriots may have “left it on the practice field”

    The Patriots had a pair of joint practices with the Raiders on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Friday, the Patriots played the Raiders in the preseason finale for both teams. For New England, the game didn’t go well. Afterward, coach Bill Belichick tried to be pragmatic. “All right, well we didn’t have a really good night [more]

  • Elon Musk says the world still needs to use oil and gas or 'civilization will crumble'

    CEO of the world's biggest electric car maker told a conference there should be more drilling in the North Sea to battle energy insecurity.

  • Conte backs 'son-in-law' Son to end goal drought

    Tottenham Hotspur manager boss Antonio Conte has said he would be happy for Son Heung-min to marry his daughter as he defended the struggling South Korea forward.